Little Known Tips For Achieving Financial Freedom By 40

Co-produced with Samuel Smith for High Yield Landlord

The financial independence retire early (i.e., "FIRE") movement has literally caught - pardon the pun - "fire" online, with countless personal finance blogs and articles dedicated to the subject. This isn't surprising, given that it makes for great click-bait material for writers and inspirational reading for followers. In this article, we will try not to bore you with a rehash of all the typical talking points that you have probably already heard countless times. Instead, we plan to share a few specific tips on spending, saving, and investing that can help you work towards retirement in a manner that is smarter, not harder.

Tip #1: Save Smarter, Not Harder

The single biggest thing you can do today to improve your financial independence is to make your money go further. While there are many ways to accomplish this, a few that are not often implemented include:

(1) Reduce Water Consumption

One simple way to do this is by putting low-cost aerators on your faucets and shower heads that can significantly reduce the volume of water used for everyday activities like washing your hands and hair, without meaningfully impacting your hygiene. Another tip is to put a brick or water bag into your toilets to reduce the amount of water (almost always excessive) used each time you flush the toilet. A final tip is to minimize the water used on irrigating your lawn by either using creative landscaping to minimize water guzzling vegetation or by simply using a rain barrel to store water which can in turn be connected to your sprinkling system. It goes without saying that deciding to forego a backyard pool can always work wonders for your monthly water bill. By combining these simple measures, you can save hundreds of dollars per year on your water bill while also doing the environment a favor.

(2) Don't Live Beyond Your Needs

While it is always tempting to sink a ton of money into a beautiful home, by simply purchasing a comfortable home rather than a luxury one, you can save thousands of dollars per year, which can translate to potentially six-figure savings over the long run and shave years off of the career length needed to reach retirement. While there are some who take more aggressive routes such as adopting housing-hacking (where you buy a multifamily property and live in one of the apartments while using the rent from the remainder to pay your entire mortgage, thereby essentially living for free) or living in tiny homes (significantly reducing costs), we do not think this is necessary to achieve retirement early in life. If you the value privacy and a reasonable amount of space that both of these other approaches may demand that you sacrifice, simply living in a single-family home that is in a reasonably-priced location and is not excessively large or accessorized can save you thousands of dollars per year on rent, property taxes, and/or mortgage interest.

(3) Properly Answering the Rent or Buy Question

Many people assume that buying a home is the best way to go financially as it enables you to build equity through the combination of monthly mortgage principal payments as well as property appreciation over the long term. However, this is not always the case. Individuals should use the 5% rule (as wonderfully explained in this video) in determining which option makes more sense financially, while also not failing to ignore other life considerations when making this decision. Ultimately, whether or not or even when you buy a house will likely have a significant impact on your ability to retire early, so it is certainly worth considering. We encourage you to look at this idea with an open mind as many fail to truly crunch the numbers and blindly go along with the conventional wisdom that purchasing a house is always the best course of action.

(4) Use a Cash-Back Credit Card

Unless you know that you lack the financial discipline to use a credit card (in which case, stop kidding yourself about early retirement, barring a massive financial windfall) and pay off the balance each month, you are literally leaving considerable money - hundreds of dollars' worth - on the table each year. There are numerous cards available today that offer 3-6% cashback on gasoline, groceries, travel, phone lines, and restaurants as well as 1.5-2.5% cashback on everything else. Seeking for alpha in your investments? You can get that by simply adding on a few percentage points of savings in your spending.

(5) Save on Home Energy Costs

This is highly location-dependent, but one way that you can potentially save a lot of money over the long run is to go all-electric in your home and then install solar panels on your roof. In an ideal scenario, this could lead to having zero home energy costs each year for the rest of your life, regardless of the price of electricity and gas and give you a tax-free mid-teens annual unlevered yield-on-cost for your investment. Some important considerations include:

Ensuring that your property has a large roof that is facing due south (if you live north of the equator) without any obstacles such as trees or neighboring buildings blocking the path of sunlight to your solar panels. Your local and national government can greatly enhance your return on investment through solar/renewable energy credits and tax benefits. In Texas, for instance, the solar panels are property tax exempt, the public energy company offers a sizable rebate for installation, and the cost of the panels is eligible for a 30% income tax credit from the Federal Government. You gather bids from several different solar installers and pitch them against each other to get the best possible pricing. You get the proper warranties/insurance to avoid losing your investment during a natural disaster. You correctly calculate how many panels you will need to provide for your home's energy needs. You enroll in an energy plan that offers 1 for 1 credits for months where your panels produce a surplus of energy. This way, in months that are exceptionally cold or hot, you can tap into these energy credits to keep your monthly energy bill at zero.

If you want to juice your returns even more and are willing to roll up your sleeves, simply purchase and install the panels yourself. You can also typically secure low-cost financing for the panels, which will add leverage to your investment, making the yield on cost even higher.

If you can pull some or all of this off (I know from personal experience that it can be done), you can potentially achieve an outsized return on investment that is locked in for 25+ years (many panels come with 25-year performance warranties).

There are many other ways to save smarter rather than harder (i.e., dramatically altering your lifestyle). These include things such as using coupons and rewards programs when going out to eat and eating generic brand foods on sale that are virtually identical to their name-brand counterparts. However, simply implementing the five tips discussed in this article will have an outsized impact on helping you achieve alpha in your monthly bottom line. You can then send these savings straight to your investments, helping your nest egg compound even faster.

Tip #2: Invest Smarter Not Harder

This brings us to our second early retirement tip: investing smarter, not harder. There is a widely regarded and implemented rule for investing in the FIRE community known as the " 4% rule." While this is a simple and fairly reasonable method for ensuring that you have enough to retire on, we believe it is not the most efficient way to build a retirement nest egg. Instead, we advocate for the cash flow approach. This method simply requires building up diversified and reliable passive income streams that exceed your total cost of living by a comfortable enough margin, that potential temporary dips during a recession will not be enough to force you into selling off assets at inopportune times in order to fund living expenses.

Why is this? Well, as this article convincingly illustrates, having to withdraw a consistent amount from a low-yield to no-yield stock portfolio or fund each year by selling shares will often lead to selling at inopportune times. As a result, in certain scenarios, this can potentially lead to gradually cannibalizing the intrinsic value of the portfolio, even if historical average annual rates of return continue over the long run. On the other hand, if a portfolio is structured similar to our Real Money Portfolio with a yield of 7.5% and enough diversification and defensiveness built into it where dividend cuts will be minimal during a recession (say, reducing the yield on cost to no less than 6%), investors can safely retire on considerably less than their "4% Rule" peers. The reason this works is because a cash flow-focused portfolio enables investors to simply live off of the free cash flow generated from their portfolio and thereby ignore the market value volatility that comes and goes with economic cycles. Essentially, it enables them to take a more evenly distributed approach to portfolio returns, thereby making it possible for them to withdraw a greater percentage of their total return to live off of instead of having to leave more margin of safety to account for market uncertainty and the potential requirement to sell shares at intrinsic value-cannibalizing valuations for years.

To illustrate the power of this difference, if a couple estimates that they will need $60,000 per year to live comfortably in retirement, then they would need to save at least $1,500,000 according to the 4% Rule. If they pursued a cash flow approach to retirement saving with a conservative estimate of 6% yield on cost during a recession, they would need to save just $1,000,000. Assuming they used the spending efficiency tips shared in this article and were able to save $2k per month during their working years and averaged 8% returns on investment, this would enable them to retire after just 18.3 years (around the age of 40, assuming they went to a four-year college) using the cash flow approach as opposed to having to work for 22.5 years using the 4% Rule. That is over 4 years that could have been spent traveling the world, pursuing passions outside of work, or even working in a dream job that might not pay nearly as much.

Key Considerations

While this might sound like a shortcut that will set you up for disaster, it should work as long as investors keep some important considerations in mind that we believe have set up our portfolio to weather the next economic downturn:

(1) Insist on Quality

When it comes to fortifying a portfolio in preparation for a market storm while simultaneously remaining fully invested, few things can beat quality. In fact, a recent study by The Leuthold Group found that quality not only corresponds with long-term outperformance but also, more importantly, leads to even greater outperformance during bear markets. When looking at real assets - an asset class we believe to be ideal for retirement portfolios - we particularly like to look for securities with aligned management, strong balance sheets, and top-tier, well-positioned properties.

(2) Diversify

Ensure that your portfolio has at least 18 positions with a healthy allocation to various sectors and asset classes. At High Yield Landlord, we particularly like investing in preferred shares, baby bonds, and defensive real asset business models such as net lease, storage, residential, airports, industrial, and blue chip MLPs where well-covered and recession-resistant yields in the mid-to-high single digits are not too difficult to come across. Given the inherent defensive nature of many real assets alongside a healthy and diversified allocation to various defensive sectors and higher portions of the capital stack, we are confident that this sort of portfolio will be better equipped to continue generating healthy yield through a recession.

(3) Focus on Margin of Safety

By focusing on stocks trading at meaningful discounts to their intrinsic value (often referred to as net asset value, or NAV, in the real asset world), we are able to lock in higher yields on cost than would normally be available. This enables us to secure a strong risk-adjusted passive income stream that is better insulated against recessions.

(4) Don't Get Greedy

While low-cost leverage can potentially juice returns and income yields in the short term, it is essentially playing Russian Roulette with the wildly volatile and infamously unpredictable stock market. One of Warren Buffett's recent annual letters to Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B) shareholders included a paragraph that described the foolishness of such a practice:

"At rare and unpredictable intervals...credit vanishes and debt becomes financially fatal. A Russian-roulette equation-usually win, occasionally die-may make financial sense for someone who gets a piece of a company's upside but does not share in its downside. But that strategy would be madness for Berkshire. Rational people don't risk what they have and need for what they don't have and don't need."

Someone can have a tremendous leverage-enhanced run, but all it takes is one terrible year with leverage to destroy those returns along with considerable sums of principal.

Investor Takeaway

Early retirement is certainly an appealing and worthwhile goal for many. However, there really is no need to strip your life down to the bare bones to get there. All that is necessary is learning how to save and invest smarter, not harder. Hopefully, the tips outlined in this article can help you in your quest to make your money go further without having to decimate your quality of life while also reaching your retirement portfolio goals at a faster and safer rate.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.