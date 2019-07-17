Citigroup: Time To Be Careful

Citigroup's shares, however, have surged in 2019 and have limited upside from here, in my opinion.

Citigroup's results were boosted by a gain related to the IPO of one of its investments.

Citigroup, Inc. (NYSE:C) released second quarter earnings on Monday and results beat both earnings and revenue expectations partly because the bank benefited from the IPO of its fixed income, derivatives and ETF electronic trading platform Tradeweb. Citigroup's shares have had an amazing run this year, but I see a more challenging path for the bank going forward. Downside risks are very real and seem to be ignored by the market.

Citigroup - Second Quarter Overview

Citigroup had a good but not great second quarter.

The Wall Street bank reported revenues of $18.8 billion, which was 2 percent higher than a year ago when the bank pulled in $18.5 billion in total revenues and 1 percent higher compared to the first quarter when Citigroup said its revenues were $18.6 billion. The reported revenue figure beat the consensus estimate of $18.5 billion.

In terms of earnings, Citigroup earned $4.8 billion compared to $4.5 billion in the same quarter last year, reflecting 7 percent earnings growth. In terms of per-share earnings, Citigroup earned $1.95/share, 20 percent more than in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate called for earnings of $1.80/share.

That said, though, Citigroup's earnings included a $350 million pre-tax gain on the IPO of its fixed income, derivatives and ETF electronic trading platform Tradeweb. Stripping out the gain from the Tradeweb IPO, and Citigroup's adjusted earnings for the second quarter were $1.83/share (which still beat the consensus earnings estimate). Here's a performance snapshot of Citigroup's second quarter.

Source: Citigroup Investor Presentation

Citigroup's Consumer Bank continued to see strength, both domestically and overseas. Total Consumer Banking revenues grew 4 percent year over year to $8.5 billion, and the bank managed to expand its operating margin by 7 percent due to a relentless focus on cost efficiency. Total earnings of Citigroup's Consumer Bank hit 1.4 billion, representing 11 percent year-over-year growth.

Citigroup's Consumer Bank tends to do well in a rising economy when customers need new loans for consumption and business investments, and transaction volumes increase.

Source: Citigroup

Citigroup is applying strict efficiency controls in order to lower costs and drive bank profitability. The bank's Efficiency Ratio, a ratio that measures expenses as a percentage of revenue, dropped to a multi-year low of 56.7 percent in Q2-2019, proving that the bank's restructuring and cost cutting measures are paying off.

Source: Citigroup

Net Interest Revenue

Citigroup benefited from rising short-term interest rates in the last two years. When the Fed raises short-term interest rates, banks get to charge their customers more money on their loans. Hence, net interest income growth tends to be positively correlated with changes in interest rates. Citigroup has seen its net interest revenues increase from $10.86 billion in Q1-2018 to $11.95 billion in Q2-2019. That said, I expect declining net interest income as soon as the Fed starts to implement rate cuts.

Source: Citigroup

The Fed has opened the door to a rate hike earlier this year, saying that it was prepared to support the U.S. economy in light of an escalating trade war between the United States and China.

The probability for a rate cut at the end of July, according to the CME Fedwatch Tool, is now 100 percent. Investors are convinced that the Fed will cut rates, and they are only split about the extent of the adjustment: The probability of a 25 basis point rate cut currently is ~69 percent whereas the probability of a 50 basis point rate cut is ~31 percent.

Source: CME Fedwatch Tool

Unsustainable Rate Of Price Appreciation

After the earnings release, Citigroup ended the trading day down 0.08 percent, showing that investors weren't euphoric about the bank's results, which really isn't that surprising. Citigroup's shares have had quite a run in 2019 and rebounded sharply from the December 2018 sell-off: Year to date, Citigroup's shares have surged 37.7 percent. According to the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, they are close to being overbought, too.

Source: StockCharts

The rate of price appreciation we have seen in 2019 is not sustainable, in my opinion, and Citigroup is ripe for a correction.

In terms of price-to-book-ratio, Citigroup is still trading below book value but has considerable correction potential, especially in case the U.S. economy starts to slow down and the Fed starts to slash interest rates.

Data by YCharts

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

Citigroup's net interest income trajectory is vulnerable to a decrease in short-term interest rates. Once the Fed pulls the trigger and effectively ends the current rate hiking cycle, banks are looking at decreasing net interest income, which will be a drag on earnings. If the Fed lowers rates because it sees weakness in the economy and seeks to implement countermeasures, Citigroup's cyclical Consumer Bank could start to see earnings growth slow. All considered, the risks are tilted to the downside, in my view.

Your Takeaway

Citigroup has had a decent second quarter. The company reported good earnings growth thanks to its Consumer Bank, booked an IPO-gain related to Tradeweb, beat consensus estimates, and succeeded in driving costs lower. But headwinds are growing: Should the Fed indeed end the rate hiking cycle this month, as the market expects, Citigroup and other banks are going to have to deal with declining net interest income, which could be a negative catalyst for bank valuations. I would be very careful buying banks with cyclical earnings profiles at this stage of the economic expansion. The downside is a lot higher than the potential upside from here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.