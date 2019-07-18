Allison Transmission: A Compounding Cannibal

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) is a market leader with a 100-year history, a 60% (and growing) global market share in its industry, an asset-light, cash flow gushing, capital-efficient business model which Mr. Market has priced as if its future prospects are in secular decline. I see this is an opportunity to start building a position. For those investors who may be worried about an economic slowdown that appears to be gaining traction, this stock is certainly one to have on your watch list.

The Company:

Allison Transmission is the world's largest manufacturer of fully-automatic transmissions for medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, boasting a 60% global market share. Apart from conventional transmission systems, the company is also the global market leader in electric hybrid transmission systems for commercial vehicles, having sold more such systems than any other company in the world.

The company was founded in Indianapolis, Indiana in 1915 and was an operating unit of General Motors (NYSE:GM) from 1929 until 2007. Onex (OTCPK:ONEXF) and Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) purchased ALSN in 2007 and took the company public in March of 2012.

For more information, readers can refer to the company's latest investor presentation here.

Headline Data:

My Investment Philosophy:

In essence, what I look for are businesses that would be described as "permanent compounders". These are businesses that by virtue of their superior business model, brand excellence and capable management, possess a demonstrable and durable competitive position allowing them to compound earnings and cash flow per share at an extraordinary rate today and far into the future. I have highlighted "per share" since this is what counts for us as an investor.

However, please do bear in mind that the strategy, as a condition of success, necessitates a predisposition on behalf of the investor to seek long-term alpha as opposed to short-term speculative returns.

In the context of a long-term horizon, I seek out quality businesses that:

Have a sizeable moat or competitive advantage and/or are leaders in their industry

A sustained history of top-line growth

Depict margins that are stable and/or improving

Demonstrate a consistent track record of demonstrable operating leverage as well as generating high returns on equity and invested capital

Exhibit durable economic goodwill - this is a measure of how capital efficient a business is. I firmly believe this to be the single most important factor and the secret ingredient behind Buffett's long-term investment success. It is, therefore, the cornerstone of my investment methodology

Produce copious free cash flow

Possess a strong balance sheet

Run by shareholder-friendly management teams with demonstrable capital allocation talent

Have a strong likelihood of continued growth

And perhaps most importantly, I want to acquire stakes in such businesses at a reasonable price.

For readers who may be interested to learn more about my investment philosophy, please read my earlier articles on Mastercard (NYSE:MA) and Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX).

All data is sourced from GuruFocus (Morningstar data) unless otherwise indicated. Calculations for CAGR and ratios are mine.

Compounding Cannibal:

Why do I refer to Allison Transmission as a "Compounding Cannibal"? During the 5 years from CY14 to CY18, the company spent $2.3 billion on buybacks and consequently reduced the share count from 188m shares at the beginning of CY14 to 134m shares at as the end of CY18 (127m shares diluted as at March 31, 2019). As a result, while total revenue, margins, earnings, and cash flows were increasing, the per share numbers increased at a much faster clip as I'll demonstrate below - the true hallmarks of a pedigree long-term compounder.

Data by YCharts

Capital Allocation:

The two slides below are from the company's latest investor presentation. The listed priorities for capital allocation while self-explanatory are indicative of a prudent and shareholder-friendly management team.

During the last 5 years (CY14 to CY18), the company has spent a total of $2.3b on share repurchases reducing the share count by 32%.

Data by YCharts

As of March 31, 2019, the company had $395m of authorized repurchase capacity remaining. However, on May 9, 2019, the company announced the following: (1) ALSN had concluded the repurchase of ~5m shares at a price of $46.70/share from Ashe Capital for a total purchase price of ~$232m (Ashe still retains 4.1% of the company's stock and (2) ALSN has approved a new authorization of an additional $1 billion to its stock repurchase program.

That equates to an unutilized buyback capacity of $1,163m - $1b plus $163m ($395m minus $232m). At current prices that would reduce the share count by around 25m shares, a reduction of ~20%.

I'll conclude this section with a quote from Charlie Munger:

Pay close attention to the cannibals - the businesses that are eating themselves by buying back their stock.

Revenues: Total sales grew from $1,927m in CY13 to $2,713m in CY18 ($2,725m TTM) at a CAGR of 7%.

Data by YCharts

Revenue per share, however, grew much faster because of the reduction in share count due to the massive buybacks that the company has been carrying out. Revenue per share increased from $10.25 in CY13 to $20.25 in CY118 ($20.80 TTM) at a CAGR of ~15%.

Data by YCharts

Durable Competitive Advantage - The Moat:

I believe one of the best ways to gauge whether a company enjoys a sustainable competitive advantage in its industry is by analyzing its margin metrics over a reasonably long time frame. ALSN improved its gross profit margin by ~9 percentage points from 43.7% in CY13 to 52.4% for CY18 (52.8% TTM).

Data by YCharts

The Operating Margin improved by an even higher ~13 percentage points from 21% in CY13 to 34% in CY18 (34.7% TTM) - a manifestation of a competitive advantage, good management, and (business) operating leverage.

Data by YCharts

EBITDA margin improved from 31% in CY13 to ~41% TTM.

Data by YCharts

For context, please see below a comparison of ALSN's EBITDA margins with its peers (from the company's latest investor presentation).

Free cash flow margin, which happens to be one of my favorite metrics, increased from 24% in CY13 to 32% TTM. The company turns almost a third of its sales dollars into free cash flow - quite extraordinary.

Data by YCharts

Operating Leverage:

ALSN increased its EBITDA per share from $3.21 in CY13 to 8.13 in CY18 ($8.51 TTM) at a CAGR of 20.4%. For context, remember that revenue and revenue per share during the same time frame grew at a CAGR of 7% and 15% respectively.

Data by YCharts

EPS (diluted) increased from $0.88 in CY13 to $4.78 in CY18 ($5.02 TTM) at a CAGR of 40% (versus a 15% CAGR for revenue per share).

Data by YCharts

Free cash flow per share increased from $2.47 in CY13 to $6.25 in CY18 ($6.7 TTM) at a CAGR of 20.4%.

Data by YCharts

Return On Equity/Capital:

Consider the following words of advice from Charlie Munger, Buffett's partner, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B), and undoubtedly one of the greatest investors of all time:

Over the long term, it's hard for a stock to earn a much better return than the business which underlies it earns. If the business earns 6% on capital over 40 years and you hold it for that 40 years, you're not going to make much different than a 6% return-even if you originally buy it at a huge discount. Conversely, if a business earns 18% on capital over 20 or 30 years, even if you pay an expensive looking price, you'll end up with a fine result.

Data by YCharts

A couple of things need to be highlighted in this context. ALSN has around $2.5b in long-term debt on its balance sheet so that helps amplify the RoE percentage.

The other thing to highlight is the fact that ALSN has ~$3b of intangible assets on its balance sheet as well (see chart below). This obviously is a drag on the RoE percentage since it magnifies the equity notional amount and, therefore, lowers the RoE percentage than it otherwise would be. I explain this in further detail below when I discuss the capital efficiency inherent in ALSN's business model.

ALSN's Return on Invested Capital or RoIC has increased from ~5% in recent years to over 20% currently.

Data by YCharts

Durable Economic Goodwill or Capital Efficiency:

It is this concept of economic goodwill as defined by Warren Buffett himself that I firmly believe to be the single most important factor and the secret ingredient behind Buffett's long-term investment success. It also, therefore, constitutes the cornerstone of my stock screening and selection process. Please allow me to explain.

In order to fully appreciate this concept, I would encourage anyone who may be interested to go to the ultimate source of this timeless wisdom i.e. Warren Buffett's letter to shareholders all the way back in 1983 and, in particular, the appendix to the letter. Below are excerpts from the letter (in italics) - Emphasis in bold is mine:

Ultimately, business experience, direct and vicarious, produced my present strong preference for businesses that possess large amounts of enduring Goodwill and that utilize a minimum of tangible assets. (…)... in 1972 ...See's had about $8 million of net tangible assets. (…) See's was earning about $2 million after tax at the time (...)Thus our first lesson: businesses logically are worth far more than net tangible assets when they can be expected to produce earnings on such assets considerably in excess of market rates of return. The capitalized value of this excess return is economic Goodwill. In 1972 (and now) relatively few businesses could be expected to consistently earn the 25% after tax on net tangible assets that was earned by See's. (…) To illustrate how this works, let's contrast a See's kind of business with a more mundane business. ... Let us assume that our hypothetical mundane business then had $2 million of earnings also, but needed $18 million in net tangible assets for normal operations. Earning only 11% on required tangible assets, that mundane business would possess little or no economic Goodwill.(...)To understand why, imagine the effect that a doubling of the price level would subsequently have on the two businesses. Both would need to double their nominal earnings to $4 million to keep themselves even with inflation. (…)But, crucially, to bring that about, both businesses probably would have to double their nominal investment in net tangible assets. (…) Remember, however, that See's had net tangible assets of only $8 million. So it would only have had to commit an additional $8 million to finance the capital needs imposed by inflation. The mundane business, meanwhile, had a burden over twice as large - a need for $18 million of additional capital.(…) I suggest one final item to ponder. Assume a company with $20 per share of net worth, all tangible assets. Further assume the company has internally developed some magnificent consumer franchise. (…) Therefore, it earns a great deal on tangible assets, say $5 per share, or 25%. With such economics, it might sell for $100 per share or more, and it might well also bring that price in a negotiated sale of the entire business.

This concept of Economic Goodwill as described by Warren Buffett ladies and gentlemen is a concept which if understood and incorporated into one's investment process in my humble opinion is the proverbial Holy Grail of long-term alpha generation.

In essence, what Buffett is teaching us is to seek out companies that generate an abnormally high return on net tangible assets where those returns would not require substantial ongoing capital expenditure.

Let's look at how ALSN fares on this count.

Since ALSN has almost $3b of Intangible Assets on their balance sheet (a legacy asset since the business was carved out of General Motors) and a Shareholders Equity figure of $746m, the Net Tangible Assets figure for ALSN is actually negative. This is perhaps one good reason why ALSN does not show up during many investors' stock screening process.

For businesses with negative Net Tangible Assets, I personally consider Return on Tangible Assets (Total Assets minus Intangible Assets) to be the next best metric. While most investors use Net Income as the numerator in the calculation, I prefer to use FCF to calculate what I call FCF-Return on Tangible Assets.

As the charts below show, ALSN has $473m in net Property Plant and Equipment and almost $3b in Intangible Assets - out of a Total Assets figure of $4.4b. In other words, only 32% of ALSN's total assets are tangible. This is a perfect example of an asset-light, capital-efficient business.

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Why is all this important? Please keep in mind Mr. Buffett's concept of Economic Goodwill (or what I call capital efficiency) that I described above.

The following data should exemplify the importance of this. Consider the following:

ALSN produce $878m in FCF with only $473m in net PP&E.

ALSN's FCF margin is ~33% meaning almost a third of every sales dollar converts to FCF for the company.

In contrast, the average gross capital expenditure for the company over the last 5 years is less than $50m. It was $101m in CY18 which is 3.7% of CY18 revenues.

ALSN generated a whopping 47% return (using Net Income) on tangible assets CY18. Using FCF that the figure is significantly higher at 68% for CY18.

As can be seen from the data above, ALSN has consistently improved the FCF return it generates utilizing its tangible assets from 37% in CY 13 to 68% for CY18.

This is the power of economic goodwill at work and the hallmark of a capital-efficient business one where sales and profits increase disproportionately relative to tangible assets (and therefore capital expenditure). As a result, the amount of cash flow that is available to return to and reward shareholders with grows nominally and as a percentage of sales.

Free Cash Flow:

As can be seen from the data below, ALSN not only produced copious amounts of FCF every year since 2010, but the company also increased FCF every year except CY11 and CY13 where there were marginal declines compared to the previous year.

For the 5-year period between CY13 and CY18, FCF grew at a CAGR of 12.5%.

However, keeping in mind that ALSN has been a big buyer of its own shares and has, therefore, significantly reduced its share count if you look at FCF on a per share basis, the numbers look even better. FCF/share grew from $2.5 in CY13 to $6.25 in CY18 ($6.7 TTM) at CAGR of over 20%.

Data by YCharts

Balance Sheet:

As indicated above, ALSN has $2.5b in long-term debt which equates to around 2.2 EBITDA.

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

As we can see from the debt maturity profile below, ALSN's LT debt is low-cost, prepayable, and with long-dated maturities. The earliest tranche will be due in 2024. The remaining is due between 2026 and 2029.

Net Income to FCF:

Another metric that I find very useful is the ratio of Net Income to FCF. As can be seen, ALSN has consistently generated more FCF than Net Income. This in part reflects the amortization expense of the company's intangibles ($1.1b plus $1.9b Goodwill for a total of ~$3b) as well as a manifestation of the company's asset-light business model and its capital efficiency.

Data by YCharts

We can see below the tax benefit that the company will accrue over the coming years as a result of the amortization expense.

Continued Market Leadership and Growth:

I believe that one of the arguments that bears on the stock use is the prospect of a rapid adoption of electric commercial vehicles. While commercial viability in terms of cost and range etc. for electric commercial vehicles seems a remote prospect at the moment, I agree that this is something to keep an eye on for the long term. That said, I believe the company is already addressing this potential challenge - see below the CEO's comments regarding the company's recent acquisitions. Also, the current valuation more than generously discounts that possibility.

In a recent interview, Roger Nielsen, Daimler Trucks North America CEO, highlighted:

Unfortunately, there is no business case today for a sane and sober customer to buy a battery-electric truck," he said. "Yes … it's stripped of its accouterments of a diesel engine… But the battery packs that we add in? Boy, are they expensive. They're heavy, and they're large.

Another point to keep in mind is the fact that ALSN, to date, has sold more electric hybrid systems for commercial vehicles than any other company in the world. Moreover, ALSN has made serious strides in its own electrification strategy:

Allison Transmission expands reach in electric vehicle market in Latin America

Electric vehicle manufacturer EMOSS Mobile Systems chooses Allison 4500 fully automatic transmission

Allison, Alexander Dennis Collaborate on Electric Version of World's Best Selling Double Decker Bus

Allison is providing its e-axle solution to Peterbilt for evaluation on Powerful Electric Class 8 Truck

In the words of Dave Graziosi, President & CEO of ALSN:

We have spoken about Allison's commitment to its strategic priorities of global market leadership expansion, emerging market penetration, and core addressable end markets growth. (...) Allison is building upon a 100-plus-year legacy of leading technological advancements with an electrification strategy that leverages and extends our current electric hybrid technologies. (...) Earlier this morning, we announced two acquisitions that align with and broaden Allison's position as a leading innovator in commercial vehicle propulsion. (...) On April 12, we acquired United Kingdom based Vantage Power. (...) On April 16, we acquired AxleTech's Electric Vehicle Systems division. (...) The Vantage team has accumulated a broad portfolio of innovations (...) and pioneered the hybrid and electric repower concept designing a first of its kind fully integrated hybrid repower system for buses. Vantage Power's Technologies portfolio consist of hybrid and electric system design and integration, battery systems including advanced battery management software, powertrain control systems for both hybrid and full electric commercial vehicles. AxleTech's Electric Vehicle Systems division designs and manufacturers fully integrated electrified axle propulsion solutions for medium and heavy duty trucks and buses. (...) Collaborative efforts between the companies led to the acquisition of EVS division to leverage Allison's position as a market leader in commercial vehicle propulsion. (...) These two acquisitions extend Allison's position as a global and leading innovator of propulsion solutions for commercial vehicles, (...) expand Allison's vocational expertise (...) to the majority of global vehicle electrification opportunities (...) including enhanced electric hybrid and fully electric systems capabilities and integration.(...) Allison is committed to advancing all forms of electrifications and we will continue to develop advanced and pursue the most innovative electric hybrid and fully electric propulsion solutions for commercial vehicles.

Valuation:

As one can see from the chart below that since early 2016 while the stock price has approximately doubled the earnings multiple has shrunk from ~24x to less than 10x.

Data by YCharts

The stock is cheap also from an EV/EBITDA (7x) and EV/FCF basis (9x). Also if you look at it in a historical context, this is the cheapest the stock has been since its listing as a standalone public company.

Data by YCharts

Peer valuation comparison - as can be seen from the chart below, there is a huge discount being applied to ALSN, arguably a much better quality of business than many of its peers.

Data by YCharts

Risks:

I think the biggest risk to the investment case is a global economic recession in which case the equity markets, in general, may experience a sharp drawdown and drag ALSN along with it. Also, in the event of an economic slowdown, the end-user demand for ALSN's products may reduce significantly. Note that ALSN's revenue decreased by 14% in 2009 and yet, it still managed to generate $151m in FCF. Also, currently 23% of revenue comes from spare parts and support equipment which should act somewhat as a cushion should the economy slide towards a recession.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, ALSN is a global market leader with a world-class business model. The company is capital efficient, has consistently demonstrated an ability to increase markets share, improve margins, and generate a high return on capital. It boasts a relatively conservative capital structure, a shareholder-friendly management team, significant free-cash-flow generation, and is currently offered by Mr. Market at <9x EV/FCF.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ALSN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.