PPL Corporation: An Unexpected Value For Dividend Growth Investors

This 5.5%-yielding dividend growth stock is by far the best choice for new investment in this sector.

I've been focusing on the utility sector (XLU) as one of my top three for dividend growth investment this quarter. Aside from having a positive outlook for earnings growth this year and next, the utility sector has several characteristics that make it attractive for new investment. In this article, I will highlight a stock that turned up unexpectedly that I think is a screaming buy.

First and foremost, the utility sector is part and parcel to the real assets universe. Real assets offer stable, long-term revenue streams and higher rates of return than traditional equities. With earnings growth in question and uncertainty plaguing the market, I expect real assets and the utility sector will come into sharper focus among investors. The average dividend distribution is yielding well over 3.0%, which is a far cry above the 2.0% offered by the 10-year Treasury.

Treasury Yield Curve: own work

The best part about looking for dividend growth in the utility sector is, virtually, all companies have a history of it. This search is more about picking the best-positioned dividend grower than it is about finding dividend growth. During my search for dividend growth stocks, DTE Energy Company (DTE) came up as a candidate.

DTE Energy Company ranked well in my basic criteria; years of increase, payout ratio, distribution growth rate, and yield, and is a generally good choice for dividend-growth investors. The problem is that, when I matched DTE up against the top-yielding stocks in the sector, it clearly isn't the best choice. Far from it.

PPL Is By Far The Best Choice For Yield And Value

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL), at least from my comparisons, looks like it is by far the best choice among the top-yielding utility stocks. In fact, it looks so good it is almost too good to be true. The stock is yielding better than 5.50% with a relatively safe 70% payout ratio and super-low valuation. The other top-four paying stocks in the sector trade at much higher multiples and yield an average of 4.5% with a near 90% payout ratio.

Source: own work

The part that makes PPL look too good to be true is the valuation. The company is trading at a cool 12.5 times forward earnings, while most others in the group are closer to 18 times earnings. Nothing in the company's history suggests to me why it trades at such a low multiple relative to its peers, but it does.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The dividend is also a reason for concern. The highest yields are often the first to be cut, but even it looks good to my eye. Aside from its low payout ratio, the company boasts one of the highest margins in the business. At 54%, the gross margin is more than double that of DTE and a solid 10% better than Duke (DUK), Dominion Energy (D), or The Southern Company (SO).

Gross margins are one thing. It's another if that strength doesn't play out on the bottom line. PPL Corporation also boasts one of the best net margins in the industry too.

Earnings growth is going to be a little sluggish this quarter. The consensus is for a seasonally-expected, quarter-to-quarter decline with a small gain versus last year. Looking forward, the company is expecting 4.0% revenue growth and 4.5% EPS growth from 2019 to 2020. The next earnings release is on or about 8/2.

The Risks

PPL Corporation faces two risks, the first is regulation. Because all of its utility projects are regulated, its earnings may be negatively impacted by legislative decisions. That said, the company's capital plans are aimed at improving the rate base, which offsets some but not all of the regulatory risk. The second risk is international. Slightly more than 50% of the company's revenue comes from the UK, which exposes it to currency conversion issues.

Source: Q1 investor presentation

The Bottom Line

The utility sector is a top-three sector for dividend growth investors this quarter. I say this more because of the earnings outlook, but market conditions play a role as well. The market is facing an uncertain time, and real assets like utility infrastructure offer stable income and better risk-adjusted returns than the broad market. The good thing about the utility sector is that virtually all stocks pay a dividend and all have a history of dividend growth. While PPL Corporation carries some risk, it also pays the highest yield in the sector, has the best margins, the lowest valuation, and positive outlook for all three. If you are looking for yield and yield growth, this stock could be for you.

With explosive earnings growth becoming ever elusive in today's market I expect dividend growth stocks will outperform the broad market over the next few years. Are you positioned to profit from the capital gains and ever-increasing Yield on Investment provided by dividend growth stocks? At the Technical Investor, I dig deep into the market looking for the sectors and stocks best positioned to deliver the earnings and dividend growth it takes to drive double-digit capital returns. Sign up now for a Free Two-week Trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.