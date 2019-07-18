Bank Of New York Mellon Is A Solid Pick At ~$43/Share

Banking stocks have been trailing the broader stock market in recent months. It's not hard to see why; plummeting interest rates have put a damper on earnings expectations going forward. However investors are throwing out a lot of good stocks as they fret about interest rates. Bank of New York Mellon (BK) is one such stock.

Data by YCharts

Over the past year, the stock market is up 7%, financials are up half of that, and BK stock is down more than 18%.

A Different Kind of Bank

As SA author Marcello Pinto noted, BK is a unique financial institution because it has such an immense amount of scale. BK does business with around 80% of the Fortune 500, 75% of America's largest foundations, and 67% of the country's largest pension funds. This is sticky institutional money that doesn't take off the moment that economic conditions shift. These are the sorts of relationships that build up over decades and will continue to provide BK a wealth of profits for decades to come.

You simply can't compare BK stock to most other banking firms as it such a different business. BK earns recurring long-lasting revenues from its relationships. It's not primarily engaged in simple deposit-taking and then lending in competitive commodity-like markets such as home mortgages.

Why Is BK Stock Down So Much?

There are multiple reasons why BK stock has gone down so much. For one, interest rates have gone sharply in reverse, and that has led people to focus on the drop in BK's Net Interest Income. SA author Innovative Investment recently argued, for example, that investors should avoid BK stock because of falling interest rates and President Trump pressuring the Fed into more rate cuts.

This is a fair point. Interest rates have certainly gone in the wrong direction for the banking industry. Earnings reports so far this quarter out of the banking sector are indeed showing pressure on NIMs.

That said, you probably shouldn't own BK stock because of an interest rate thesis anyway. In its most recent quarter, BK generated just $841 million of its $3.9 billion in revenue from net interest margins. That's under 22% of its total. BK earns the lion's share of its revenues from fee-based business. Thus, even if the yield curve continues going the wrong direction (and I'd argue with yields already inverted that this is unlikely) the harm to BK stock will be modest at worst.

In the course of doing business as the world's largest asset custodian, BK not surprisingly attracts a fair amount of deposits. But at its core, it's not a traditional deposit-focused bank, so to the extent it is getting punished for the prospect of lower NIMs, that's an error on the market's part. Also keep in mind that a lot of folks own the financials via ETFs which include BK as a large-cap bank. So when investors sell a bank ETF to express their view on interest rates, they are also selling BK stock at the same time, even though the interest rate thesis doesn't really hold for BK stock.

There's also some concern about the custodian banks in particular. Fees have been dropping a bit in recent years as competition has mounted. Top rival State Street (STT), for example, lost a notable customer when Blackrock (BLK) defected to a cheaper rival. Investors, are, reasonably, wondering if fees will continue to drop in coming years. That said, the rate of fee declines has been quite modest in recent years, so unless something changes significantly, the increase in funds that need custodial services should more than offset the modest decline in the rate being charged on them.

Also, there may be some recession risk that has been priced into bank stocks since October 2018. Bank stocks fell sharply with the market then; subsequently, they failed to recover as much in 2019, as investors moved their money elsewhere. The banking industry is quite vulnerable to economic weakness, so investors tend to dump their banking shares at the first sign of trouble.

Remember, however, that since BK is mostly a custodian bank, this shouldn't matter to it so much specifically. As a custodian bank, it has a very good handle on the assets it is lending against and can generally pull credit much quicker than retail banks can when things turn south. But investors are going to sell bank stocks ahead of a perceived recession, forget about the details. It is worth mentioning that BK's revenues would drop somewhat during a recession due to lower asset prices (and hence lower fees) even assuming there was little to no net loss of business clients.

A Stable And Attractive Business

While there has been some pressure on fees, BK's business has been remarkably stable. I invite you to look through their financial results over the past five years segment by segment – for a bank, it's surprising how little fluctuation there is in each revenue stream's results annually.

We can also put to rest the idea that BK has only grown profits due to the corporate tax cut (though it certainly helped). The bank has grown assets under custody from $28 billion to $33 billion over the past five years while seeing its pre-tax operating margin surge from 23% in 2014 to 32% now. Get more assets to manage, boost your profitability ratio substantially, and buy back a lot of stock, and you have a winning trio for your stock price.

Yet investors aren't giving BK the respect that it deserves. BK's stock price has risen only 20% over the past five years, compared to roughly 50% gains for both the financials ETF and the stock market as a whole:

Data by YCharts

Capital Return Policy Could Finally Kick BK Stock Into Gear

You can make a good argument that the longer BK stock consolidates here around $40-$50, the bigger move it will have once shares finally heat up again. That's because the company is generating huge and increasing profits, and returning a great portion of them to shareholders. With the bank now trading at around 11x earnings, this represents a 9% earnings yield. Even if BK doesn't grow at all, merely retaining its current valuation and earnings should result in shareholders getting nearly double-digit total returns going forward.

Many investors don't give BK stock much respect, however, due to its dividend policy. Even with the drop in the share price, BK stock is still yielding less than 1.5%. It also slashed its dividend during the Great Financial Crisis, so it gets little interest from long-term dividend growth investors either, despite its robust 15% and 12% 3 and 5-year annualized dividend growth rates. I'm of the opinion that we won't get anything resembling another 2008 again anytime soon and, as such, BK represents an attractive dividend growth opportunity. But many investors aren't ready to forgive it for the 2008 dividend cut, at least not yet.

Fortunately, the dividend isn't the only part of the capital return program. The company is buying back its stock rather quickly. Its outstanding share count has dropped from 1.14 billion in 2014 to just under a billion shares now, representing a nearly 15% decrease over five years.

The solid share buyback accomplishes more than one purpose, in this case. Not only are earnings per share rising nicely, BK stock is also building up its book value at a healthy clip. Book value per share is up from less than $33 in 2015 to nearly $40 today. Banks tend to trade at at least book value unless something goes terribly wrong with their business – thus BK's rapidly rising book value puts a nice solid floor under shares that is not far at all from the current $43 quotation.

Bank of New York Mellon Is Good, State Street Is Better

Bank of New York Mellon is a solid well-run financial institution. It's almost certainly undervalued at current prices. And with the company's solid share buyback, it is steadily converting its profits into a sharply rising book value. Shares should appreciate sooner or later.

So why don't I own any BK stock? Simply put, one of its peers seems like an even better option at today's prices. For just about every good point you can make for Bank of New York Mellon, competitor custodian bank State Street offers an even more compelling counterpoint, as I described in a Top Idea pitch for the stock on July 9.

State Street is the second-largest pureplay custodian bank globally, trailing only Bank of New York Mellon. And on the key valuation metrics, STT wins every comparison. It trades at just 9.3x earnings, versus 11x for BK. STT is now slightly under book value, while BK is at 1.1x. And on dividend yield, STT's is up to 3.4% versus BK's sub-2% yield. BK is a value on all these fronts (and its aggressive share buyback makes up for the lower dividend yield) but if you like BK stock you should probably like STT stock even more.

I started buying STT stock recently, while BK stock will stay on my radar for the time being. If you only want to own one custodian bank, State Street has the right address, though BK stock owners should enjoy favorable results as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.