Update On The CME Group - The Franchise Keeps Rewarding Shareholders

When I last covered the CME Group, Inc. (CME), I explained why the company offers an incredible growth trajectory for investors. I wrote that the "CME and their shares are likely to continue to appreciate for as long and far as the eye can see." On March 11, the day that piece came out, the price of CME stock closed at $170.82 per share.

The CME operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures around the globe. CME covers a myriad of asset classes including equities, debt, commodities, foreign exchange, and even Bitcoin. The exchange offers a state-of-the-art electronic platform, open outcry, and principal-to-principal trades. Each time a trade occurs, the CME charges a fee. Clearing and settlement also yield earnings for the company as does market data services, which provides historical and real-time pricing and analytics. As the world's leading futures exchange, the CME holds a dominant position in the futures arena. The company has a market capitalization of $73.020 billion at a share price of $204.03 on July 17, which is almost 19.5% higher than when I last wrote about the company in mid-March of this year. The prospects for even higher prices in CME shares are excellent as the company owns a franchise in the future's business, which is growing by leaps and bounds.

CME shares continue higher on the one-way street

The CME went public in December 2002. The trajectory of the share price since then has been nothing short of amazing.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, the price of CME shares has climbed from a low at $7.78 in December 2002 to its most recent high at $207.84 on July 12. A ten-bagger is an impressive performance, but the CME stock has appreciated by over 26.7 times from the price in late 2002 for investors who have held onto their shares. While the price reached a high at $142.90 in December 2007 and collapsed during the global financial crisis to a low at $31.01 per share in January 2009, the crisis turned out to be the best thing for the company's earnings. The global regulatory environment that emerged following 2008 created a new earnings vertical for the CME when it comes to clearing swap transactions. Since hitting $31.01 in early 2009, the stock has been on an unfettered one-way trajectory to the upside.

Record international volumes in Q2 lead to more profits and a franchise keeps the earnings coming

In the second quarter of 2019, the CME reported the highest quarterly international average daily volume in its history with 5.3 million contracts traded. The volume was 25% higher on a year-over-year basis and surpassed the prior record of 4.9 million contracts that traded during Q1 2018. The volume record is a sign of the growth of the CME's around the world.

Globally, CME average daily volume reached 20.9 million contracts in Q2 up 14% from Q2 2018, and the second-highest quarterly volume on record. In June 2019, volume averaged 23.1 million contracts each day up 29% from June 2018. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions, was at 141 million contracts at the end of June, up 22% from the end of 2018 and 23% higher than in June 2018.

Each time a contact trades, the CME earns a fee. As the number of market participants around the world grows, the demand for data increases, which fills the CME's coffers with additional earnings. As the world's leading futures exchange, the CME, and its shareholders own a valuable and growing franchise when it comes to the futures arena. Consumers, producer, traders, speculators, arbitrageurs, investors, and a diverse audience of market participants flock to the CME and that addressable market continues to grow.

CME under-promises and over-delivers when it comes to earnings - a formula that works

On July 3, Zacks Equity Research wrote that the "parent company of the Chicago Board of Trade and other exchanges has an established record of topping earnings estimates, especially when looking at the two previous reports. The company boasts an average surprise for the past two quarters of 1.20%."

In Q1, the Zacks consensus estimate was for earnings of $1.60 per share, and the CME delivered $1.62. In Q4 2018, the forecast was for $1.75, and the company delivered $1.77 per share. The average estimate for Q2 earnings is at $1.77 per share. CME will report on July 31.

Beating analyst estimates consistently is a formula for success that has sent the price of CME stock higher and earned the company a price to earnings multiple of over 38 times earnings. CME pays its shareholders a 1.47% dividend at the current share price, which is over $204.

Volume in futures correlates with global demographics

When it comes to the potential for future earnings growth at the CME, the increase in global population, wealth, and sophistication is a trend that indicates volumes will continue to grow. More wealth translates to rising demand for futures in equity, interest rate, and foreign exchange tools. Increasing population means more mouths to feed, more people to shelter, and lives to power around the world, increasing the demand for commodities products. As consumption and production levels rise, the need for hedging tools climbs.

At the turn of this century, there were approximately six billion people on the planet, as of June 18, the total population stood at 7.585 billion, an increase of 26.4%. Each year, the world adds approximately 75 million more people that require food, shelter, power and will increasingly enter financial vehicles to save for their futures. With people living longer, demographics are supportive of the growth of demand for CME products.

One threat to the trend could be a shift from a capitalist political system to a socialist form of government. Increased government taxation could threaten the earnings growth for the CME. However, the regulatory reforms that followed the 2008 financial crisis turbocharged the CME's earnings.

Is a share split on the horizon?

On May 24, 2012, the CME declared a five-for-one split of its common stock. At the time, Terry Duffy, the CEO and President, stated that "splitting CME Group stock will appeal to a broader, more diverse mix of investor portfolios. By making our shares attractive to more people, we have the potential to further expand the base of ownership." In May 2012, the split-adjusted high in CME stock was at $54.12 per share. At over $204 on July 17, 2019, the shares have moved almost 3.8 times higher, which could mean another split is on the horizon.

The CME is the owner of a franchise that continues to reward its shareholders. Other than a dramatic shift towards socialism in the US, the upward trajectory of earnings and the stock is likely to continue. Larry Kudlow, the President's chief economic advisor, likes to say that "profits are the mother's milk of the stock market." When it comes to the CME, those profits will continue to push the stock higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.