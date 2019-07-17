Steinhoff International Holdings Management's Message To The Market: We Are Succeeding

The Management Board’s communication has shifted from being entirely defensive and negative to outspoken positive.

Availability of extensive forward looking financial data and comment allows for a preliminary sum-of-the-parts valuation of Steinhoff and for calculating share price values based on traditional cash flow pricing.

Pepkor Europe and Mattress Firm are powering ahead, which is indicative of the company's overall strategic direction.

There are indications that a further substantial improvement can be expected by Sept. 30. The full year loss is expected to decline.

Steinhoff’s financial reporting is now up to date. The comprehensive financial data is analysed and extrapolated to full year 2019 for evaluation.

“The hard work on the financial restructuring in the first half and prior periods will, in all likelihood, shortly come to fruition, bringing with it the stability that will allow us to turn the page and concentrate fully on maximising value from our operating companies.” Message from the Management Board, Steinhoff International N.V. Half Year Report 31 March 2019, published 12 July 2019.

Share Information as at 12 July 2019

Closing share price: €0.089c (ZAR144)

Share price 12 month trading range: €0.074c to €0.247c (ZAR120 to ZAR383)

Market Capitalisation: €383.6m (ZAR6.21bn)

Ordinary Shares in Issue: 4,309,727,144

Primary listing: Frankfurt, Germany

Secondary listing: Johannesburg, South Africa

Trading in the USA: SNHFF, SNHFY, STHHF

Industries: Retail (Specialty), Consumer Discretionary

Geographic Exposure: Europe (Pepkor Europe, Conforama); UK (Poundland, Pep&Co, Bensons for Beds, Harveys); South Africa (Pepkor Ltd, Unitrans); Australia & New Zealand (Fantastic, Freedom).

Business Profile: Steinhoff's business activities are divided into two main sections, “Household Goods” and “General Merchandise” where Steinhoff trade in over 30 countries across more than 40 brands. Household goods include furniture, mattresses, appliances, home accessories, consumer electronics and technology goods, building materials and DIY products and accessories. General Merchandise includes clothing, footwear, personal accessories, cellular products, selected financial services and fast-moving consumer goods.

Business Model: Steinhoff targets the mass middle to lower income markets providing goods at affordable prices to cost sensitive customers.

Share Price Discovery: The Steinhoff group has strong South African ties and was well held by South African investors in the wake of the Dec 2017 crises. The share was primary listed in Johannesburg prior to moving the primary listing to Frankfurt in December 2015. The South African influence on determining the share price has since waned and the price is now determined almost exclusively in Germany.

Around 81% of trade volumes now take place in Germany where not only volume dominates but Germany also leads price advances and declines.

Background

Steinhoff has been managing an extensive restructuring in the wake of a share price and confidence collapse taking place in December 2017 when the company announced the resignation of its CEO, Markus Jooste, suspected accounting irregularities and a failure to achieve sign-off from its auditors Deloitte. The share price imploded from around €3.50 at the end of November 2017 to around €0.30c by the end of December 2017. The company went into a liquidity crises, a management crises, a debt crises, a financial reporting crises and a general survival crises all rolled into one huge existential crises.

Expectations, generally, were that Steinhoff would not survive nor would it succeed to restructure in the face of all the survival challenges. It has survived but at a huge cost to shareholders equity which was virtually lost in its entirety as new management went extremely conservative on financial reporting, writing down and impairing all asset values, provisioning for worst case expectations and selling non-core assets to support liquidity. Tainted management was removed and recently legal action instituted against individuals accused of harming the company. More legal action will probably follow. Business units were encouraged to refinance themselves independently which they mostly did successfully. The debt crises was navigated through a CVA and Lock-up Agreements to provide the company breathing space for a substantial restructuring. The financial reporting crises was resolved through a forensic investigation by PwC and recently audited financial statements for 2017 (extensively restated) and 2018 were published. Half Year Results for 31 March 2019 were published on 12 July 2019 which brought financial reporting up to date.

The Steinhoff Group has been radically restructured since Dec 2017 and the “New Steinhoff” emerging will be discussed in the Strategic Direction and Repositioning section later in the article.

Restoring Financial Reporting

Restored financial reporting now allows for a handy classification of the transitioning of the Old Steinhoff to the New Steinhoff. The 30 September 2017 Annual Financial Statements (AFS) cover the final leg of the “Jooste” period, the 30 September 2018 AFS cover the “Transition” period during which most of the restructuring was done or initiated and the 31 March 2019 Half Year Report covers the residual restructuring steps and the emergence of the New Steinhoff. New management’s drive for transparent, comprehensive and conservative reporting means that Steinhoff shareholders had become avid readers, the 2017 AFS covers 329 pages, the 2018 AFS comes in at 328 pages, the 2019 Half Year Report spans 97 pages and then there are the CVA and Lock-up Agreement documents, presentations, restructuring updates, etc. It is easy to get overwhelmed by all the information which is why the compartmentalisation into Old (2017), Transition (2018) and New Emerging (2019) helps to focus.

My previous article here dealt with the 2017 and 2018 periods while this article will zoom in on the Emerging New Steinhoff. Achieving that goal will be assisted by constructing full year estimates of key financial information for the period up to 30 September 2019.

Estimating full year (30 September 2019) financial results

New Steinhoff reports core results in its Operational Review in three major summaries, Revenue, EBITDA and Operating Profit/(loss).

Operational Review of Revenue with estimates for 2nd half 2019.

Steinhoff has stated in its 2018 AFS that it has relinquished control as part of the restructuring of Conforama as at 29 May 2019 from which date Conforama will no longer be consolidated and will be equity accounted. Mattress Firm similarly will be equity accounted from 21 November 2018 as part of its restructuring. To facilitate comparison with 2017 and 2018, both Mattress Firm and Conforama are moved to discontinued operations but are not equity accounted as yet. This approach will be followed in all there the Operational Review reports.

Comment on major estimates (all numbers are stated in €m) and the themes are carried forward into all three Operational Review tables: All second half estimates are given in the far right column.

Revenue: Pepkor Europe is performing exceptionally well and the 2nd half revenue is expected to be €1750m vs a 1st half €1726m given the robust growth momentum reported at the half year mark. Europe & UK Other includes UK Household Goods, Lipo, ABRA, Sherwood, Logistics and some discontinued residue, all combined, revenue expected to decline somewhat during the 2nd half from €492m to €450m mainly as a result if continued weakness in the UK businesses. Pepkor Ltd in South Africa suffered with all South African retailers when the Public Electricity Utility ESKOM instituted significant load shedding during the latter part of 2018 and early 2019, having a direct and significant impact on the South African GDP (down 3.2% in Q1 2019) and national business activity. Pepkor maintained profitability despite suffering reduced sales. South African government intervention has since stabilised the electricity supply and business activity has recovered from depressed levels. Pepkor Ltd is expected to experience a better 2nd half trading environment making up for some lost revenue from €2196m in the 1st half to €2216m in the 2nd half. Australasian trading has been generally challenging and the 2nd half revenue is expected to be very much in line with the 1st half. Mattress Firm is in recovery and trading ahead of budget while sales lost to store closures has been much less than expected. Revenue for the 2nd half is expected to advance by €1400m from €1243m in the 1st half, which was diminished by the Chapter 11 restructuring period from Oct 2018 to early 2019. Conforama is now in restructuring and while the civil unrest in France is mostly over, Conforama is expected to shed sales as it closes stores and address losses. My estimates on Conforama is somewhat harsh at this stage due to uncertainty and may need to be moderated when more information is published. 1st half revenue was €1797 and 2nd half revenue is estimated to decline further to €1200.

Observations:

Revenue from continuing operations has been growing through all three periods as a testament to the core strengths at Steinhoff.

The turnaround at Mattress Firm is very encouraging both in terms of the values and the speed at which it is taking place. The strategic fix at Mattress Firm to clean up the store footprint and cost structure through a Chapter 11 restructuring addressed the core malaise at Mattress Firm and bodes very well for its continued recovery and restoration to investment value.

The restructuring at Conforama is more challenging than Mattress Firm and will take longer. The core of Conforama’s problems vests in France its dominant trading hub and the fix will not be as easily obtained as with Mattress Firm. Previously Conforama was allowed to muddle through and management attention was sourly needed to address its lack of profitability and drain on group resources. Now management remedial action has materialised. Early, small successes in France will matter as everything but France at Conforama is already performing. "Reported revenue growth for the Conforama international operations was positive in all territories, supported by a strong performance from new stores..." "The international operations reported a strong 9% growth in EBITDA for the period under review." 2019 Half Year Report.

Automotive, Unitrans in South Africa, has been sold though full details, including the sale price, are yet to be communicated to the market.

Note for the future: Mattress Firm and Conforama, when both in recovery, will make material contributions of value to the New Steinhoff Group going forward even though they are now classified as discontinued operations. That value will materialise through turnaround results and equity accounted rather than consolidated and/or a sale of the balance of the shares held by Steinhoff.

Operational Review of EBITDA with estimates for 2nd half 2019.

The themes driving 2nd half estimates in the Revenue table are equally applicable to the EBITDA. All 2nd half estimates are quantified in the far right hand column. EBITDA growth is at “New Steinhoff” is dominated by Pepkor Europe, Pepkor Ltd and (surprise-surprise) Mattress Firm. Pepkor Europe is in a “robust” growth phase with no signs of letting up. Pepkor Ltd in South Africa is equally strong and the external electricity supply shortage which inhibited growth in the 1st half 2019 is not expected to be repeated. The 1st half profits at Mattress Firm absorbed a €75m restructuring charge which will not be reoccurring allowing for a Mattress Firm EBITDA 2nd half estimate of €48m. Watch this space for more good news in the future.

Observations:

The new format reporting of EBITDA since the publication of audited AFS is once again in the style of brutally honest and conservative reporting and shows how the turnaround at Steinhoff is already underway in EBITDA. Total Continued & Discontinued EBITDA for 2017 was €738m dipping during 2018 to €681 and growing again in 2019, estimated to reach €877 by financial year end. The 29% increase in EBITDA from 2018 to 2019 is indicative of the restoration of commercial integrity at the group and it is expected to continue to improve into the next two years as non-reoccurring costs are eliminated and operational performance takes centre stage.

It is clear that the two Pepkor businesses are now the anchors of the Steinhoff group, Mattress Firm is the current recovery entity while the UK businesses, Greenlit Brands in Australasia and Conforama are all underperforming but importantly not contributing negative EBITDA. This rear guard has good potential to contribute to growth going forward given the Management Board’s next objective to “concentrate fully on maximising value from our operating companies.”

The estimated €877m EBITDA for 2019 is adequate for supporting the current debt load of the company but does not support material debt reduction. EBITDA will have to improve into the next 3 years to address the debt burden. The absence of once-off costs and additional large restructuring charges should facilitate a relatively easy move in EBITDA to over the €1bn mark in as early as the 2020 financial year so prognoses for debt reduction is acceptable to good.

Operational Review of Operating Profit/(Loss) with estimates for 2nd half 2019.

The themes driving 2nd half estimates in the Revenue table and EBITDA are equally applicable to the estimates of Operating Profit/(Loss). All 2nd half estimates are quantified in the far right hand column.

Observations:

Total Operating Profit/(Loss) for Continued and Discontinued Operations is very illuminating. €273m for 2017, €251m for 2018 and then the jump to €590m estimated Operating Profit for 2019, once again confirming that recovery is underway.

It is further noteworthy and confirmation of core strengths that Steinhoff managed to maintain an Operating Profit for all three periods from 2017 to 2019.

Pepkor Europe is closing the gap on Pepkor Ltd. The strategic importance of Pepkor Europe is becoming obvious. Pepkor Europe, operating in the EU and trading in Euro, emerging as a core strategic strength is desirable. Similarly, the promise from Mattress Firm is also becoming visible as another strategic candidate trading in this instance in USD dollar. The shift towards relying more on businesses trading in “hard currencies” is a positive development. I believe that Steinhoff would be better off holding on to the 50% stake in Mattress Firm rather than selling it off but strategically it is presently an asset-for-sale.

It is estimated that Mattress Firm will swing to a small Operating Profit as early as the 2019 financial year end which is affirmation of the now very evident successful restructuring of Mattress Firm.

Maintaining positive equity as at 20 September 2019 Financial Year-end

Steinhoff reported a Half Year Total Comprehensive Loss to 31 March 2019 of €450m and a Loss for the period (1 Oct 2017 to 31 March 2019) of €571m. Lazy analyses will tempt journalists and commentators to simply double that loss number as indicative of a full year loss. That in turn will then wipe out the remaining reported equity of Steinhoff of €172. It would be incorrect. The 1st half year report incorporated a lot of restructuring costs which will not reoccur in the 2nd half. These costs are deducted against only half the year’s income. The front loading of costs has a disproportionate negative effect on the reported loss for the 1st half. The correct approach is to use the available reported information, which is now sufficient to estimate with reasonable accuracy, to estimate the full year loss on a line-by-line basis.

A line-by-line estimation of the Loss for the Period as at 30 September 2019 shows that the Loss for the full year is expected to drop from €571m at the half year mark to €433m at the full year mark. That is expected to add back equity of €138, moving Total Equity back up to €310, better, still wafer thin but not negative. I’m expecting that Steinhoff will muddle through on this wafer thin Total Equity in 2020 and will start rebuilding equity from 2021 onwards.

Gross profit % is solid near 40% in all three years and the small expected improvement into 2019 will be encouraging as this is a very sensitive profitability variable. Management's objective to prioritise operating results should see further incremental improvements in this variable.

The recovery in Operating Profit % is certainly welcome and recovery to a Profit for the Period is attainable as early as full year 2020.

S&P Industry standards published by CSIMARKET.com for the “Consumer Discretionary Sector Inventory Turnover Ratio COS” has the ratio at 2.99 for the 12 months up to 30 June 2019 but this ratio is historically much higher between 7 and 8. The inventory turnover at 3.53 times expected for 2019 for Steinhoff is better than the CSI survey of 2.99 for the past 12 months but there certainly is still lots of room for improvement in inventory management at Steinhoff. Inventory management ties up with working capital needs.

Bleeding working capital

I have been commenting in past articles on the need for Steinhoff to re-establish appropriate Trade Credit levels as part of its broader recovery strategy and particularly its liquidity and debt management strategies. Trade Credit is part of the working capital troika of Trade Creditors, Trade Debtors and Inventory, of vital importance to retailers. The updated reporting by Steinhoff now allows me to review the working capital position in more detail.

These three elements form the barrier between working capital normality and working capital hell. Cerberus, the three headed guard dog of Hades in Greek mythology is a good analogy for working capital hell (underworld).

Cerberus. Source: Wikipedia Commons, Public Domain.

Working capital and by extension liquidity and debt is extremely sensitive to the three heads. A decrease in Trade Credit feeds the 1st head and deduct working capital, an increase in Trade Debtors feeds the 2nd head and deducts working capital while an increase in Inventory levels feeds the 3rd head for a final reduction in working capital. Each is cash flow specific and each must be funded. Feeding all three heads together leads to working capital hell.

Steinhoff has been feeding all three heads in 2018 and in half year 2019 resulting a €555m liquidity drain for working capital in the latter. There is not much more to say here and I will continue to monitor this component in future reports. Trade Credit still remains the important and sensitive variable which can have a material positive impact on liquidity and debt if the other two are tightly managed. Steinhoff, with financial reporting up to date, must now convey the message to suppliers that it is good for 30, 60 and 90 day trade credit and that task will fall mainly on its operating units. Steinhoff will also have to convey the message to suppliers if trade credit risk insurance.

Strategic direction and repositioning

The strategic direction taken by new management at Steinhoff emerge from the above discussions:

Anchoring core strength is the two Pepkor Businesses. Historically Pepkor Ltd is the stronger but the strategic growth direction now favours Pepkor Europe. In fact, South Africa’s importance for Steinhoff going forward is set to diminish and the sale of Unitrans contributes to that trend. The previously major underperforming business units, Mattress Firm and Conforama have been reorganised as discontinued operations and assets-held-for-sale. Mattress Firm is firmly back on track performing above expectations and may return to profitability as early as full year 2019 (30 September 2019). It follows that a potential sale of the Steinhoff remaining 50% could become realisable at any stage which would contribute liquidity and cash to reduce debt. Conforama is expected to follow a similar path but is only now entering its restructured phase which is not expected to yield material positive results before full year 2020 but is also not expected to become a drain on profits or cash. The businesses in between the extremes of the Pepkor anchors and the held-for-sale assets in order of importance, Greenlit Brands in Australasia is experiencing difficult external trading conditions but is generally in better shape than Mattress Firm and Conforama was prior to their restructuring. UK Household Goods, mainly Bensons for Beds and Harveys (furniture) face the unstable UK Brexit environment with Bensons for Beds profitable but underperforming and Harveys loss making. Both units are in need of corrective action. Property companies and smaller business units will probably be discontinued or sold where possible in line with the stated objective of management to focus on operating performance. Management discussions in the recently published 2017 and 2018 AFS as well is the 2019 Half Year Report on Pepkor Europe, dealing with new store openings, growth generally and allocation of resources indicate that the ultimate strategic direction will be to make Pepkor Europe the dominant business unit. It makes perfect business sense as Pepkor Europe is clearly the best positioned business unit in the group.

“Our strategic direction is clear: we will focus on our operations, realise value where appropriate and plan to reduce our debt levels.” Message from the Management Board, Half Year Report 31 March 2019, p6.

Litigation

Litigation is disclosed in general detail in the 2018 Annual report on pages 227 to 229. Steinhoff is opposing the litigation and no results are expected to flow from litigation in the near term or even within a five year view other than perhaps the litigation predating the disclosure of accounting irregularities in Dec 2017.

“The Group has received many shareholder and vendor claims and notices of regulatory investigation, and litigation remains a significant outstanding challenge. The Management Board, assisted by a litigation committee, and the Group’s attorneys, continue to work towards a resolution of outstanding claims against the Group.” Message from the Management Board, Half Year Report 31 March 2019, p6.

Preliminary enterprise and share price valuations

The publication of audited financial statements for 2017 and 2018 together with the 2019 Half Year Report provide some of the information required to attempt preliminary market valuations on the listed share price of Steinhoff. Note however that the consequences of the restructuring and repositioning is still ongoing and that there is potential for significant deviation, positive and negative from the preliminary share price valuations.

The following valuations are done as a preliminary exercise given the progress which Steinhoff has made to date while recognising particularly positive developments described in the article above. The method and calculations are disclosed to allow the reader to perform his own calculations, in need, and it is a significant positive step that a valuation can successfully be attempted at this stage. A balanced and flexible approach will be followed rather than a dogmatic and rigid application which does not recognise the fluency still embedded in restoring profitability to the Steinhoff Group. Valuations will recognise potential for unlocking value.

Sum of the Parts Valuation of Steinhoff Shares

Basic principles applied in the valuation:

The Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. Separate Financial Statements for the period ended 30 September 2018 published as part of the 2018 Annual Report, starting on page 289 will form the basis for this valuation. The Separate Statement of Financial Position (Balance Sheet) as at 30 September 2018 will specifically be used. All investments will be valued in the form of the business units as has been disclosed by Steinhoff in the Operational Review given that is the format in which financial information is made available. Pepkor Ltd will be used to benchmark the valuations of the other Steinhoff businesses given its inherent representation of businesses managed by Steinhoff across all product types. A positive attempt will be made to achieve a valuation result even when information may be less than ideal. A no value result will be given where no valuation can be made for lack of information. The valuations are specifically not based on distress selling or forced selling conditions. That ship has sailed.

Pepkor Ltd

Target Price for valuation: ZAR24.50. This target price is estimated based on pricing of Pepkor’s peers on the JSE and recognise the downward pressure on the traded share price as a result of the constant expectation that Steinhoff will be forced to sell another batch of shares in Pepkor Ltd as an easy route to generating additional liquidity as well as recognising improved trading conditions in the absence of extensive ESKOM load-shedding in South Africa.

Share Price 12 month Trading Range: ZAR15.15 to ZAR22.32

Closing Share Price as at 12 July 2019: ZAR18.40

Analysts consensus recommendation (Reuters): Hold

Ordinary Shares outstanding as at 12 July 2019: 3,450,000,000

Estimated average EBITDA for 2019, 2020 & 2021 at a constant exchange rate: €540m (2019 EBITDA estimated at €499m).

Market Capitalisation at Target Price (EUR/ZAR exchange rate @ 15.75): €5.367bn.

Pepkor Ltd value at 10 times estimated annual average EBITDA for the next 3 years: €5.4bn.

Steinhoff’s 71% investment in Pepkor Ltd valued at €3.834bn.

Pepkor Europe

Comment: Pepkor Europe trades in Euros and trades geographically in the EU, dominant in Eastern Europe. The historic and current trading performance as well as the strategic importance of Pepkor Europe is recognised in the valuation.

Steinhoff Investment: 100%

Estimated average EBITDA for 2019, 2020 & 2021: €345m (2019 EBITDA estimated at €304m).

Pepkor Europe value at 11 times estimated annual average EBITDA for the next 3 years: €3.795bn.

Mattress Firm

“Despite a 23% reduction in the store base year on year, USD revenue decreased by only 4% for the period under review. Encouragingly, like-for-like sales increased by 7% for the period under review, representing the fourth consecutive quarter of positive like-for-like sales growth.

The profit margin, while still at low levels and impacted by non-recurring restructuring costs of €75 million, represented a significant improvement compared to the prior period and continues to trade ahead of budget.

The profit margin improved sequentially during the period under review, with the second quarter (Q2) representing approximately 6% EBITDA margin.

... double-digit growth in like-for-like sales was achieved in the second quarter. Sales per store during the period under review increased by 21% as the business benefited from reduced cannibalisation and better than expected transfer of sales from closed stores to nearby locations. In addition, store productivity and product margins also improved.” 2019 Half Year Report page 32.

Additional information on projected EBITDA has been disclosed by Steinhoff in the Mattress Firm Materials presentation dated 5 October 2018 available on Steinhoff’s website.

Estimated average EBITDA for 2019, 2020 & 2021: €160m

Mattress Firm value at 9 times estimated annual average EBITDA for the next 3 years: €1.44bn.

Steinhoff’s 50% investment in Mattress Firm valued at €0.72bn.

Conforama

The current restructuring at Conforama complicates a valuation of Conforama. A dogmatic rigid approach on cash flow returns would suggest that there is hardly any value in Conforama presently but realistically one cannot rationally suggest that the business has no value for the purpose of this valuation. Predictability of Conforama EBITDA is low at this time.

Steinhoff provides additional information on expected EBITDA for Conforama in the presentation Financing Presentation Materials dated 15 April 2019 which will be used in the valuation.

Estimated average EBITDA for 2019, 2020 & 2021: €143m

Conforama value at 9 times estimated annual average EBITDA for the next 3 years: €1.287bn.

Steinhoff’s 50% investment in Conforama valued at €0.645bn.

Greenlit Brands (Australasia)

The Australian businesses are currently struggling while guidance from Steinhoff on the prospects for the next three years is not as well discussed as the other business units. The deterioration of trading conditions at the Australasian businesses has been evident for a while and the currency effect complicates an estimate of EBITDA for the next three years. Greenlit Brands is not currently subject to restructuring.

Estimated average EBITDA for 2019, 2020 & 2021: €45m

Greenlit Brands value at 9.5 times estimated annual average EBITDA for the next 3 years: €0.428bn.

Steinhoff’s investment in Greenlit Brands is at 100%.

UK Household Goods and Others

This business grouping is currently in a small negative EBITDA position and guidance is, as with Greenlit Brand, less comprehensive. A notional value of 25% of 2019 Revenue will be used as a valuation for this “business unit”.

2019 full year estimated Revenue at €0.942bn

25% of estimated 2019 full year Revenue: €0.236bn

Unitrans (SA Automotive)

Unitrans has been sold (75% for now) but the sale price has not been disclosed. This is a high risk of error valuation.

Unitrans (100%) valued at 7.5 times estimated 2019 EBITDA: €0.480bn. (2019 estimated EBITDA:€64)

All Properties

Estimated average EBITDA for 2019, 2020 & 2021: €20m

Uncertainty and lack of information gives rise to a value at 4 times estimated annual average EBITDA for the next 3 years: €0.08bn.

Incorporating the revaluations into the Separate Statement of Financial Position as at 30 September 2018 yields this result:

“There is value within the Group and, during the first half, we took the first steps on the long journey to restoring it.” Message from the Management Board, Half Year Report 31 March 2019, p4.

This preliminary sum-of-the-parts valuation indicates a value of €0.72c per ordinary Steinhoff share. The valuation can be cross tested against the Equity Value = Enterprise Value - net debt formula if applied to the Steinhoff Group.

Estimated annual average EBITDA for the Steinhoff Group for the next 3 years: €1200

Enterprise Value at 10 times EBITDA: €12bn

Net Debt: €9bn

Equity Value = €12bn - €9bn = €3bn

Shares in Issue: 4,309,727,144

Equity Value per share: €0.70c per share.

Valuation methods are far from perfect tools but it is useful to do the math and to test the results. The benchmark of 10 times EBITDA derived from the Pepkor Ltd share price is an objective market measurement even though applying it as a general guiding benchmark to Steinhoff may be a narrow application.

Conclusion

The market is not always rational, in fact I do not subscribe to the theory that markets are generally behaving rationally. Value is often in the eye of the beholder as the Steinhoff share price history vividly demonstrates, trading the share price at over €6.00 in August 2016 then crashing it to €0.08c by June 2018.

The sheer volume of information supplied by Steinhoff over the past number of months together with the Management Board’s latest signalling through an outspoken positive message where everything was negative before, clearly indicate that a recovery is underway. The recovery is confirmed in very thorough and conservative financial reporting. Sentiment, however, remains negative and potential value is generally ignored by the market at this stage. The data is not in doubt, Steinhoff’s position is improving. The equity destruction which was perpetrated at Steinhoff is a done deal. The new strategic direction of Steinhoff with an emphasis on Pepkor Europe holds a lot of promise while a relative and tenable stability has been achieved across the group.

The estimated results indicate that EBITDA will increase by around 30% in 2019 full year results for 2018. Further improvements in EBITDA can be reasonably and predictably be expected in 2020 and 2021 of sufficient magnitude to allow Steinhoff to not only carry its debt but to make positive strides in reducing debt. Cash reported held by Steinhoff at 31 March 2019 amounted to €1733m and the sale proceeds from Unitrans should see it pass the €2bn mark giving Steinhoff a material liquidity buffer.

Tick the boxes, Improved Liquidity = Yes, Improved EBITDA = Yes, Improved Operating Profit = Yes, Improved Revenue = Yes, Sustainable Debt = Yes, Financial reporting up to date = Yes & Conservative Responsible Management = Yes. (Before: Liquidity crises, debt crises, reporting crises, income doubt, management crises & survival crises).

“There is much to do but we have a plan and a belief in the ability of this business and its people to deliver it.” Message from the Management Board, Half Year Report 31 March 2019, p6.

