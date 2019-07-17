AT&T And IBM: Tackling A $1 Trillion Opportunity

In this age of rapid technological innovation, startups aren't the only companies trying to grab a piece of the next big thing. Big players of industry, like AT&T (T) and IBM (IBM) are out there, laying valuable foundations, and at times even working together to capture parts of what won't be a multi-billion dollar space but rather a multi-trillion dollar one in the decades to come. In its latest press release, for instance, AT&T announced that it and IBM have struck a multi-year strategic alliance slated to be worth 'billions' and that will allow both players to grab hold of a sizable portion of paradigm shift occurring across industries of all kinds. If both players can work together well to capitalize on this opportunity, the prospects for their shareholders could be meaningful long term.

A look at the announcement

According to a press release issued by AT&T, both it and IBM have entered into a multi-year strategic alliance whereby AT&T will use IBM's offerings to 'modernize' its internal software applications, essentially allowing AT&T to migrate its Business Solutions' systems to the cloud. As part of this arrangement, IBM will provide AT&T Business Solutions with 'infrastructure' to help support the company's applications. This will include, but not be limited to, the open-source offerings provided by Red Hat, which IBM just completed the acquisition of in a deal valued (excluding net debt) $34 billion.

Contrary to what this may sound like (a one-way deal), the fact of the matter is that the deal flows both ways. Based on the details of the press release, AT&T will also provide to IBM various services, including access to its 5G network, Edge Compute, and IoT (Internet of Things). This deal will also include Red Hat's multi-cloud capabilities, and during the course of this relationship, AT&T will be considered IBM's primary provider of software-defined networking.

While all of this information sounds nice, both companies were vague on specifics. No mention of how many years was made regarding the duration of the relationship, and no mention was made regarding just how many billions of dollars this alliance would be worth. What's more, as with so much in this space, mentions of integrations of technologies without more detail can feel tenuous at best and, at times, perhaps more like fluff to please investors than anything else. That said, what info has been provided by AT&T does, when taken into context with how both firms operate, give investors an interesting glimpse into where the firms are likely headed.

A piece of something bigger

One of the largest industry shifts of all time (perhaps the largest) involves IoT and the infrastructure and services that need to be in place to make IoT a reality. In short, by making various objects in our everyday lives tech-compatible, we can capture valuable information that can change the way we live and change the way that companies operate. The smart phone was probably the first true example of an IoT device, but newer offerings like the Fitbit watch, the Nest thermostat, and Alexa by Amazon (AMZN), are excellent examples as well. In time, most things we interact with, except perhaps our food, will have technology embedded in it.

As I have written about in the past, AT&T is already working on capturing market share here with its connected devices business, which has over 54 million devices subscribed to its services. To achieve an IoT world, though, the roll-out of 5G will be important, as will be the adoption of the cloud. In late 2018, AT&T made available (as the first US company to do so) mobile services on 5G to parts of 12 US cities. Other services, like its Edge Compute, are valuable as well, because by deploying technology geographically and having it synced up with AT&T's existing infrastructure, it can allow customers to enjoy substantially lower latency, irrespective of what industries they operate in. One example provided was the improved performance that robots would experience, from a bandwidth perspective, when they are scanning aisles for goods, while another example involved addressing network constraints for healthcare providers who rely on virtual reality technologies. Management at AT&T has not provided revenue data related specifically to its focus on cloud, but in its latest 10-K, it did reveal that the relevant sub-segment this agreement appears to fall under, Strategic Services, brought in sales of $12.31 billion last year.

The upside economy-wide is tremendous, and when you consider the data, it becomes quite clear why AT&T decided to work with IBM on this. You see, in its investor presentation from when it decided to acquire Red Hat last year, IBM pointed out the benefits of what it calls the hybrid cloud. In the first major phase of shifting to the cloud, around 20% of available workloads out there today did so. However, the remaining 80% is unlikely to switch to one single solution. This is because, in part, existing technologies are entrenched in the IT systems that each firm has internally. Hybrid cloud, on the other hand, is meant to work with those existing IT systems, as well as with both public and private clouds to give industry the options that work best for them on a case-by-case basis.

This appears to have been one of the driving forces behind IBM's acquisition of Red Hat. According to management at IBM, the industry opportunity in hybrid cloud will reach a size of $1 trillion by next year, and as more devices come online and other applications make cloud demand rise, that number is certain to grow. With 90% adoption among Fortune 500 companies, $1 billion in free cash flow annually, and more than 8 million developers on its roster, Red Hat was a prime opportunity to expand IBM's exposure to IoT which, in turn, made IBM an excellent partner for AT&T. Already in the trailing twelve months ending in the first quarter of this year, cloud revenue generated by IBM totaled around $19 billion, and that excluded the benefits it will receive from Red Hat.

Takeaway

As the world becomes better connected, investors should expect more partnerships between large industry players like this to come about. Undoubtedly, there will be winners and losers from this paradigm shift, but given AT&T's and IBM's work on capitalizing on this space, it's hard to imagine them not generating attractive value for shareholders in the long run. Between AT&T's networks, existing IoT operations, and more, and IBM's hybrid cloud focus and existing cloud business, this seems like an interesting marriage that should prove quite accretive to both firms over time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.