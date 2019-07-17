A More Radical Solution For Deutsche Bank

Moreover I believe that the retail banking division should be sold or merged with a competitor with Deutsche Bank retaining a stake in a combined company, which would leave a specialized corporate banking boutique as core business.

However, the wealth management division should be sold as it would probably require more capital than Deutsche Bank can afford to grow it into a leading position.

I believe that the bank should indeed refocus its investment banking as proposed and create a new corporate banking division as its centerpiece.

After publishing a recent article about Deutsche Bank AG's (DB) transformation plan in which I laid out a skeptical view of the bank's new strategy's chances of success, the question was raised in the comment section, what more they should do. After having some thought about this I decided to present my own - albeit hypothetical - proposal for a transformation plan which I believe would have better chances of success.

The Centerpiece: Corporate Banking

The core of my idea is also an integral part of Deutsche Bank's own plan: refocusing the investment bank and creating a corporate banking division in which the remaining investment banking will be integrated. This division will bundle the bank's strongest businesses in which it is among the leaders.

The bank could further fortify its standing as the preferred banking partner of German industrial companies (the desire of German corporations to work with a German bank is another point raised in the comments regarding my previous article). Furthermore, a bank that is able to offer solutions tailored to the needs of corporate clients would also be in a good position to attract customers in other geographies besides the home market.

The new corporate banking division should in any case be the centerpiece of Deutsche Bank going forward.

Sell The Wealth Management Division

Deutsche Bank's wealth management division is of significant size, however the bank does not have a leading position in this field. Deutsche Bank's wealth management division has assets under management of around $250 billion. That is roughly a tenth of the market leader, Swiss UBS Group AG (UBS). To reach the global top five, Deutsche would have to double that number. I do not believe that the bank will be able to afford the required investment to become a leader in wealth management. On the other hand, there are several players who could achieve and/or fortify their market position by acquiring a player of the size of Deutsche Bank's wealth management.

In Q1 the division generated revenue of €427 million (profit figures are not provided individually since the division is grouped into the broader private and commercial bank division). Based on the valuation of a specialized player like Swiss Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCPK:JBARF;OTCPK:JBAXY) - which is a good deal larger and probably more profitable - I could imagine that including some premium the division could bring in some €4 to €5 billion. Deutsche Bank is not in the position to provide the optimal amount of capital for both its transformation and the growth of the wealth management division. Therefore I believe that it would make sense to exit this business entirely. Billions in proceedings would not only be a neat compensation for this step but also strengthen the remaining bank considerably.

Reduce The DWS Stake

The bank's asset management division DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has been publicly listed since March 2018. Deutsche Bank retains a 75 percent economic interest currently worth about €4.65 billion. The bank could reduce its stake to at least 40 percent while still maintaining full control given the legal form of a KGaA. A partial or full divestment would generate most likely somewhere between €2 and €4 billion even factoring in that if the largest shareholder was to consider a sale the stock price would most likely take a hit. A reduction of the DWS stake would not be my first priority, but the option should always be on the table if additional capital needs to be raised.

Retail Banking

Now I will come to the part of my proposal which could indeed be described as radical (and which I imagine will be highly controversial). I believe that Deutsche Bank should shift its focus away from retail banking.

The German retail market is notoriously over-banked with competitors ranging from large domestic and international banks to hundreds of local co-operative banks called "Volksbank" and municipality owned "Sparkassen". Since interest rates will most likely remain at zero or below, the retail banking business would already be challenging without that kind of competitive landscape. Moreover Deutsche Bank has still some homework left to do regarding the integration of Postbank which it took over in 2012 (admittedly in 2018 significant progress could be achieved).

Deutsche Bank's retail banking operations in Belgium, Italy, Spain and India account for only 17.4 percent of the division's revenue (as of Q1). I doubt that this will be sufficient to become a leader in that field without a strong position on the home market. I thus believe that it might be advisable to divest those businesses.

The German retail banking business (ex. the commercial unit which will be part of the corporate banking unit in the future) might either be sold or merged with a competitor with Deutsche Bank retaining a stake in the combined entity but not owning its entirety. I believe that Commerzbank AG (OTCPK:CRZBF;OTCPK:CRZBY) might be a fitting partner for such a merger (although I could imagine some regulatory obstacles). Another interesting option would be to merge the retail bank with a foreign partner that not yet has a strong position in the German market (if present at all) but is leading in retail banking markets elsewhere.

Conclusion

The proposal laid out above would certainly be the end of Deutsche Bank's stint as a globalized player offering everything to every customer everywhere. Then again the bank's own new strategy already represents all but the end of the ambition to be a truly global universal bank. At the end of the day it is better to be a smaller but stronger niche player than a financially weak giant.

And even if the corporate banking boutique that Deutsche Bank would become was to lose its independence through an acquisition by a larger competitor, investors would most likely still be better off financially as that would certainly happen at an attractive price.

Therefore, will certainly there are risks to my strategic proposal, I believe it to not be that much more risky compare to the bank's own plan while offering potentially greater upside potential if successful.

Now comes the big caveat: it is highly unlikely that such steps as I have described above will be implemented. It took Deutsche Bank a decade to come up with its own transformation plan which it already labels "radical". Further shrinking the company into essentially only a specialized boutique bank would certainly cause massive internal and external resistance. I also do not deny that much of what I believe investors could gain from its implementation would come at the expense of employees (especially of the retail banking division), senior managers leading the different branches (who certainly would prefer to be leaders of an independent institution) and not least the political interest of the German government (which wants to maintain at least one large German universal bank and of course is interested in preserving jobs in Germany).

So all in all, I expect that the plan as presented represents the absolute maximum of what might happen at Deutsche Bank. And as readers of my previous work will remember I am not convinced that this will work out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: All research contained in this article was done with utmost care. However, I cannot guarantee accuracy. Every reader is advised to conduct his or her own due diligence and research.