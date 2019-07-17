THW: Revisiting This 10%-Yielding Healthcare Fund

As someone that follows the financial markets on a daily basis, it sometimes feels as though there is a war going on between bears, who point to an increasing amount of data that points to a weakening economy, and bulls, who largely point to the Federal Reserve in one way or another as a major factor driving the markets higher. Thus far, the bulls appear to be winning as the market continues to soar ever higher. It can be difficult for an ordinary individual trying to achieve their own financial goals to know what to do.

One strategy that can be employed in such a situation is to invest in things that should do reasonably well in any economic climate. One such example is healthcare, which is about as defensive as one can get since people that need healthcare will generally attempt to get it regardless of the broader economic conditions, but also has significant growth potential due to demographics. One good way to play the healthcare sector is investing in the Tekla World Healthcare Fund (THW), which boasts a very impressive 10.36% distribution yield to boot!

About The Fund

According to the fund's web page, the Tekla World Healthcare Fund has the objective of seeking current income and long-term capital appreciation. In this regard, it is quite similar to many other closed-end funds. Unlike most other funds though, it seeks to achieve this objective by investing in companies engaged in the healthcare industry. I must admit that the healthcare industry is not the first one that most investors would think of to achieve these two goals as it does not have the high dividend yields of utilities or real estate nor does it generally have the high growth rates of technology stocks. With that said though, there are some reasons to expect healthcare to deliver solid growth rates over the next several years, which will be discussed later in this report.

The largest holdings of THW are likely to be familiar to anyone that follows the healthcare industry:

Source: Tekla Capital Management

I will admit that the first thing that caught my attention here is that the fund has greatly increased its exposure to Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) compared to previous reports. This may be due to management believing that the impact to the company from the talcum powder settlement was more than priced into the stock earlier this year and so bought it in anticipation of a rebound. However, please note that this list is a few months old at this point so until we get a new one we do not know if the fund still has this position or if management took the profits and went elsewhere.

The fact that THW frequently changes its positions is vital to the fund's strategy. When we consider the relatively low dividend yields paid by companies in the healthcare sector (or simply those on the list above), we can clearly see that there is no way that the fund is able to cover its distribution simply by collecting dividends. Therefore, it is buying healthcare companies when it believes that the price is right and taking profits when management believes that the price has gotten ahead of itself or sees better opportunities elsewhere. This is a reasonable strategy that is also used by numerous other funds.

As my regular readers on the topic of closed-end funds are no doubt well aware, I generally do not like to see any single position account for more than 5% of a fund's total assets. This is because this is approximately the level at which a position begins to expose the fund as a whole to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk is that risk which any financial asset possesses that is independent of the market in aggregate. This is the risk that we aim to eliminate through diversification but if an asset accounts for too large of a position in a fund then the idiosyncratic risk will not be completely eliminated.

Thus, the concern here is that some event will occur that causes the stock price to decline independently of the market and this will have a very noticeable impact on the net asset value of the fund if it is weighted heavily enough. As we can see, there are two companies that individually account for more than 5% of the fund's total assets, although they are not really that far above this level. Thus, investors should be aware that they are somewhat exposed to the risks of Johnson & Johnson and Novartis (NVS) via an investment in the fund but for the most part it seems to be very well-diversified.

This diversity extends to the fund's sector exposure:

Source: Tekla Capital Management

This is something that should be appealing to investors in the fund. With that said though, it still has its largest sector exposure to pharmaceuticals. This may be concerning in light of last week's announcements by the Trump Administration that it would be forcing pharmaceutical companies to lower drug prices, which caused a sector-wide sell-off. While such an action could certainly cause these companies to see their profits decline, remains uncertain how the issue will ultimately be resolved, if it will at all. After all, the Obama Administration made similar statements about drug prices back in 2016 but nothing ever came of it. Nonetheless though, this is a source of uncertainty laying over pharmaceutical stocks and will thus weigh somewhat on the fund until it is resolved.

Why Invest In Healthcare?

In the introduction to this article, I stated that healthcare is a very defensive industry that also has some strong growth potential. One reason for this comes from inherent lifestyle factors that will likely result in the growing prevalence of certain conditions such as type-2 diabetes. Last night, I saw a report that broke down the obesity rate in the United States by state:

Source: Zero Hedge

As we can see, even Colorado, which has the lowest percentage of obese individuals in the nation, still has an obesity rate of 22.6%. The Centers for Disease Control has identified a number of medical conditions that have obesity as a major factor in their development including heart disease, high blood pressure, hypertension, osteoarthritis, and type-2 diabetes, among others. One thing that we note here is that all of these are chronic conditions that will essentially represent a steady stream of revenue for healthcare companies once a patient contracts them. As there is a proven link between obesity and all of these conditions, we can conclude that the high obesity rates that we see across the country will result in a growing number of people developing these chronic conditions and thus providing healthcare companies with a steady stream of growing recurring revenue.

This effect would be magnified if the obesity rate was increasing. This is likely to be the case. This conclusion comes from a study that was originally presented at the 25th European Congress on Obesity that was held in Vienna last year. In this study, the researchers concluded that the obesity rate would climb from 39% today to 55% by 2045 and globally from 14% to 22% over the same period. The same study also concluded that one in eight people worldwide would have type-2 diabetes by 2045 compared to one in eleven today. We can extrapolate this and conclude that the same prevalence growth will also occur with the other chronic conditions that are linked to obesity. This will result in growth for the companies that provide products meant to treat these conditions.

Another fact that is likely to result in growth for healthcare companies is the aging of the population. According to the US Census Bureau, there are between 72 and 74 million Americans aged 54 to 73 years old, otherwise known as the Baby Boomer generation. This generation represents approximately 20% of the American population today. As this generation is larger than any that has come before it, we can conclude that the number of senior-aged people will increase as this generation continues to age. This is important for our purposes because an individual's health generally declines as they age and historically a person's consumption of healthcare products and services increases dramatically as they pass their eightieth birthday. This will also serve as a driver of growth for the companies in the industry as this population ages.

Distributions

One of the most impressive things about THW is the enormous distribution yield that it boasts. The fund pays out a distribution of $0.1167 per share on a monthly basis, which gives it a 10.36% yield at the present price. This is a higher yield than what most CEFs boast and it is certain to appeal to income-focused investors.

One thing that might concern potential investors here is that a large percentage of the fund's distributions are classified as return of capital. This is quite visible here:

Source: Fidelity Investments

The reason that this can be concerning is that a return of capital distribution can be a sign that a fund is not generating enough money through its investments to cover its distributions and is therefore essentially returning an investor's own money back to them. However, there are other things that can cause a distribution to be classified as return of capital such as the distribution of unrealized capital gains. The important thing to look at is whether or not the distributions are destructive to the fund's net asset value. This chart shows the fund's price and net asset value year-to-date:

Source: Morningstar

As we can see, there have been some fluctuations over the past six or seven months but overall the fund has managed to increase its net asset value even while paying out its distributions. Thus, it does not appear that the fund is paying out more than it produces off of its investments over time and therefore there does not appear to be anything to worry about here.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical for us to ensure that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to ensure that we generate sub-optimal returns off of that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like THW, the usual way to value it is by looking at the fund's net asset value. Net asset value is the market value of all of the fund's assets minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that an investor would receive if the fund were completely liquidated and shut down.

Ideally, we want to purchase the shares of a fund when we can get them at a price that is less than the fund's net asset value. This is because such a situation essentially means that we are acquiring all of the fund's assets for less than they are actually worth. Fortunately, that is the case right now. As of July 16, 2019, THW had a net asset value of $13.78 per share. However, the fund is currently trading hands for $13.52 per share. Thus, the fund is currently trading at a 1.89% discount to net asset value. This is a reasonable price to pay for the fund, although it is less than the fund's average discount of 7.45% over the past six months.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the healthcare industry has a number of traits that make it an appealing investment for conditions right now. First of all, the industry is perhaps the ultimate defensive play as people will generally not care about economic conditions when it comes to seeking out treatment for health problems. The industry also has a significant amount of growth potential from demographics and lifestyle factors. The Tekla World Healthcare Fund appears to be a solid closed-end fund to use to play the sector and get a high yield at the same time. Overall, it is worth considering, particularly as it is currently trading at a discount.

