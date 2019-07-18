JPMorgan: Q2 Confirms 10% Annual Return; Reiterate Buy

At $115.12, shares trade at a premium to other large cap banks, but offer a solid 10% annual return. We re-iterate our Buy recommendation.

JP Morgan will deliver on its outlook even with U.S. rate cuts, because of in-built conservative assumptions and its strong franchise.

JPM shares have risen 11.3% since our Buy recommendation in February, outperforming the S&P 500 by nearly 300 bps.

Introduction

JP Morgan (JPM) shares have risen 11.3% since we published our Buy recommendation on Seeking Alpha in February, representing an outperformance of nearly 300 bps over the S&P 500 index (which rose 8.4%) in less than 6 months.

Our Buy recommendation was based on management delivering on its medium-term outlook of an average Return on Tangible Common Equity ("ROTCE") of 17%, which is in turn based on a combination of:

Moderate revenue growth, including growth in Net Interest Revenue from moderate loan growth, some mix shift, and stable net yield on assets

Operational leverage from further expense reduction, with the Overhead Ratio reaching management's 55% target

Flat equity capital base, with most of JPM's after-tax earnings being returned to shareholders in dividends and buybacks

No recession in the U.S. or any other credit deterioration in the near term

JPM Medium-Term Outlook Source: JPM investor day (Feb-19).

With shares trading on 1.9x Price / Tangible Book Value ("TBV"), a 17% ROTCE would give shareholders an approx. 10% annual return, from a combination of 3% in dividends, 1-2% in organic EPS growth, and 5% EPS growth from buybacks (with stable valuation multiples).

After the announcement of 19Q2 results this week (Jul 16th), we believe our JPM investment case continues to be on the right track, as outlined below.

Group Results Overview

For 19Q2, JPM delivered revenue growth of + 4.1% year-on-year, expense growth of +2.3%, and lower provisions – which together give a +7.8% year-on-year growth in Profit Before Tax ("PBT"). Helped by $768m in tax benefits (related to the resolution of some tax audits), Net Income grew +16.1%; and Earnings Per Share ("EPS") grew +22.9% after buybacks reduced the number of shares by more than 5%, as shown below:

JPM 19Q2 Results – Key Figures NB. All figures are on managed basis except otherwise stated. Source: JPM results supplement (19Q2).

ROTCE was reported as 20% for 18Q2, including the tax benefits mentioned above and other one-offs, but it is a still-strong 18% excluding such items.

We will review each of the key parts of JPM's P&L in turn below.

Net Interest Revenue

JPM's Net Interest Revenue grew +6.8% year-on-year for 19Q2, based on a +3.2% increase in average core loans and a 14 bps rise in net yield, as shown below. Both figures exclude loans in Corporate & Investment Banking ("CIB"), which are more transaction-driven and short-term.

JPM Interest Revenue & Loans (19Q2) Source: JPM results supplement (19Q2).

JPM's interest rate spread has narrowed slightly year-on-year, as its funding costs have repriced upwards faster than its interest income on assets for the time being, after the U.S. rate hikes during 2018.

JPM Interest Rate Spread Breakdown (2012-19H1A) Source: JPM results supplements.

However, JPM's net yield actually rose year-on-year, as management optimised its loan mix to maximise yield, including with some loan sales. Including loan sales, JPM's home lending loan balance fell $16.8bn year-on-year (or 7.0%), while its card loans have grown by $11.0bn (7.7%). Overall core loans at period end were up by 2.2% for 19Q2, but by 4% if excluding loan sales and other one-offs. Management expects full-year loan growth to be 2-3%.

JPM Loans & Interest Rate Spread (2012-19H1A) NB. Loan figures are as of period end. "Core loans" figures exclude CIB, and only available from 2014 onwards. Source: JPM results supplements.

While U.S. interest rate outlook has changed significantly this year, to one of expecting rate cuts, management has provided reassuring guidance on how its impact would not prevent JPM from reaching its targets.

At 19Q2 results, JPM reduced its full-year 2019 Net Interest Revenue guidance from “$58bn+” to "$57.5bn +/-", based on its assumptions changing from no rate cuts to “lower long end rates and up to 3 rate cuts this year”. The $57.5bn figure still represents solid growth from the 2018 figure of $55.1bn. More importantly, JPM has reiterated its outlook for a “steady state” Net Interest Income ("NII") figure of $58-60bn, as shown below:

JPM Net Interest Income Outlook (Steady State) Source: JPM investor day presentation (Feb-19).

The reason management can maintain its “steady state” NII guidance is that the guidance has already built in conservative assumptions, and the strength of JPM's franchise gives it the ability to adapt. As JPM's CFO explained:

“The guidance we gave at investor day, steady state 58 to 60, I would say largely still stands, importantly because when we talked about that at investor day, we weren’t assuming any further benefit from rates, so we were assuming that any incremental increases in rates would be offset in re-price, and so the majority of that growth was going to come from balance sheet growth and mix. If you remember the slide, there were a number of arrows on the slide even at that time, which was obviously a different rate environment. We were implying that there were a number of different paths to get there, so that obviously continues to be true, so there may be a different path to get there. It may take a little bit longer, but we still believe in that steady state number because we still believe in the growth of the franchise.” Jennifer Piepszak, JPM CFO (19Q2 earnings call)

Non-Interest Revenues

JPM's non-interest revenues grew by approx. 2% year-on-year in 19Q2 (on "managed basis", more comparable across periods), as shown below:

JPM Non-Interest Revenues (19Q2) Source: JPM results supplement (19Q2).

The largest contributors to a relatively weak year-on-year growth rate is Investment Banking Fees, which showed a decline from last year's record or near-record levels in various businesses. The more transaction-driven and volatile revenue lines were the most affected, with Investment Banking down 9%, Fixed Income Markets down 3% and Equity Markets down 12%. However, JPM believes its investment bank was "gaining share across all products and regions", and JPM is again "ranked #1 in Global IB fees YTD 2019".

The largest sources of growth in non-interest revenues are Investment Securities Gains and Card Income. Investment Securities Gains benefited from higher market levels, and Card Income performed particularly well, growing +15.0% year-on-year for 19H1, helped by a strong U.S. consumer, the continuing structural shift to cashless payments and JPM market share gains.

Non-Interest Expenses

Non-interest expenses grew by about 2% year-on-year, roughly 200 bps behind revenue growth, as JPM continues to enjoy operational leverage. Compensation expense only grew by about 2%, showing good cost control, with expense increases concentrated around spend in technology, branches and marketing, as shown below:

JPM Non-Interest Revenues (19Q2) Source: JPM results supplement (19Q2).

JPM's overall Overhead Ratio improved year-on-year, and has now reached management's target level of 55%.

Little Near-Term Recession or Credit Risk

JPM management continues to be positive on its credit quality and on the general economic outlook, stating that:

“Credit performance remains strong across businesses … Once again, we do not see any signs of broad-based deterioration across our portfolios, both consumer and wholesale.” Jennifer Piepszak, JPM CFO (19Q2 earnings call) “We continue to see positive momentum with the U.S. consumer – healthy confidence levels, solid job creation and rising wages” Jamie Dimon, JPM CEO (19Q2 press release)

Adding to the evidence, charge-off and delinquency ratios in the Consumer & Community Banking ("CCB") segment continue to be stable, as shown below. (Card charge-offs are up as expected due to seasoning, as new credit card accounts from the last few years mature.)

JPM CCB Net Charge-Offs & Delinquencies (2012-18A) Source: JPM results supplements.

Return of Capital to Shareholders

JPM's CET1 ratio stood at 12.2% at the end of 19Q2, above management's target of the high end of an 11-12% range, allowing more capital to be returned.

As mentioned above, management expects to distribute 75-100% of net income to shareholders in the medium term. During 19Q2 alone, $7.5bn (2% of current market capitalisation) was returned in a mixture of share buybacks ($5.0bn) and dividends ($2.5bn).

After the U.S. Federal Reserve's Comprehensive Capital Analysis And Review ("CCAR") in June, JPM has announced up to $29.4bn of share repurchases (8% of market capitalisation) in the 12 months from Jul 1, including a dividend increase to $0.90 per quarter from 19Q3, equivalent to a 3.1% yield.

Valuation

At $115.12, JPM shares are trading on 1.9x Price / TBV (19Q2) and 12.8x Price / Earnings (2018). This makes it the second most expensive large-cap U.S., just after US Bancorp (USB), and at a premium to the likes of Bank of America (BAC), Wells Fargo (WFC) and Citi (C), as shown below. However, JPM's premium over other banks is narrower on P/E compared to P/TBV, and we believe P/E to be the more relevant metric when valuing banks.

JPM Price / TBV vs. Peers Source: Company filings. JPM Price / 2018 Earnings vs. Peers Source: Company filings.

Given JPM's strong "fortress" balance sheet and historic track record (including its resilience during the 2008 financial crisis), we believe JPM's premium valuation is justified and expect its valuation multiples to remain stable.

Conclusion

JPM's 19Q2 results has again demonstrated the strength of its franchise, with good loan/revenue growth and solid operational leverage, and lower U.S interest rates would not prevent it from reaching its Net Interest Income growth target. The near-term outlook on credit quality and the U.S. economy remains positive. We believe JPM will be able to achieve management's medium-term outlook of an average ROTCE of 17%.

At $115.12, the 17% ROTCE would translate into an approx. 10% return to JPM shareholders, from a 3% dividend yield, 1-2% in organic EPS growth and 5% buybacks (which together given 6-7% EPS growth), and stable multiples. This makes JPM a good investment in its own right, and we re-iterate our Buy recommendation on the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM, BAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.