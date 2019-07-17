The Stock That Rises 30% Every August: Celtic Glasgow

For three times in a row, Celtic Glasgow's (OTCPK:CLTFF) share price has jumped up 30% after having remained stable for more than half a year. For the last two years, this jump up has happened during the month of August. What has driven these price increases and can we expect another 30% increase in the coming month?

Celtic Glasgow's remarkable stock price development.

Source: London Stock Exchange

The first increase started in February 2017, at a stock price of 74 pennies. The stock continued to rise until the end of March, when a stock was priced at 100 pennies.

At the start of August 2017, the stock started to climb once again. Now, the price increased from 100 to 130 pennies, all during the month of August.

Finally, mid-August 2018, share price jumps up another 30%, to 165 pennies.

Evaluating the news in February-March 2017

At the start of February, the club was on a 17-game winning streak in the league. It would continue this streak during the month of February by winning all four of its games. However, this streak was halted by a draw against rivals Glasgow Rangers.

In the Scottish Cup, the team progressed to the Semi-Finals, after winning its two cup games during this period.

I do not believe domestic success on the field is the reason the stock price jumped up during this period. In fact, sportive success does drive up stock prices for football clubs, but gradually. Each time the club is victorious on the field, the share price should go up half a percent. In the case of Celtic, stock price has jumped up all too drastically for such a long winning streak. Also, the results in the Scottish Cup are solely a sportive success, as the prize money for winning the Scottish Cup is a mere 60,000 pounds.

This contrasts sharply with continental football (Champions League or Europa League), where prize money is in the millions of pounds. For example, winning a game in the group stages of the Champions League yields 2.7 Million euros. However, Celtic Glasgow was already knocked out of both continental competitions, as it finished dead last in its group stage of the Champions League.

But, wait! There is more. The Scottish Professional Football League reported on the seventh of February, 2017 that the winner of the Scottish first division would be qualified for the second round of the Champions League qualifiers. This could have been a surprise to investors, as Scotland did not rank high enough at the time (and neither does it right now) for such a treatment. However, UEFA looks at the competition's rank from 2 seasons ago. Back then, Scotland did rank as 25th, indeed high enough to have one club qualify for the second round of the qualifiers.

Last, the most probable reason for the share price jump to me, is the publication of the half-year report. Here, it was reported that revenue increased by 95%, which boosted profits excluding transfers to 21.4 Million pounds, compared to just 1.6 Million pounds the year before. This increase is largely attributable to the qualification for the Champions League group stages that year.

As the stock price had remained stable over the period in which Celtic qualified for the group stages, one could argue that investors were 'woken up' by the interim report.

Evaluating the news in August 2017

With the outstanding results from the interim report fresh in mind, investors followed closely the results of Celtic Glasgow in the qualifying rounds of the Champions League. On the 19th of July, Celtic proceeded to the third round. This was expected and the stock did not move.

On the second of August 2017, Celtic survived the third qualifying round and proceeded to the fourth and final round. The stock did not move. However, on the fourth of August, the draw for the final match-up started at 12:00 CEST. When Celtic was matched up with the much weaker team FK Astana, the stock rose 3% to 105p.

The stock would continue to climb until the 16th of August 2017, the day of the first leg against FK Astana. After Celtic beat FK Astana 5-0 in that first leg, the stock price soared to 129.5p and barely moved for almost a year.

Evaluating the news in August 2018

Almost the same story played out in August 2018. Celtic beat its first two opponents, reaching the third qualifying round, as it did not qualify directly for the second round anymore. In that third round, Celtic was eliminated by AEK Athens, condemning them to the qualifying rounds for the less lucrative Europa League. There, an easy draw once more spurred the stock price to record highs. Indeed, as Celtic came out victorious and qualified for the Europa League's group stages, the stock price reached on the fourth of September 2018 166.5p. The same price as of today, almost a year later.

Conclusion

It is clear that the sole driver behind the share price of Celtic for the last 3 years, has been its performance in European club competitions. After receiving the wake-up call in February 2017 (where operating profit jumped from 1 to 21 Million pounds, see higher), investors follow closely the results on the field of Celtic.

This could scare off investors, as they might feel like betting on a team's sporting success. I would not completely disagree. However, last year, Celtic was knocked out of the Champions League's third qualifying round, and the share price remained untouched...

Right now, Celtic is well on their way to qualify for the second round of the Champions League qualifying round, after beating their opponent 3-1 away. Tomorrow, the seventeenth of August, Celtic will play the second leg at home.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CLTFF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I will follow closely the results on the field. If Celtic beats their opponent in the first leg of the second qualifying round, I might consider going long in the stock.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.