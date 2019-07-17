Natural Gas: Weather Models Turn Bearish Pushing Storage Builds Higher

If August shows warmer than normal weather, we see prices going to $2.5 to $2.6.

Price equilibrium appears to have been rebased to $2.3/MMBtu vs $2.5/MMBtu. Much of this is due to bearish CTA positioning, but the weather outlook needs to turn favorable for this trend to reverse.

The end of July weather set-up is now showing neutral to bearish conditions with cooling demand falling below average.

We exited out of all of our long positions on Monday following the bearish weather model updates over the weekend.

We expect +64 Bcf for the week ending July 12. A build of +64 Bcf would be compared to the +63 Bcf 5-year average and +46 Bcf last year.

Welcome to the mother nature didn't help edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Housekeeping item first.

Trading Position

We exited completely out of our long positions on Monday following the bearish weekend weather model updates. CDDs tanked in the 10-15 day for both ECMWF-EPS and GFS-ENS.

Weather Models Turn Bearish Pushing Storage Builds Higher

Weather models turned more bearish for the end of July with GFS-ENS remaining the most bearish out of the two models:

As you can see, ECMWF-EPS expects more or less neutral conditions while GFS-ENS is forecasting much colder than normal temperatures in Northeast.

This has pushed EOS back to 3.64 Tcf.

In addition, as a result of the lower cooling demand, the market deficit also narrowed:

With market fundamentals implying neutral conditions, it appears the market has now rebased the equilibrium price to $2.3/MMBtu vs. $2.5/MMBtu. Although outright bearish CTA positioning explains the divergence, we think the only way for prices to move higher is via more supportive weather conditions.

At current natural gas prices, the demand increase has helped offset the supply surplus, so it's not exactly a demand issue. Our view is that this is more of a perception issue with EOS pegged at 3.64 Tcf and no market worries over lack of natural gas storage this coming winter.

Trading wise, we remain more bullish biased. There are encouraging signs that the August weather set-up will trend warmer than normal, which would be enough to push prices to $2.50 to $2.60. We will be looking at weather models to decide when to go back long UGAZ.

