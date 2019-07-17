Being Strategic About An Investment In Barrick Gold

Barrick has crossed my radar, but not because of any bullishness towards the gold mining sector or the precious metal.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) has just crossed my radar as a potential portfolio addition. No, I am not particularly bullish on gold or gold miners (GDX). But upon closer inspection, and at least using history as a proxy for what to expect in the future, this stock could be a valuable tool for growth investors looking to increase their portfolio's absolute and risk-adjusted returns in the long run.

Credit: barrick.com

To start, let me address the importance that gold (the commodity) would have had inside an equities-heavy portfolio since 1986 - I am limited in my analysis by data availability. See table and graph below. Hypothetical portfolio 1 is invested 100% in the S&P 500 (SPY); portfolio 2 is allocated to gold only (GLD); and portfolio 3 is a combination of 80% equities and 20% gold.

Clearly, gold as a stand-alone investment (portfolio 2) has not done so well over the last 32 years, returning only 4.3% annually on volatility of more than 15% (measured by one standard deviation of the monthly returns). But because the asset's historical returns have been largely uncorrelated with those of stocks, an 80/20 strategy (portfolio 3) would have produced better risk-adjusted (but not absolute) results than an all-equities approach in the long term with less severe "bumps" along the road.

Here are some key stats on the diversified portfolio:

CAGR of 9.6% vs. S&P 500's 10.3%

Sortino ratio (risk-adjusted return metric) of 0.79 vs. S&P 500's 0.74

Maximum drawdown of 39.6% vs. S&P 500's 50.9%

Source: graph and table by Portfolio Visualizer

One similar approach to adding gold-like diversification to an all-equities portfolio is through gold miners. Perhaps, the most well-known of them is Barrick Gold Corp. However, from a historical returns perspective, names like GOLD and even its closest peer Newmont Goldcorp (NEM), have behaved much more like a leveraged rather than a pure gold play.

The graph below shows, in fact, how GOLD has tracked the VelocityShares 3x Long Gold ETN (UGLD) almost perfectly since the three-time leveraged fund's 2011 inception. The correlation between the daily returns of GOLD and UGLD is pretty high, considering how uncorrelated the precious metal and stocks, in general, tend to be, at a bit over 70%.

Source: Yahoo Finance

This is exactly what I find most interesting about GOLD. If I believe or assume that (1) gold (the commodity) will continue to be a good diversification tool within a portfolio invested predominantly in stocks, and (2) GOLD (the gold-mining stock) will continue to track the performance of gold (the commodity) at a leverage factor of about three times, then I can potentially build a portfolio that produces higher risk-adjusted returns over time as expected, but that, at the same time, beats the S&P 500 in absolute terms due to the "leveraged" characteristics of the blended portfolio.

Going back to the back-test above, let's make an adjustment to the strategy. Now, instead of allocating 20% to the precious metal, portfolio 3 holds 80% in the S&P 500 and 20% in Barrick. See chart and table below.

Notice that portfolio 3 still produced better risk-adjusted returns compared to stocks (represented by the higher Sortino ratio) as a result of better diversification. However, and in great part driven by the portfolio "leverage" factor obtained through the gold mining stock (rough exposure of 80% stocks, 60% precious metal), the absolute returns of the blended portfolio would have been about 130 bps per year better than those of the S&P 500 since 1986. Meanwhile, portfolio 3's maximum drawdown would have still been a little less scary than that of the broad stock market.

Source: graph and table by Portfolio Visualizer

Final thoughts

To re-emphasize, I am not necessarily a gold or a Barrick bull - for an argument supporting the latter, I recommend SomaBull's article published last month. However, setting fundamentals aside for a moment and looking solely at the diversification effect that gold and gold miners seem to have on all-equities strategies, I believe that names like GOLD and its peers could be valuable additions to a long-term growth portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.