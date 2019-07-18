Brookfield Series, Part II: 7% Yielding Brookfield Property Partners' Transformation Is Nearly Complete

Brookfield has an array of entities and an excellent track record across the board. That doesn't guarantee, however, that any of their public stocks are attractive.

After focusing on Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) in Part I of this series, we move down the ladder to Brookfield Property Partners LP and its near twin Brookfield Property REIT.

The publicly traded components of the Brookfield empire consist of Brookfield Asset Management, Brookfield Property Partners (BPY), Brookfield Property REIT (BPR), Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP), Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP), and Brookfield Business Partners (BBU). The total capitalization as of the end of last quarter for the listed partnerships was $64 billion while private funds totaled $71 billion. BAM receives management and performance fees on the distributions of BPY, BIP and BEP and unit price of BBU when certain thresholds are met. For those who missed the first article, that's how BAM is linked to the other Brookfield entities.

Private Or Public Investment, The Goal Is The Same

At the time I was performing due diligence on the private institutional offerings a few years back, I had two primary concerns regarding the real estate and infrastructure funds.

First, is the investment attractive on its own merits? This includes traditional considerations like expected return and track record analysis but also more obscure components like the legal terms involved. The latter is less relevant to traded securities like stocks and bonds. Second, provided the first criteria is met, is the opportunity attractive after on a relative basis? Brookfield's fund might appear promising but a competitor, such as the Carlyle Group L.P. (CG), KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR), or The Blackstone Group Inc (BX), may offer an even better solution. No manager is always the best.

This is the same lens we look through when reviewing markets, sectors and individual securities for Institutional Income Plus which flows through to our public articles. Although peers such as KKR and Blackstone offer multiple publicly investment vehicles, Brookfield's offerings are unique in structure, capitalization, and approach of specifically targeting its main verticals (e.g. real estate and infrastructure). This article focuses on the real estate arm.

Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ: BPY, TSX: BPY.UN) is a diversified global real estate company that owns, operates and develops one of the largest portfolios of office, retail, multifamily, industrial, hospitality, triple net lease, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets. Its investment objective is to generate attractive long-term returns on equity of 12%−15% based on stable cash flows, asset appreciation and annual distribution growth of 5%−8%.

Brookfield Property REIT is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners and structured as a REIT security instead of a partnership. In fact, dividends on Brookfield Property REIT are identical in both amount and timing to the distributions paid on BPY units. I differentiate between "dividends" and "distributions" intentionally. Dividends are derived from the income of C-Corporations while distributions are a payout of company equity. These can come from a partnerships, LLCs, trusts, and or estates. The IRS requires these distributions of equity to be reported on Form K-1 while dividends are included in the 1099-DIV section of a tax filing. Distributions reduce the investor's cost basis while dividends do not. Some entities can pay both regular dividends and distributions. While many use distributions and dividends interchangeably, we are more careful in our terminology.

We thought it useful to include that brief overview given Brookfield Property Partners is structured as a limited partnership issuing a K-1 while Brookfield Property REIT issues a simpler 1099. While you should always consult with a tax professional on tax-related matters and not rely solely on information from WER, Brookfield Property REIT may be better suited for retirement accounts for those concerned with UBTI and other factors associated with owning partnerships in qualified accounts.

The Real Estate Powerhouse Behind BPY & BPR

As noted in our article focused on Brookfield Asset Management, the firm was recently ranked as the largest real estate investor globally with $191 billion in real estate assets which is already up $20 billion since January. Brookfield's real estate division has 450 million square feet of commercial space. One of our firm's core tenants is putting obscure data into an understandable context. Better understanding results in better decision making in our opinion. 450 million square feet is 10,330.6 acres or 16.1 square miles of commercial real estate.

In other words, Brookfield and its funds own the equivalent of 4,205.6 average sized Walmart stores. Interestingly, that's close to Walmart's total count in the U.S. of 4,769 stores. BPY and BPR comprise approximately 121 million of the 450 million total. Brookfield employs approximately 17,000 employees to manage its real estate assets which include office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing, and student housing. The firm's claim of global diversification is not hyperbole; it has significant real estate holdings on five continents. Brookfield's credentials are important because its strategy is on a global scale across all major real estate segments. We wouldn't trust just anyone to execute on that broad of an investment mandate.

Creation & Major Transactions

BPY was spun out of BAM in 2013. Brookfield then merged it with Brookfield Office Properties creating a what we know today as Brookfield Property Partners. Since then, it has engaged in large, strategic transactions including the purchase of the remaining stake in General Growth Partners (GGP) which went bankrupt during the Great Recession primarily due to refinancing issues. General Growth Partners owned primarily high quality Class A malls but also had exposure to less desirable Class B properties. Brookfield was involved throughout the process as a capital rich buyer of distressed assets. This transaction also led to the formation of BPR. GGP shareholders were given the option of shares in the new company (later identified as BPR), one BPY unit, or $23.50 per share in cash. Since GGP shareholders were already invested in a traditional REIT structure, providing the option to stay within it was beneficial and likely contributed to the board and shareholders approving the deal. Although GGP investors did receive a modest premium, Brookfield's $23.50 per share was an attractive purchase price for BPY based on our assessment.

$23.0 to $28.0 was the range we considered feasible with the low end the absolute minimum GGP's board would accept and the high end the absolute maximum Brookfield could justify financially. Other analysts arguing from GGP's corner were expecting "at least" $30 per share but that wasn't realistic to us knowing the IRR targets Brookfield uses in its underwriting. An asset's worth is not derived from what the owner believes; it is based on what others believe. It's clear which end of our price range the deal landed on.

Many were caught off guard by the original and subsequent $9.25 billion purchase of GGP and viewed it with skepticism if not negativity. This type of deal, however, fits perfectly within Brookfield's long-term strategy: large, complex transactions of discounted but quality assets. Brookfield has the scale and expertise to take down a firm the size of General Growth Partners which it has in common with only a few firms globally. Many firms can absorb a tranche of individual assets but few can take down 50-150 malls spread around the country at once. The limited number of bidders, coupled with their likely 20%+ required rate of return on distressed properties, results in the potential for very attractive purchase price for whichever institutions close on the deal. Anthony LoPinto, an executive at Equinox Partners, summed it up nicely commenting on the news that GGP had filed for Chapter 11 in 2009:

"A lot of fortunes are going to be made out of the Bucksbaums' misfortune."

Blackstone also took down a tranche of GGP's asset base. More recently in Q1 2019, Brookfield sold a portfolio of retail properties in China ($159 million), three office buildings in Brazil ($59 million), five multifamily buildings in the U.S. ($42 million), and an office park in Southern California ($22 million) for total proceeds of approximately $500 million ($296 million net). Adding in realizations from BPY's LP investments, the retained capital funds the development/redevelopment pipeline, permits delevering of BPY's balance sheet, and the repurchasing of units. While profitable dispositions are an important component of BPY's strategy, equally important is how it will grow those profits going forward.

Project Pipeline = The Source Of Future Cash Flow

The latest data from management indicates a 12 million square foot pipeline expected to add $500 million in net operating income ("NOI") for the next three to five years. Management reiterated this during the last quarterly call. 5.7 million square feet are expected to come online or reach substantial completion in 2019 alone. Most of the projects are pre-leased over 50% with many achieving 80% initial occupancy. This is an important detail; it is one thing to build great projects in prime markets but another to also lease most of the space to good tenants prior to completion as Brookfield has done. For those curious about the specifics, Brookfield provides significant transparency into initial occupancy on its projects in its quarterly supplementals. I'll include a screen shot below to guide you in the right direction (page 26 in the above link).

Source: Q1 Supplemental

Management expects a 7.0% incremental yield on the planned $800 million in developments and redevelopments over the same period. On this type of project, Brookfield stabilizes occupancy, locks in long-term tenants, and sells the project to recycle capital into a higher IRR opportunity.

I'll pause here to make an important note: stating management's goals does not mean we blindly believe them. Far from it. They do provide us a benchmark to evaluate BPY's pipeline and financial performance. It also allows us to go back in time and determine the degree management has been accurate with their projections in the past. They are of limited use if we cannot find data or other types of evidence to support management's claims. In this case, Brookfield gives us a deep look into its pipeline including the yield on cost and percent pre-leased for each individual property. We can also track the price obtained on dispositions against the IFRS carrying value to ensure balance sheet numbers have been accurate over time.

BPY's Manhatten West project is an excellent demonstration of Brookfield solving a complex web of legal, engineering, regulatory, and financial hurdles to create value. Brookfield invested approximately $5.0 into the deal with an expected value of $8.6 billion once the asset is fully leased. I travel to New York City often for work and have several friends there. I've seen the revitalization of the Hudson Yards personally and few people within my circle expected the dramatic level of change and value creation that's taken place there in recent years.

Private Fund Investments & Earnings Projections

In addition to reinvesting into higher return opportunities, usually in the form of properties with occupancy issues, approximately 20% of BPY's balance sheet is interests into Brookfield sponsored private real estate funds.

Source: Brookfield Q1 2019 Supplemental

These are expected to deliver approximately $4.0 billion in proceeds to BPY over the next five years. In line with a traditional private equity fund, capital is raised, invested, optimized, positioned for sale, and then harvested over a six to 12 year timeline. Other assets such as the properties we've mentioned are held directly on BPY's balance sheet rather than a private fund's.

Q1 FFO and realized gains were $376 million compared to $268 million for the same period in 2018. The $69 million (+36.9%) gain was due to increased investments from its core retail business and earnings from the private fund investments. FFO excluding gains is less compelling at $307 million in Q1 versus $268 million in the prior period. The per share values are approximately proportional at $0.32 per unit versus $0.38. The decline when stripping away realized gains was primarily due to comparatively higher interest rates ($0.04 per unit) and a stronger U.S. dollar ($.01). The last penny per unit was due to an accounting change limiting the ability to capitalize certain leasing costs. On the latter, the new leasing IFRS 16 standard resulted in a reported increase in both assets and liabilities of approximately $630 million as well as a gain to net operating income of $10 million. This came with higher reported interest expense, however, alongside the recharacterization of land lease payments.

Net income of $333 million declined from $530 million in Q1 of last year. This was due to a few factors, including the negative influences we noted above, but is also a timing issue. Significant proceeds realized in previous periods have been invested in new developments that have not yet began generating meaningful cash flows. Asset sales of office properties in New York, Sydney, and Toronto over the past 12 months are prime examples of this.

Oddly enough, it was Brookfield's core retail business that shined in Q1 with $184 million in FFO versus $116 in the prior period. This is an example of an area where Brookfield put significant money to work that is now bearing fruit.

Combining BPY's various business activities results in FFO growth per unit of 5-9% annually or from $1.33 to $2.0 per share over the next five years. While there is always recession risk, we are moderately confident that the mid-point of this range is achievable for several reasons we'll walk you through.

Brookfield's flexible mandate is structured to take advantage of pullbacks in the commercial real estate market rather than fall victim. The high degree of capital recycling from its hard assets and fund investments permit this to a greater degree than traditional triple-net lease REITs. Second, its opportunistic focus means it prefers periods of dislocation in the marketplace. These periods are how it obtains discounted assets which it can improve and sell for a premium later. This story is credible because of Brookfield's track record fo doing so and the high degree of capital at its disposal via the higher rate of recycling core to its strategy. Lastly, BPY is adept at raising cost effective capital. In the past year, it issued $1.15 billion in bonds in the Canadian market with an attractive average weighted interest rate of 4.3%. The firm also issued $184 million in dollar denominated fixed rate perpetual preferred units which paid off higher cost, shorter duration financing. Another $1 billion in seven year term bonds were issued in April at 5.75%.

Management expects the distribution to rise similarly at 5-8% annually over the period. The levers behind the distribution growth are no different than those associated with the FFO projections so we are moderately confident here as well. All these figures ignore the potential closing of the discount to NAV which would be to the benefit of investors as well.

Discount To NAV Causation: Part Art, Part Science

After publishing this research within IIP, subscribers had several good questions on the drivers of the discount to NAV as well as how the discount might close. While I won't include the full discussion for the sake of brevity, the reasoning behind the discount is uncertain but we have a few clues. For one, BPY is more complex than many traditional REITs and the "complexity discount" is real and observable. The 20% allocation to Brookfield funds, high degree of capital recycling, and extremely broad investment mandate are contributing factors. Single strategy (e.g. Realty Income's (O) retail focus) triple-net lease oriented REITs currently tend to receive the most favorable valuations from the market. This makes sense from a portfolio manager and institutional capital allocater perspective but we'll save that discussion for another time.

Large purchases of what are perceived to be troubled assets also make investors nervous. Blackstone Mortgage Trust's (BXMT) $4.6 billion purchase of GE's real estate business is a good example of this phenomenon. BXMT peaked at just over $31.0 around the time of the announcement in 2015, hit a low of ~$23.0 in February of 2016, and didn't make a post-announcement new high until 2017 nearly two years after the GE Capital transaction was announced. It's self-evident that there are more factors involved in BXMT's stock price over a long period of time than just the GE deal (that's a polite way of saying there is no need to point out the obvious), but it is worth noting that these type of deals tend to make investors nervous even with the best managers in the business at the helm such as Blackstone or Brookfield. Analysts and investors tend to take a "wait and see approach" for several quarters. BXMT, a holding of our portfolio managers since $27 and within our model portfolio since the low $30s, now trades around $36 per share. The GE transaction has been successful by most accounts.

Another contributor to BPY's discount to NAV is likely its shift in asset types and strategy over time. BPY started out 80% invested in the securities of other publicly traded firms. BPY is now three times the size of its IPO value and owns physical properties and interests in funds that own real properties. This is a seismic shift in strategy, assets, and market capitalization over a relatively short period of time and involved the merger of Brookfield's office portfolio. Public stock analysts prefer consistency otherwise their modeling breaks down. BPY is unlikely to close the discount to NAV until management demonstrates consistent strategies and asset exposures over several years. We'd argue that BPY is already well into this period given its transition to primarily hard assets and a predictable capital recycling strategy.

The last potential cause of the discount to NAV has to do with the array of affiliated transactions that created BPY and its management by BAM. These assets were originally part of BAM and they didn't spin them out to make less money long-term. BPY invests directly into multiple Brookfield sponsored funds and was merged with Brookfield's office portfolio. In general, these types of deals are scrutinized very heavily if not frowned upon. No one wants to buy a vessel for an asset manager that serves as a dumpster for their unattractive assets. Large institutions are particularly sensitive to affiliated transactions. This is one reason why WER has not issued research on BPY in the past. After carefully observing Brookfield's performance, particularly property dispositions, there is sufficient evidence to suggest the various M&A activity behind the firm's creation is to the benefit of its unit holders and shareholders. This is also related to Brookfield's ownership and economic interests in the various entities. BAM maintains a 91% voting interest of BPR through its 100% ownership of BPR Class B and C shares. BAM also owns a 19.3% LP interest in BPY. BAM's fee structure is a minimum fee of $50 million, 0.3125% of the increase in the market capitalization, and up to a maximum of 25% of the distribution. Brookfield has a financial incentive to increase the BPY's market capitalization as well as its yield. We need to be wary of this when evaluating why management is taking certain actions.

For the above reasons, we expect the discount to NAV to narrow over time but still remain unless structural changes occur that we do not anticipate.

Key Notes On Strategy & IFRS Reporting

As is usually the case, there is no free lunch. Brookfield's funds are so large that they tend to engage in billion dollar and up transaction sizes. A whale will never satisfy its hunger eating goldfish. Brookfield's competitive advantage is its scale. That means big deals that are infrequent and carry significant execution risk. The amount and layers of planning and execution that goes along with a project like Manhattan West is borderline incredible. If one deal goes sideways, it's going to have a greater impact than one CVS under-performing among the thousands of similar properties in Realty Income's portfolio.

BPY must report under IFRS which requires Brookfield to mark its portfolio to market every quarter which are audited by Delloite. In the case of private fund positions, multiple layers of auditors are involved. Although that's nice, what's more important is how these marks compare to realized values when a transaction eventually takes place. In BPY's case, they've sold their properties for 5% more than the value on the financial statements. In other words, there tends to be surprise to the upside relative to the carrying value when a property is sold. The current discount to NAV is actually greater than it seems and an immense advantage, all other things equal, for investors currently making an allocation to BPY.

Buybacks & Capital Recycling

Of the $500 million in shares offered to be repurchased in recent periods, BPY was able to purchase approximately $400 million. Management's track record in buying back shares has been strong to date. If the discount to NAV continues, we can reasonably expect the firm to continue to allocate capital toward buying back units/shares.

This takes us to a unique strategic advantage BPY has over most other real estate companies including some of the best publicly traded REITs. While all REITs recycle capital to some extent, it is a core strategic initiative at BPY. To start, the $5.0 billion allocated to Brookfield sponsored funds is continually harvesting investments and returning capital to BPY. In addition, BPY favors purchasing investments with occupancy issues, developing new assets, or re-developing properties with problems. These follow the same thought process: improving property fundamentals, selling once fully valued, and reinvesting into new properties with upside potential. This high rate of capital recycling has advantages. For one, BPY is well positioned to effectively take advantage of any material pullback in any major market involving any real estate asset class. Think about that for a moment.

Most REITs do not recycle a meaningful amount of their capital annually and therefore would bore the brunt of a decline in property values. Brookfield, on the other hand, can reliably buy into the weakness. The majority of high quality REITs focus in the United States only with a few including W.P. Carey, (WPC), Simon Property Group (SPG), Taubman Centers (TCO), Kimco Realty (KIM), and Public Storage (PSA) executing well internationally. Of the U.S. REITs that invest outside the U.S., even fewer have holdings beyond Western Europe and North America. Brookfield has billions of assets and thousands of personnel on the ground throughout not just North America and Europe but Asia, Latin America, and Australia.

Truly Global

This enhanced diversification is illustrated by BPY's net operating income ("NOI") per city shown below.

Source: Brookfield Q1 2019 Supplemental

BPY derives half (49.4%) of its NOI from the U.S. where its performance has been strong at 6.4% annualized NOI growth.

Source: Brookfield Q1 2019 Supplemental

Despite challenging markets in the U.K. and Brazil, BPY has generated 4.2% same-property NOI growth excluding the impact of currency effects. This is a better number to use long-term since currency fluctuations are inevitable and normalize over time. In addition to investing in real estate throughout the cycle instead of being subjected to it, Brookfield also has the ability to focus in almost any real estate segment. Ventas Inc (VTR) is one of most respected REITs and for good reason but it is susceptible to black swans that could hit the healthcare sector. Realty Income is one of the best managed companies in the S&P hands down with 87 consecutive quarterly dividend increases, but it is 82.4% retail by percentage of rental revenue. Brookfield's agility and proven expertise across the full spectrum of real estate categories means it can transition toward the best opportunities and sell assets in troubled sectors. Asset level returns of 12-15% IRR are expected and in line if not modestly below what Brookfield has generated in the past.

Source: Brookfield Q1 2019 Supplemental

The 20% sleeve invested in Brookfield sponsored funds has achieved high teen IRRs though there is no assurance that will continue. The investments are diversified by vintage year meaning the return of invested capital will be periodic. As shown in the above image, the first fund, BSREP I, is seven years old and in the process of selling assets. The second fund is four years old, fully invested, and likely to start selling its best performing assets in the near to medium-term. The 7.0% interest in the third BSREP fund is still in the investing stage and is unlikely return meaningful capital for another 3-5 years. Given the two earlier funds have several years of performance already in the books and make up the vast majority of the private fund investments, we have substantial data confirming their performance. The fund investments included a very large allocation to industrial properties which were already sold at a 30%+ compound annual growth rate. BPY is likely to receive at least $500 million a year in proceeds from the private funds through 2022 or so half of which are expected to be profits. This is only partially an estimate as we already know what the value of the funds are relative to the amount invested. BSREP I had $3.8 billion in asset dispositions in Q1 2019, for example, of which BPY owned 11% plus a co-investment making the effective ownership position closer to 15%.

Occupancy, Rents, & Lease Expirations

Let's take a look at occupancy over time since we know one of Brookfield's strategies is buying properties with poor occupancy and improving that metric over time.

Source: Brookfield Q1 2019 Supplemental

We aren't as interested in properties that were already at or near full occupancy in Q1 2018; our focus is where there is room for improvement and if Brookfield has executed.

Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, Houston, Denver, and Brisbane were the major markets that started 2018 with below 90% occupancy. Brisbane improved greatly from 73.2% to 86.1%, Washington, D.C., Denver, and Los Angeles improved modestly (~1%), and Houston was unchanged. Berlin was the only major city that went from above the threshold (92.5%) to below it (88.3%). Overall, rents improved from 92.6% to 93.3% on a portfolio level from Q1 2018 to Q1 2019.

Source: Brookfield Q1 2019 Supplemental

This chart shows the average in-place rent at the same locations cited earlier in the same order against the average market net rent. Those highlighted in yellow represent markets in which BPY's rent is at least 27% below market. Property by property analysis is beneficial but this high level view is valuable too; it demonstrates large segments of the portfolio where Brookfield has a reasonable chance of substantially improving existing property economics. If every segment was already at or above average market rent with full occupancy, Brookfield would have to work wonders at an individual property level to hit the IRRs they are targeting. Keep in mind its holdings are large and complex so this serves only as a general indicator. In terms of lease expirations, 5.1% to 7.1% are set to expire on an income basis annually through 2024 which is manageable. In terms of square foot, the figure is higher and closer to 20% in the next 18 months. Despite the opportunistic focus, BPY actually owns a fairly stable cash generating portfolio with above 90% occupancy providing consistent core earnings to fund the distribution.

Distribution & Credit Worthiness

The "best" way to measure the coverage of BPY's 7.0% yield is arguable. At the most conservative, we can take core FFO stripping out realized gains or $0.32 per unit (or share, it doesn't matter which) compared to the distribution of $0.16 per quarter. That $0.16 is up from $0.12 in Q1 of 2016 which is an impressive 33.3% increase in three years. Equally compelling is the fact BPY has a very low 50.0% FFO payout ratio despite the significant rise in the distribution rate in recent years. The most accurate way to measure a distribution's coverage ratio is to compare it to a company's "sustainable" income. In our opinion, this should include a degree of realized gains as it is a key component of Brookfield's strategy.

Source: Brookfield Q1 2019 Supplemental

The fact almost every quarter has significant realized gains supports this reasoning. Incorporating realized gains pushes FFO to $0.38 per unit resulting in a 42.1% payout ratio. Stated another way, FFO and realized gains could fully support a 16.6% distribution. The above chart per Brookfield's Q1 supplental shows a still favorable 60-66% payout ratio using the more conservative company funds from operations ("CFFO") measure. We research a lot of REITs and calculate what the REIT could support in every single case to make apples to apples comparisons. Do not fall for the trap of looking solely at the stated yield - use the total potential yield to compare the real cash flow power of a REIT.

This 50% payout ratio (or up to a 66% payout ratio depending on the method) coupled with a 7.0% yield is already exceedingly rare. Taking a quick glance at our spreadsheets, the only quality REIT that comes close is Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT). BPY, however, does not enjoy the same faith from the rating agencies as Tanger. BY maintains a Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") of Ba2 per Moody's. It's $750 million senior secured notes due 2026 were assigned a Ba3 rating. These are near the top of the junk scale and two and three notches, respectively, from investment grade. The poorer credit ratings can be positive catalyst going forward.

BPR's deleveraging has slowed relative to Moody's original expectations set when BPR was rated a year ago due to slower asset disposition sales to JVs, but the deleveraging trajectory continues, nevertheless. BPR's net debt/EBITDA was 9.4x on a consolidated basis without joint ventures (JVs). However, Moody's estimates that including pro-rata share of JV's that are highly levered, BPR's leverage was approximately 11.4x. The rating incorporates Moody's expectation that BPR will reduce its corporate level debt over time with excess cash flow and proceeds from asset sales, joint ventures and asset-level refinancing.

Another weakness is BPY's encumbered asset base which limits flexibility compared to REITs with unencumbered assets; most of the top tier traditional REITs fit into that category. BPY's fixed charge coverage ratio is also tight given its debt covenant ratio rises to 1.5x starting in Q4 of this year. It's not a significant risk of violating the covenant, but it does limit flexibility. The rating agencies have stated that a net debt to EBITDA under 8.5x and fixed charge coverage closer to 3.0x could result in an upgrade. We can't see that happening in the near-term but it is feasible over the next 12-24 months depending on management's approach. The bottom line is BPY's massive growth spurt has resulted in substantial leverage ratios resulting in a higher risk real estate investment vehicle. The encumbered asset base is more acceptable given the firm's strategy; if a new development fails, BPY walks away with no risk to the overarching firm.

Valuation

BPY's discount to NAV has resulted in management allocating funds to repurchase 18.67 million units at $20.83 per share. BPY's current discount to NAV is approximately 34% which is massive. Remember, we noted that assets were sold at an average of a 5% premium to the value stated on the balance sheet which translates into the NAV. Q1 2019's $500 million in gross dispositions were done at 3.6% higher than their IFRS carrying value, for example. In that context, the discount to NAV is closer to 40%. BPY is structured to provide 5-8% distribution growth over the next five years. Beyond that timeline is more difficult as most of the investments in private funds, for example, will have been recycled into something else with a potentially different return profile. It is feasible that the discount to NAV will narrow and a credit upgrade could occur. On the other hand, we do not expect the discount to close completely or a revised rating higher in the next 12 months.

The complexity behind the business model and ownership of BPY and BPR should not be underestimated or ignored. Nor should the financial incentive of BAM to increase assets and the distribution level beyond what might be in the best interest of unit and shareholders. That being said, Brookfield is the largest single investor in the entities as far as we can discern. In addition, the strategies and personnel behind BPY and BPR are same as those guiding its highly successful institutional funds with very long and established track records. We don't comment on investor risk profiles in our public articles but will note that BPY and BPR are higher risk than many investment grade REITs.

As always, thank you for reading and commenting. - WER Portfolio Managers

