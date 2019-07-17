Citigroup - Staying On Course

The stock is +37% YTD but the valuation discount to peers is still large (1x P/TNAV) and there are enough positives in the 2Q numbers to key the rally on track.

If the company can deliver on its targets there is upside to 2019 Street estimates. Cost reduction and repurchase approvals also provide earnings support if the revenue outlook dims.

EPS may only have been 2% ahead of estimates but investors should take heart from maintained nii and ROTCE guidance.

2Q modestly ahead of estimates

C posted a small 2% EPS beat, posting $1.83 vs $1.80 expected on better revenues (1% ahead at $18.8bn vs $18.5bn expected) and a 2% YoY decline in costs. ROTCE was unchanged on 1Q at 11.7%. The outcome in the investment bank was a touch better than previous guidance with advisory/underwriting revenues down 10% YoY compared to guidance of mid-teens. The company hadn't given guidance on trading revenues but at +4% YoY these were better than the -5-10% guided to by JPM (NYSE: JPM) and BAC (NYSE: BAC).

Key positives are nii guidance and reconfirmed ROTCE targets

Given the more challenging rate and markets environment investors should take encouragement from C sticking to both its 2019 nii and ROTCE guidance. My key positive take-aways from the numbers are as follows:

Nii guidance maintained : given the recent focus on interest rates, probably the single most important aspect of the results was that management recommitted to nii guidance for growth of $2bn YoY or c.4% YoY. I've discussed in a previous article why I think C is best placed of the US majors to handle lower interest rates and this guidance would tend to bear that out.

: given the recent focus on interest rates, probably the single most important aspect of the results was that management recommitted to nii guidance for growth of $2bn YoY or c.4% YoY. I've discussed in a previous article why I think C is best placed of the US majors to handle lower interest rates and this guidance would tend to bear that out. Reconfirmed ROTCE targets . C also reconfirmed its ROTCE targets, 12% this year and 13.5% next. It delivered ROTCE of 11.9% in 1H implying 2H profits should trend higher than 1H. Street consensus for 2019 ROTCE is only 10.9% so this would imply upside to earnings estimates if delivered.

. C also reconfirmed its ROTCE targets, 12% this year and 13.5% next. It delivered ROTCE of 11.9% in 1H implying 2H profits should trend higher than 1H. Street consensus for 2019 ROTCE is only 10.9% so this would imply upside to earnings estimates if delivered. Positive operating leverage : as we move into a period of slowing revenue momentum it is important for banks to demonstrate they can react by lowering costs. C delivered 2% lower expenses YoY in 2Q against a 2% increase in revenues. The operating leverage in Global Consumer Banking is particularly encouraging, with expenses flat but net revenues up 4%, driven especially by strong trends is US branded cards (+7% YoY).

: as we move into a period of slowing revenue momentum it is important for banks to demonstrate they can react by lowering costs. C delivered 2% lower expenses YoY in 2Q against a 2% increase in revenues. The operating leverage in Global Consumer Banking is particularly encouraging, with expenses flat but net revenues up 4%, driven especially by strong trends is US branded cards (+7% YoY). Repurchase activity remains strong. The share count fell 10% YoY, driving 20% YoY EPS growth. In this year's CCAR C received almost the same repurchase authorization as last year ($17.1bn) so this should continue. Interestingly too, the company hinted there may be scope to lower its CET1 target from its current level of 11.5%, which would obviously create more headroom for future repurchases (dependent on how the Fed implements the proposed "Stress Capital Buffer" into the CCAR and DFAST stress testing framework).

Margin trends and subdued markets outlook are the key headwinds

The overall scorecard for 2Q sees the positives outweighing the negatives but investors still need to be mindful of two key headwinds as we move into 2H:

Nii margin trends: While C has stuck to its nii growth guidance there is clearly pressure on nii margins and investors will be watching these dynamics in coming quarters. 2Q nii margin slipped 5bps to 2.67%. None of the causes is a surprise: non-interest bearing deposit balances are down 12%, interest bearing balances are up 9% and loan yields are down 8bps. But it does make C increasingly dependent on continued loan and deposit balance growth to deliver on nii expectations.

While C has stuck to its nii growth guidance there is clearly pressure on nii margins and investors will be watching these dynamics in coming quarters. 2Q nii margin slipped 5bps to 2.67%. None of the causes is a surprise: non-interest bearing deposit balances are down 12%, interest bearing balances are up 9% and loan yields are down 8bps. But it does make C increasingly dependent on continued loan and deposit balance growth to deliver on nii expectations. Patchy Markets outlook: 2Q was better than feared with revenues in Institutional Clients Group being flat YoY. The outcome in advisory/underwriting was better than guidance and trading revenues were better than peer guidance. Nonetheless, this business makes up 70% of C's net profits so the outlook is key. Indications for 3Q were mixed, with management talking of deal pipelines being "in good shape", especially US M&A, but also noting that pricing sensitivity is high (i.e. the visibility on whether or not the pipeline comes to fruition is low). Within ICG, almost all the top-line growth is coming from Trade and Treasury Services, which could be vulnerable to trade wars and lower interest rates over coming quarters.

Conclusions

This was an encouraging set of numbers in the face of growing rate pressures and difficult market conditions in the quarter. The maintenance of nii and ROTCE guidance is especially significant and there is upside to Street estimates for 2019 if the company can deliver on these.

The investment case for C revolves around its cheap valuation (1x P/TNAV), structurally improving ROTCE as the company benefits from positive operating leverage and the support to EPS from share repurchases. A weaker dollar should also help support its emerging markets franchises while its sensitivity to lower dollar interest rates is the smallest of peers. The stock has had a good run, up 37% YTD but there are enough positives in these numbers to sustain the rally and the valuation discount to peers remains a key attraction.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.