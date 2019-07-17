Fund Investors Remain Cautious In June, But Not APs

Summary

For the second consecutive month, mutual fund investors were net purchasers of fund assets, injecting $20.3 billion into the conventional funds business for June.

For the sixth month in a row, fixed income funds (+$15.5 billion for June) witnessed net inflows. Money market funds (+$42.4 billion) witnessed net inflows for the second straight month.

While for the fifth consecutive month, investors were net redeemers of stock & mixed-assets funds (-$37.7 billion).

For the fourth month in five, APs were net purchasers of ETFs, injecting $61.2 billion for June.

APs were net purchasers of stock & mixed-assets ETFs (+$34.3 billion) and fixed income ETFs (+$26.9 billion).