Approach Resources: Acreage And Infrastructure Likely To Have Little Value In Restructuring

Approach's substantial infrastructure is challenging to monetise in the current commodity pricing environment due to the negative effect that would have on its IRRs.

Approach's reserves have a PV-10 of $761.8 million, but current strip prices are close to 20% lower than the prices used for that calculation.

As Approach Resources (AREX) gets closer to a potential restructuring date, I continue to believe that its acreage and infrastructure will be attributed minimal value in restructuring. There have been past cases where hundreds of thousands of net acres of lower-quality acreage have been valued at close to nothing, and in Approach's case, its type curves indicate only 30% IRRs at around $65 WTI oil. This also impacts the value of Approach's infrastructure since fully monetising that infrastructure could drop its IRRs to 10% to 15% at $65 oil, making that idea not all that realistic.

Past Restructuring Cases

There have been many past restructuring cases where a company had a lot of undeveloped non-top tier acreage that was essentially given minimal value in restructuring.

One example is Goodrich Petroleum's 2016 bankruptcy. By the end of 2015, Goodrich had accumulated 271,985 net acres in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale. A significant amount of that acreage was not held by production and Goodrich let the leases expire, but at the end of 2016, it still had 155,682 net acres in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale, along with smaller positions in the Haynesville Shale and Eagle Ford.

Goodrich produced an average of around 4,567 BOEPD (37% oil) in Q1 2016 (the last full quarter before its bankruptcy filing) and was given a median reorganisation value of $75 million.

The commodity environment was significantly worse when Goodrich filed for bankruptcy than it is now, but, in restructuring, it is pretty clear that one should not expect tier two (or worse) acreage to get more than minimal value attributed to it. Goodrich's Haynesville Shale acreage was actually pretty good, but even that did not appear to get much value attributed to it beyond current production.

Approach's Reserve Value

Approach reported proved reserves PV-10 of $761.8 million at the end of 2018, but that was at $65.68 WTI oil, $24.12 per barrel NGLs (realised price), and $3.17 Henry Hub natural gas.

Source: Approach Resources

Approach noted that a 10% decrease in commodity prices would reduce its PV-10 to $566.3 million. If further decreases had the same effect (which is not necessarily the case) on PV-10, then Approach's reserves would have a PV-10 of $370.8 million with a 20% decrease in commodity prices. That 20% decrease would end up as $52.54 WTI oil, $19.30 NGLs, and $2.53 Henry Hub natural gas, which isn't actually that far off from what strip prices look like over the next few years.

As well, around 61% of Approach's PV-10 (based on 2018 SEC pricing) came from proved developed reserves, with the other 39% coming from proved undeveloped reserves.

Source: Approach Resources

The proved undeveloped reserves required around $1.039 billion in capital and abandonment costs to add $294 million to PV-10 based on 2018 SEC pricing. Thus for every dollar spent on development, around 28 cents would be added to PV-10. For comparison, Parsley Energy's (NYSE:PE) PUDs result in around 76 cents being added to PV-10 (at 2018 SEC prices) for every dollar spent on development, while Continental Resources' (NYSE:CLR) PUDs are at 86 cents added to PV-10 per dollar spent on development.

This indicates that Approach's PUDs aren't expected to be that capital efficient at $65 oil, and at current strip prices, development would probably be modest even if Approach gained access to more liquidity. Certainly, it would not be spending $1+ billion on development over the next five years.

On Infrastructure

Approach does have a substantial amount of infrastructure assets (such as its 329,000 barrel water recycling facility), but its IRRs are already pretty mediocre at current oil and gas prices when it owns that infrastructure. For example, Approach's type curves typically indicated 30% or 31% IRRs at $65 WTI oil, $24.05 NGLs, and $2.40 realised natural gas, while current futures prices are close to 20% lower.

Source: Approach Resources

If Approach started monetising its infrastructure assets, those well-level returns would get very low even at $65 oil due to the increased costs. For example, Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) shows that when its midstream unit is separated out, a well that may have had a 31% IRR at $50 oil, ends up with a 12% IRR instead.

Source: Alta Mesa Resources

Substantially, monetising its infrastructure could result in Approach needing $75 oil to generate 30+% IRRs from its wells, indicating that is not really a viable option.

Conclusion

If Approach Resources ends up restructuring soon, its plan valuation is likely to be much less than its reported year-end PV-10 of $761.8 million. This PV-10 number was calculated based on oil and gas prices nearly 20% higher than forward strip prices and also included a significant contribution from PUDs that would offer marginal returns at current strip prices.

Approach does have a large amount of undeveloped acreage and infrastructure assets, but we have seen in the past that lesser quality undeveloped acreage is attributed little value in restructuring, while Approach probably can't monetise its infrastructure without making its upstream results particularly uncompetitive.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.