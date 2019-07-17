Mirum Pharmaceuticals On Maralixibat And Volixibat In Adult PBC: Itching To Know

IBAT positively regulates the enterohepatic recirculation by mediating the reabsorption of bile acids from the small intestine for recirculation back to the liver.

With a pending IPO, Mirum Pharmaceuticals is moving full speed with the clinical development of ileal bile acid transporter inhibitors, maralixibat, and volixibat for orphan cholestatic liver diseases.

Liver Therapy Forum digest provides an overview of what's happening in the NASH landscape in 2019. This week focuses on Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Introduction

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM) is a clinical-stage biopharma with a pending $75M IPO that will be priced on July 17/2019. Mirum's scientific forte is in developing innovative investigative drug candidates for adult and pediatric orphan cholestatic liver diseases. The lead investigative drug candidate for pediatric cholestatic liver disease is maralixibat, presently in clinical development for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC) and Alagille syndrome (ALGS).

Volixibat is designated the lead investigative drug candidate for adult cholestatic liver disease, primary biliary cirrhosis, the focus of this article.

Cholestasis Pruritus: Cholestatic liver disease PBC is caused by a reduction or stoppage of bile flow due to obstruction in the biliary tract leading to bile acids accumulation and ensuing liver toxicity. Disorders of the liver, bile duct, or pancreas can cause cholestasis. Common symptoms include yellowing skin and eye whites and pruritus (intense skin itch).

Pruritogenic responses remain the most intolerable symptom of PBC with current therapies, UDCA and Obeticholic acid by Intercept (ICPT), providing an enhancing effect. Pruritus impairs the quality of life with some patients exhibiting suicidal tendencies.

Maralixibat (formerly SHP625; LUM001 or lopixibat): It is a potent competitive IBAT inhibitor with minimal systemic absorption to minimize undesirable systemic side effects. Mechanistically, maralixibat could improve pruritus in adult PBC by limiting/inhibiting IBAT function that subsequently reduces circulatory bile acids and prevents de novo bile acids synthesis. The clinical effect of maralixibat on pruritus in a 13-week Phase 2 PBC study was assessed. The primary efficacy outcome was:

Change From Baseline in Pruritus Using Adult Itch Reported Outcome (ItchRO) Weekly Sum Score at Week 13/ Early Termination (ET.) Pruritus was assessed using ItchRO measure, administered as an electronic diary (eDiary) which was completed by the participants twice daily (morning and evening). (ItchRO) scores ranged from 0 to 10, with 0 representing no itch and 10 representing very severe itching. The highest score between the morning and evening ItchRO reports represented the daily score: a measure of the worst itching over the previous 24-hour period. The weekly sum score was calculated as the sum of the daily scores for the 7 days prior to the time point being reported: 7 days prior to randomization or 7 days prior to Week 13/ET visit.

Data readout from the study showed that maralixibat did not significantly improve pruritus compared with placebo. The clinical investigators proposed that the high placebo effect could have masked the clinical benefits of maralixibat in suppressing pruritus. This result could be the reason for discontinuing clinical development of maralixibat for adult PBC.

Volixibat (formerly SHP626 ): It is an oral IBAT inhibitor. Mirum will be developing volixibat for the treatment of adult PBC with a Phase 2 clinical trial to be initiated in 2020. A logical question is if this drug candidate would be clinically effective in PBC given the clinical failure of maralixibat for the same clinical indication and in PSC?

Notably, both IBAT inhibitor drug candidates were licensed from Shire, through its acquisition of Lumena Pharmaceuticals (LIVR) in 2014. Volixibat was discontinued for NASH whereas maralixibat missed its clinical endpoint in adult PSC and pediatric ALGS.

Perspective/Market Outlook

There are several factors that could trigger the clinical failure of an investigative drug candidate. These include (i) pathologically unsuitable patient population; (ii) not employing an optimum/effective drug dose; and (iii) wrong time-frame. Any of these factors could have contributed to clinical ineffectiveness of maralixibat in PBC.

In an oxymoron clinical effect in pediatric cholestatic liver disease, PFIC, maralixibat was associated with clinically meaningful benefits on pruritogenic responses, with data from the Phase 2 INDIGO trial demonstrating significant and durable reductions in serum bile acids and clinically meaningful improvements in pruritus. Maralixibat is in Phase 3 clinical development for pediatric PFIC.

Albireo (ALBO) is a small-cap biopharma that focuses on pediatric orphan liver diseases. Its IBAT inhibitor, odevixibat (formerly A4250), is in mid-late phase clinical trials for PFIC, Alagille syndrome, and Biliary Atresia.

On volixibat, a future clinical study in adult PBC must convincingly demonstrate the absence of adverse event of elevated liver enzyme reported by Shire in a discontinued NASH trial. Correspondingly, a recent presentation at the EASL 2019 conference showed that volixibat treatment missed its primary clinical endpoints in a Phase 2 NASH study but liver toxicity was not documented in this study.

Financials

At the end of Q1/2019, Mirum reported cash and cash equivalents of $49.4M excluding the $75M from IPO. Investors include Deerfield Capital Management, Rock Springs Capital, and Novo Holdings.

The full length article was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Liver Therapy Forum Members of my Liver Therapy Forum Marketplace service, receive: My expertise as a PhD trained liver biomedical scientist to highlight drug candidates which are rarely similar but may have similar pharmacological target((s))

Exclusive access to full length in-depth research analytical articles and newsletters on liver therapeutics-focused investment opportunities

Immediate/exclusive access to full length write-up from call interviews with CEOs/KOLs Visit my Landing Page to subscribe the low price of $32/month or $325 annually.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As always, my articles are meant to facilitate your understanding. Readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. Please implement due diligence and invest wisely.