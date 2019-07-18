Beyond Meat Hype Can't Save Blue Apron

This came on the news that it will be using Beyond Meat products in its meal kits starting next month.

Shares of beleaguered meal kit delivery service Blue Apron (APRN) soared on Tuesday. Speculators bid up APRN stock on news that the company is rolling out meal kit options featuring Beyond Meat (BYND) proteins starting in August.

Blue Apron's CEO, Linda Kozlowski, stated that:

“We know a growing number of customers are interested in plant-based proteins, whether as an alternative to meat, a desire to explore a new ingredient, or an opportunity to make more sustainable food choices. We are proud to introduce Beyond Meat products to our menu, beginning with its flagship Beyond Burger. Blue Apron recipes are designed to evoke a sense of discovery and, as a meal kit partner, we have a unique opportunity to teach our customers how to cook a wide variety of cuisines with plant-based protein.”

Sounds promising right? Traders certainly thought so, with folks suggesting that Beyond Meat's good fortune in recent months might rub off on APRN stock as well:

Partnerships Won't Save A Faulty Business Model

In coming weeks, Blue Apron will be rolling out options such as its Jalapeño & Goat Cheese Beyond Burgers. According to the company's press release, it is taking some of its most popular burger recipes, such as the Jalapeño & Goat Cheese regular burger and swapping out the beef patty for Beyond Meat's option.

Will this drive customer interest? Probably, a little bit. But, is it something that will totally reverse Blue Apron's sinking trajectory? Absolutely not.

Remember that, heading into the Beyond Meat announcement, Blue Apron had a market cap of just under $100 million and lost $96 million over the past 12 months. That's an EPS of greater than minus $7/share; the company was set to wipe out nearly its remaining market cap in value over the span on the next 12 months. Revenues are also plummeting at an aggressive double-digit annualized rate. This is a business on a sharply downward trajectory - an incremental bump in revenues - assuming it gets that from the Beyond Meat announcement - isn't close to enough to save the company.

Purple Carrot Already Tried This, And Failed

As it would turn out, there's already a meal kit company that made its whole pitch around being vegan and plant-based from as far back as 2015. It brought in key employees such as former lead New York Times food writer Mark Bittman to head up the company's efforts. It hired celebrity endorsers, including none other than superstar quarterback Tom Brady himself. Brady's seeming agelessness attracted a great deal of attention to his diet, and by association, Purple Carrot. It also raised millions from numerous well-known backers such as Fresh Del Monte (FDP) and celebrity chef Mario Batali.

What was the end result for Purple Carrot - the company that did plant-based meal kits for years before Blue Apron desperately added Beyond Meat to its flailing product offerings? Purple Carrot just sold out in May to a Japanese firm for a measly $13 million plus potential future bonuses based on profitability.

Bittman, after working on the inside at Purple Carrot, left the industry with a sour taste in his mouth, saying that:

I don’t think meal kits are consumer driven. I think they’re venture capitalist driven. There’s not a demand for meal kits; meal kits are creating their own demand.

He went on to slam the meal kit companies for green-washing, not supporting farmers like they claim, and going after Blue Apron, in particular. Bittman said:

I question labor practices as well as sourcing practices. Just as in restaurants, what’s happening is you’re seeing less than ideal ingredients and you’re seeing labor treated less than fairly. Blue Apron especially is bragging about all the work they’re doing with farmers, and that they’re local and sustainable and da, da, dada. I’m extremely skeptical about those claims.

As far as his argument above meal kits being a VC-driven fad - like electric scooters seemingly are now - his experience with Purple Carrot seems right on. Purple Carrot grew revenues from less than $9 million in 2016 to more than $40 million in 2018. Despite nearly quintupling revenues in a few years and claiming that profitability would be possible in 2019, Purple Carrot sold out for less than one-third of trailing revenues. That despite the massive revenue growth rate and being right on the super-hot plant-protein trend that Blue Apron is now trying to copy.

APRN Stock: New Lows Coming By Year-End

If Purple Carrot - which had fully hitched its wagon to the plant-based trend - just sold out for on the cheap, what can Blue Apron shareholders possibly hope for? Even Purple Carrot's amazing revenue growth wasn't worth much of anything to the firm that acquired it. Blue Apron, with its terrible trends as far as subscribers go, is in even worse shape in terms of trying to find a suitor to bail it out.

Interestingly, Blue Apron is also going in the wrong direction with the Beyond Meat partnership. It's a very 2017 move - trying to build buzz with a flashy marketing stunt - when the food kit industry has already moved on.

Emory University marketing professor Dan McCarthy, who follows the industry, noted that meal kits are moving from a "grow grow grow" model to one focused on durable repeating sales. He showed the following chart:

Gobble, the best-performer in the industry, manages to retain just 20% of subscribers for a year. Blue Apron was around the industry average of 13%. Purple Carrot has an atrocious rate of just 5%. Signing up folks with a heavy marketing budget focused on veganism and Tom Brady led to disastrous retention rates for Purple Carrot.

Why would we expect Blue Apron to do better with its current plant protein-based pivot? For many consumers, it's fun to try a Beyond Meat product once or twice, but there's not much evidence that they will become repeat customers in most cases. Given the desperate need for Blue Apron to improve customer retention, getting a wave of sign-ups based on Beyond Meat curiosity isn't likely to be a winning long-term strategy.

At a share price of $11 as of this writing, Blue Apron has a market cap of $150 million and did sales of around $600 million over the past 12 months. On paper, you could argue that the valuation is justified, as Purple Carrot just sold for $13 million on revenues of roughly $40 million. On a price/sales ratio, Blue Apron would even be slightly cheaper.

However, Purple Carrot still has (or until recently had) exploding upward revenue growth. Meanwhile, Blue Apron's revenues are in a freefall. They peaked at $881 million of sales in 2017 and are already down to just $600 million annually now while falling at 30%/year. A few people signing up to try Beyond Meat burgers and then letting their subscription soon lapse doesn't change anything.

At this time, it is hard, if not impossible, to find Blue Apron stock available to sell short sale at many brokers. However, the options are highly liquid, and puts are reasonably priced. Keep in mind that earnings are set to come out on August 6th, so keep that in mind when choosing an expiration date on any potential options trades.

