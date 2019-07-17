Earnings Recession No Threat To The Bull

With the latest corporate earnings season set to begin in earnest next week, many participants are more nervous than usual. It's widely anticipated that second quarter earnings will show weakness across many S&P industries and thereby indicate an earnings recession. A further fear is that the upcoming slew of corporate earnings will spark a sell-off in equities and reverse the gains which have been made since the May bottom. In today's report, however, we'll examine the reasons why this dire outcome likely to be averted. I'll also show evidence which supports the major indices making higher highs in the weeks ahead.

The recent steady advance in the major averages was temporarily halted as Dow 30 component and major U.S. bank Citigroup (C) unofficially kicked off the latest quarterly earnings season early this week. Citigroup reported second quarter earnings of $4.8 billion, which was above the $4.49 billion profit reported a year ago. Meanwhile, Citigroup's Q2 revenue rose 2% to $18.76 billion, which beat Wall Street's $18.50 billion consensus. Citigroup shares are consequently at a high for the year to date and not far from last September's high.

Source: BigCharts

Yet, despite Citigroup surprisingly beating analysts' profit and revenue expectations at the commencement of the reporting season, earnings for many companies are expected to be disappointing for Q2 2019. FactSet estimates that the earnings decline for the S&P 500 will be -3.0%.

Indeed, Wall Street's expectations for the latest earnings season are quite low with many anticipating the commencement of an earnings recession. Most analysts regard an earnings recession to be underway whenever there are two consecutive quarterly earnings declines. The last time S&P 500 earnings per share (EPS) declined in consecutive quarters was the four-quarter stretch of earnings declines in 2015-16.

It should be noted, however, that analysts' low expectations for earnings right now will make it easier for companies beat the consensus estimates, thereby sparking some earnings-related rallies. Even FactSet in its latest Earnings Insight acknowledged that despite the expected 3.0% earnings decline, it's likely that the S&P 500 will report year-over-year earnings growth in Q2 2019. FactSet explained:

When companies in the S&P 500 report actual earnings above estimates during an earnings season, the overall earnings growth rate for the index increases because the higher actual EPS numbers replace the lower estimated EPS numbers in the calculation of the growth rate."

FactSet further explained that the average change in earnings growth due to companies reporting positive earnings surprises during each earnings season is the reason the index will likely report earnings growth for Q2 on a yearly percentage change basis. What's more, the 12-month forward EPS for the S&P 500 is in an establishing rising trend and hasn't reversed yet. Until this important metric shows definite signs of a trend reversal, investors should assume that the bull market's basic fundamental basis remains intact.

Source: FactSet

On a technical basis, it's likely that high-profile earnings surprises in the coming weeks will jolt the major indices to higher levels. The reason for this assumption is due to the incredibly high level of incremental demand for equities reflected in the recent new 52-week highs and lows on both the NYSE and NASDAQ exchanges. While small retail participants continue to be afraid of making equity commitments, preferring instead the safety of U.S. Treasuries and quality corporate bonds, far-sighted investors are still buying stocks. This is the best explanation for the persistence of the new 52-week highs outpacing the new lows at an impressive 5:1 daily average clip in recent weeks.

What's more, the number of stocks making new 52-week lows on the NYSE has been below 40 on most days. That's a sign of internal health; only when the number of stocks making new lows expands above 40 for several consecutive days while the number of stocks making new highs shrinks would investors have cause for concern. Despite numerous and serious geopolitical fears and threats to the global economy, the new 52-week highs have significantly outpaced the new lows in recent weeks. If the headline fears were legitimate, surely the insiders and informed investors would have responded to the threat to corporate profits by selling their stock holdings weeks ago. However, there has been no sign of distribution (i.e. informed selling) this summer. To the contrary, demand for stocks among informed investors appears to be strong and steady.

Shown below is my favorite gauge for the stock market's near-term path of least resistance. This graph shows the 4-week rate of change in the NYSE new highs and lows. As you can see, it has made a new high as of July 15 and continues to trend higher. As long as this indicator remains in a rising trend, investors should continue leaning bullish on the stock market's short-term trend. As previously intimated, the rising trend in the new highs and lows increases the odds that earnings surprises will trigger short-covering rallies and push the major indices to higher levels.

Source: BarChart

Also supporting the bull's continuation during the latest earnings season is the NYSE market's intermediate-term (3-6 month) internal momentum profile. The 120-day rate of change indicator for the new highs and lows is one of the best ways I've found for capturing the market's prevailing intermediate-term strength. Shown below is this indicator, which remains in a decisively rising trend. As long as this indicator continues trending higher, investors should maintain intermediate-term long exposure to equities.

Source: BarChart

One of the things which have held back many individual investors from committing to the stock market this summer has been the relative weakness in the U.S. transportation industry. Transportation stocks have long been considered as having a degree of forecasting significance for the overall business outlook. Adherents of classic Dow Theory want to see the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA) confirm the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) by keeping pace with it. A failure of the Dow Transports to keep up with the Dow Industrials is regarded by Dow Theorists as a non-confirmation signal, and hence a sign of weakness for the broad equity market outlook. For this reason, many Dow Theorists haven't participated in the rising stock market of the last six weeks.

More recently, however, the DJTA has shown signs of returning strength. As can be seen here, the Transports have now established a series of higher highs and higher lows. What's more, the DJTA is starting to build forward momentum above its rising 15-day moving average. This is an important short-term technical consideration and it confirms that buyers have control of the immediate-term (1-4 week) trend. It would be a nerve-wracking experience for investors to enter an earnings season with transportation stocks in a condition of weakness. Thankfully, however, this isn't the case and the latest DJTA rally suggests the possibility of several high-profile positive earnings surprises in this important industry in the coming weeks.

Source: BigCharts

Overall, the technical and fundamental signs discussed in this report support the bull market surviving another potentially volatile earnings season. While there will undoubtedly be signs of weakness in some industries in the coming weeks, the persistent strength, scope, and breadth of NYSE-listed stocks making new 52-week highs suggest that there will also be many positive earnings surprises as well. As explained earlier in this report, the S&P 500 should also show earnings growth on a year-over-year basis for Q2 2019. Also, economically-sensitive segments like the transportation industry are showing signs of improvement and should be strong enough to survive another earnings season with their upward trends intact. In view of the weight of evidence, investors are justified in maintaining a bullish posture toward equities.

On a strategic note, I'm currently long the Invesco Dynamic Semiconductor ETF (PSI), which tracks several stocks in the broad semiconductor industry. I'm using a level slightly under the $53.00 level as my stop loss on this trading position. I'm also currently long the iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR). AOR seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of a portfolio of underlying equity and fixed income funds intended to represent a growth allocation target risk strategy. The fund's holdings include U.S. Treasury, agency and corporate bonds, as well as U.S. stock funds and equity funds which track emerging and developed markets outside the U.S. I'm currently using a stop-loss slightly under the $45.00 level (intraday basis) for this trading position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AOR, PSI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.