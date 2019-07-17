Veritone: Too Small To Survive

Veritone's continued cash burn is also at risk of running Veritone's ~$50 million cash balance to the end of its rope.

However, Veritone remains a small player in the space with little intellectual property. Its technology rests on the AI services provided by other companies.

Veritone also managed to nab its first Government client in a $0.4 million deal. Overall AI platform customers are also up.

Shares of Veritone have more than doubled since the start of the year, as investors cheered 177% y/y revenue growth in Veritone's fiscal first quarter.

Since the beginning of 2019, self-labelled AI company Veritone (VERI), a bootstrapped company that got its start as an ad-tech platform, has been one of the best-performing stocks of the SaaS sector. Little known to most investors, the small-cap name has cracked the $8 mark and shot up more than 2x this year to date:

Betting on this small-cap rocketship has been a winning strategy so far, but investors should be careful before gambling any more on Veritone. There are instances in which small scale can be advantageous for both companies and investors, but it isn't doing Veritone any favors.

Recall that Veritone has limited intellectual property. The company's flagship aiWare offering essentially stitches together the capabilities of other AI engines, such as IBM's Watson (IBM), under one operating system. In effect, the AI capabilities are not delivered by Veritone itself, but by third parties - essentially making Veritone a middleman. This makes Veritone's competitive positioning incredibly precarious. There are much larger names in the space, such as Amazon (AMZN) or Microsoft (MSFT), that could swoop in and offer similar "OS" products - after all, Veritone is a no-name brand with primarily smaller clients, and there's no guarantee of stickiness in its existing client base.

The bottom line on Veritone: this is a little league company attempting to play in an incredibly complex, innovation-heavy corner of the software market. The ~$7 million in quarterly R&D dollars (per Veritone's most recent earnings report) that Veritone is investing into product development is a pittance compared to the billions that other companies are pouring into AI and automation. There's a major question mark around whether Veritone will be able to keep up with advances in its industry, and whether it has enough liquidity to continue funding its losses.

Veritone's "growth" is a function of its small scale. When the prior year base for AI revenues is hovering at only around $1 million, it's not difficult to produce ~2x or more growth. But it's heavily unclear whether Veritone can ever scale to becoming a "real" software company with positive margins before its cash reserves run out.

Given the steep appreciation in the stock price so far this year, investors should lock in gains and flee this stock before the bubble bursts.

Q1 download: inorganic growth accounts for much of the revenue gain; cash flow concerns

Let's parse the details of Veritone's most recent quarter:

Figure 1. Veritone 1Q19 results Source: Veritone Q1 earnings release

Revenues grew at 177% y/y to $12.1 million (again, largely a function of small scale) and besting Wall Street's expectations of $11.6 million (+164% y/y) by a thirteen-point margin. When we dig into the details of Veritone's revenues, however, we still find that the bulk of Veritone's income is still deriving from its legacy media business:

Figure 2. Veritone revenue breakdown Source: Veritone investor deck

The good news here: Veritone has reported that it's found synergies between its advertising business and AI. Per CEO Chad Steelberg's prepared remarks on the Q1 earnings call:

Our Veritone One advertising business posted almost 40% organic growth year-over-year as it continues to leverage aiWARE to differentiate its advertising services."

Still, this is the "legacy" segment of Veritone, and it's still generating nearly one-half of Veritone's total revenues. In addition, when we look at aiWare's net revenues of $2.75 million, we also need to consider the fact that much of this revenue growth is also acquisition-driven. CFO Pete Collins gives us the breakdown in his prepared remarks on the Q1 earnings call:

Our aiWARE SaaS net revenues increased 117% to $2.8 million, including approximately $1.1 million from Wazee Digital's Core and Digital Media Hub applications. On an organic basis, our aiWARE SaaS net revenues increased by $365,000, or 29%, to $1.6 million from $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2018."

Essentially, though AI SaaS revenues appear to have more than doubled, the bulk of this growth was due to the contribution from Wazee - on an organic basis, 29% y/y growth was actually quite poor for a company with only a ~$1.3 million base.

Alongside disappointing organic growth, we still continue to be alarmed at the rate at which Veritone is burning through its available liquidity. Operating cash flows in Q1 alone were -$4.6 million. As seen in the chart below, while this appears to be a massive improvement from a cash burn of -$13.2 million in the year-ago quarter, much of the improvement can be chalked up to a huge ~$5 million bump in "client advances," likely related to the signing of Veritone's new government client that contributed $0.4 million in revenues this quarter.

Figure 3. Veritone cash flows Source: Veritone Q1 earnings release

Absent this potentially one-time uptick in client advances, Veritone would have burned through ~$10 million in cash. Unfortunately for the company, its cash reserves are quite strained:

Figure 4. Veritone balance sheet Source: Veritone Q1 earnings release

With only $49.9 million in cash and marketable securities remaining on its balance sheet, it's unclear how long Veritone has until it needs to raise additional capital. At Veritone's current burn rate, it would have roughly four or five quarters remaining before it needs to tap capital markets - and it remains to be seen whether debt or equity investors would touch a company with such dim prospects and limited technology.

Key takeaways

Veritone remains an implausible underdog in the AI races. Though bulls point to stellar revenue growth and improved cash burn as the primary driver behind the recent stock rally, I'd say much of the growth is inorganic and M&A driven, while cash flow gains may be driven by one-time effects that may not ultimately help a company at the end of its cash rope.

Small companies like Veritone often have the saving grace option of being bought out by a larger competitor when its standalone prospects begin to look grim - but in Veritone's case, its lack of proprietary IP makes it an unlikely candidate for any acquirer. In my view, this company is headed toward elimination - don't follow it there.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.