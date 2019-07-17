Energizer Looking Enterprising

Photo Source

Energizer's (ENR) shares are near their 52-week low. Last year when I reviewed the company and the transformative moves it was making it was near its highs. I am intrigued by a company with such venerable names trading near lows while the market is near highs. The shares trade at a reasonable valuation compared to other consumer goods companies. The company also now offers a compelling yield around 3%. Known for its namesake battery business, the other operating units it owns are often overlooked. The company has become quite leveraged while adding brands to its portfolio, but these should offer some nice earnings growth going forward.

The Energizer company should be recognized for the multiple brands it has outside of its namesake.

With brands such as Eagle 1, Lexol, and the acquisition of Nu-Finish, the brands in its portfolio are considered leaders in their space. The company has been active in acquiring brands and expanding its offerings. Since we last looked into the company it announced further acquisitions into the automotive care space. It recently closed on its acquisition for $1.25 billion of Spectrum Brands (SPB) auto care business. This included the brands Armor All, A/C Pro, and STP. This will present an opportunity for margin expansion with many of the brands it's acquiring. Since the company already distributes to the same customer base, synergies should be easy to come by. Additionally, the company will soon be selling the Varta business for $400 million which will provide cash to reduce leverage and continue focusing on its main brands.

In the latest quarter, Energizer missed on both the top and bottom lines.

While revenue saw huge growth due to the acquisition spree, it still missed by a small margin. Organic sales increased 1.9% which is a positive as many retail based brands have a hard time growing at all. Alongside it margins decreased due to the added brands from 45% to 34.9%. The company has generated cash from operations of $101 million so far this year. It is important to note that cash can be lumpy for a while due to the acquisitions expenses.

Below we see a snapshot of the company's fundamental operations.

Sales should continue to improve as the company integrates the additional brands in which it can control product pricing and promotion. By doing so, it may be able to drive consumers to purchase certain battery lines which are more profitable. At the same time, this shouldn't cost the company any more money to do. Margins should resume expansion as online sales grow and the company starts to recognize synergies. Recently, the U.S. e-commerce battery category grew 30%. Energizer captured 24% of the market which is up 5% from a year ago. Combined, the company should be competitive with Duracel. in terms of market share. Duracell, a Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A) company which had $2 billion in sales in 2017 is considered its top competitor. It should be noted that if Warren Buffet wanted to own a business like Duracell; than there must be admirable fundamentals.

With Energizer owning Rayovac, Eveready, and the others in the line up, its combined market share should become the same as Duracell. The company will also gain further access into international markets and will only be recognizing 50% of sales from North America compared to 57% currently.

While the acquisition comes at a cost of increased leverage, the company should be able to quickly lower its Debt/EBITDA. The company currently has slightly over $332 million in cash on the balance sheet which should offer some support as it will have a Debt/EBITDA of 5x once it closes on its acquisition. The company expects to reduce this to a more reasonable 3x by the third year. This of course is assuming the company recognizes synergies on time and doesn't face a recession.

The company expects organic sales to continue to rise for 2019 at a rather healthy pace.

It should be pointed out that the company could benefit from any additional storm activity such as the recent hurricane Barry. This tends to drive battery sales higher.

This performance leaves the company in a positive to reduce debt and leverage.

The company expects to reduce leverage to 4.7x EBITDA once it completes the sale of Varta.

Now, where the opportunity really seems to lie is in 2020. Looking at the outlook the company provided below, we can see some strong numbers expected.

The company expected quite healthy EBITDA growth up 20%, as well as strong free cash flows. They expect to be able to pay down debt to the point of 4.0x EBITDA, which would further help improve prospects for the equity. Between debt payments and increased EBITDA, the leverage ratio should easily improve to a more reasonable level.

What is more of interest is that despite competitors of branded consumer goods trading at highs, Energizer trades at 52 week lows.

While these companies may not operate in the battery space, they do sell consumer goods alongside Energizer. As we can see above, Energizer offers a lower forward P/E and P/S than others in the same space. It also offers the highest current yield which is well covered by the free cash flow the company is generating. Furthermore, as Energizer continues to expand its portfolio of offerings, it should become worth more to investors. The company will be less reliant upon one brand driving a majority of its sales. An expanded presence inside retail store fronts should also allow it have stronger negotiating power with its retail partners.

Energizer has a short history of trading as it spun out of Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) in 2015. So comparing historical trading valuation metrics is not as relevant as they normally would be. Instead, we take a look at DCF valuation and determine whether shares should be trading higher.

Presuming the company earns $3 per share as it predicts and we cut the expected growth next year to 10% despite 20% expected the shares look undervalued. This of course should not be incredibly hard with the acquisitions helping improve earnings along with any organic gains. Presuming the market can return around 10%, thus the discount rate, the DCF of Energizer shares is around $116 a share or almost 190% higher than where shares are currently trading.

Buying what you know is often fun for investors. It gives us the chance to own shares in a company whose products we can use ourselves or when we see in the store give us a sense of pride. Energizer has been an independent company for a short while now, but in the last 3 years has worked hard to prove itself. The company is finally starting to see strong organic revenue growth and should continue to recognize gains in market share as it expands its portfolio of offerings. Energizer may hold off on doing any acquisitions until its leverage is back to normal levels, but should be fine for the next 3 years without adding brands. With a long-term picture in front of us, the company should see growth from the rise of the IoT (Internet of Things) trend as more wireless devices will need batteries to run. Additionally, the company currently offers value in a very overvalued space. Any pullback in the shares should offer exceptional value to investors, and starting a small position today may be a great way to diversify your portfolio. The company is somewhat recession resistant due to the necessity of its products, so investors need not to worry as much as other consumer good oriented companies. There is plenty of upside left in the shares for those willing to wait, so for those investors with cash, Energizer deserves another look.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.