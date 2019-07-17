Strong Trading Drives A Healthy Beat At First Horizon

First Horizon doesn't have a high-growth profile, at least on a core banking operations basis, but the shares do still look undervalued.

Mortgage warehouse lending and fixed income trading could both prove to be underrated assets for First Horizon in offsetting the impact of the expected upcoming rate cuts.

First Horizon posted some gaudy results compared to expectations at the revenue and pre-provision profit lines, with much stronger trading revenue driving the beat.

In a quarter where I believe a lot of regional banks will continue to report “okay, but not great” earnings, First Horizon’s (FHN) second quarter earnings certainly stand out. While some will discount the importance of a beat driven by the bank’s bond trading operations, there were some other underlying positives including good expense control and solid deposit cost control.

I think First Horizon may be a little better-positioned for upcoming rate cuts than commonly believed, and I continue to believe the shares are relatively attractive on a valuation basis.

Trading Drives A Big Beat

Bond trading tends to be the forte of big banks like Bank of America (BAC) and Citigroup (C), and investors have largely learned to live with the quarter-to-quarter and year-to-year volatility this business generates, particularly given that it’s pretty high-margin business. First Horizon is a notable exception, in that it is a small(ish) bank with a sizable trading operation that has long been an integral part of the business. While trading results in recent times have been pretty poor, the business has come back strongly.

Overall revenue rose 5% year over year and 6% quarter over quarter, beating expectations by about 5%. Net income, which fell 2% yoy and rose 3% qoq, was slightly better than expected (beating by about 1%), as net interest margin was slightly better than expected and average earning assets grew a little more than expected. Core NIM was down about 10bp from the year-ago period, but flat sequentially, while earning assets rose 3% yoy and 1% qoq.

At the fee income line, First Horizon reported 24% yoy and 12% qoq growth, with fixed income revenue jumping 85% yoy and 27% qoq on a surge in average daily revenue from lower rates and increased volatility. First Horizon’s trading outperformance accounted for about 60% of the core EPS beat relative to Street expectations.

First Horizon still has work to do on expenses, but the company is making progress. Core expenses were down 5% yoy and flat qoq this quarter, coming in a little better than analysts expected, and driving 24% yoy growth in core pre-provision profits, a figure that beat expectations by about 15%.

Lending Activity Isn’t Bad, And Mortgage Warehousing Could Grow Further

First Horizon’s reported period-end loan balance rose more than 7% yoy and 6% qoq, and that is likely to be one of the strongest results among its peer group. It’s also misleading, though, as a surge in mortgage warehouse lending drove the result – on an average balance basis excluding the mortgage warehousing business, loans were barely up on a qoq basis, with shrinkage in both the commercial real estate and consumer real estate operations.

Although CRE and mortgage lending was indeed lackluster this quarter, First Horizon’s commercial lending (netting out the mortgage warehouse lending) was still quite strong, with period-end balances up 4.5% yoy and almost 3% qoq, and outperforming the average for its peer group by around 1%. Loan yields eased slightly on a qoq basis (down 10bp), but improved 26bp on a yoy basis.

Deposits rose more than 4% yoy and fell slightly on a sequential basis. Non-interest-bearing deposits were down 2% yoy, but up almost 2% qoq, and that looks like a comparatively good result, as First Horizon continues to leverage a strong core deposit franchise in key markets like Tennessee and North Carolina. Overall deposit costs were down very slightly on a qoq basis, helping drive a small decline in cumulative beta.

Credit quality remains fine, with steady charge-offs from quarter to quarter, although with higher than expected provisioning this quarter.

Looking ahead, I think First Horizon’s mortgage warehouse business is an important tool for the bank’s efforts to offset what could be a 50bp rate cut in the relatively near future. First Horizon’s balance sheet is asset-sensitive, but a cut to rates could reignite the residential housing/mortgage market, driving more demand for mortgage warehouse loans. This line has now jumped to almost 13% of loans, and it’s one of the most profitable lines First Horizon runs, so further growth would have a disproportionately positive impact.

I also think the deposit franchise can help the bank offset the impact of rate cuts. First Horizon has a strong core franchise and a below-average loan/deposit ratio, giving the bank more flexibility on deposit pricing in a rate cut scenario. With high LDRs and wider net beta spreads, banks like M&T (MTB) and Commerce (OTC:CBSH) may find their options more limited and may be at greater risk on the net interest income line.

The Outlook

I still like First Horizon. I think the bank has a good cornerstone franchise in attractive markets like Tennessee and North Carolina, even with the influx of competition from the likes of PNC (PNC), Fifth Third (FITB), and so on. Although the trading business is volatile, it’s generally counter-cyclical and could be an invaluable asset in offsetting some rate-related pressures that will like limit revenue and pre-provision profit growth for other mid-tier regional banks. I also like the bank’s ongoing focus on expenses and capital costs – First Horizon is willing to trade quality for growth, walking away from business other banks will take, and I think that as the economy slows and credit losses increase, it will highlight some of First Horizon’s quality attributes.

I continue to believe that the mid-to-high teens is the appropriate fair value range for First Horizon. I have adjusted my model assumptions to account for the likelihood of rate cuts and slowing loan demand, but I still think 3% to 4% long-term core earnings growth is attainable. I also value First Horizon with a 2x P/TBV multiple based upon an ROTCE of nearly 16% for 2019.

The Bottom Line

First Horizon has outperformed its peer group since my last write-up, but only due to the post-earnings jump this quarter and so that’s at best a “win” with an asterisk. Perhaps this quarter will get Wall Street’s attention regarding the virtues and value of the mortgage warehouse and income trading operations as counter-cyclical assets, but either way I still believe this is a quality regional bank with a relatively appealing valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.