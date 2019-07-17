Why The Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF May Gain Due To IMO 2020

SHIP is an example of how bad they were.

Shipping rates are notoriously volatile with huge swings in both directions. Most recently, the swing has been up. In the past month, the Baltic Dry Index has gained just over 75%. And the Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (BDRY), which provides a direct exposure to the daily change in the price of dry bulk freight futures.

And the upswing has a good chance of continuing due to IMO 2020, a marine regulation requiring the shipping industry to burn cleaner fuels, which comes at a cost. And that cost is sure to translate into higher charter rates than using the high sulfur fuels.

Shipping rates have been unsustainably low and firms such as Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP), an international shipping company, engaging in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide, has lost almost all of its stock value.

Two recent disruptions in the supply of iron ore caused the Chinese to draw up inventories, which have become low, and so Chinese demand is high again, implying strong market conditions for Capesize ships, giant vessels used mainly to haul iron ore to China.

Arrow Shipbrokering Group in London estimates that about 190 of the Capesize ships will install scrubbers prior to IMO 2020 going into effect January 1st, and that only 40 to 60 of them have completed the work. That implies a lower supply of the ships for hire in the spot market, which could drive chartering rates higher.

And after January 1st, rates will be impacted by the higher costs of compliance. Charterers will need to set rates higher to recover the cost of the scrubbers or buy a lower-sulfur fuel which could cost twice as much as the high sulfur resid. Either way, the costs will be higher and the industry will have to pass along the higher costs to shippers. Some may go insolvent, but then, with less supply, rates must rise.

A resolution of the trade war between China and the U.S. would provide support to rates as well.

How Individual Investors Can Participate

The Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF achieves a direct exposure to shipping rates, which can move significantly. Volatility in rates offers a potentially attractive uncorrelated source of return. Unlike shipping equities, BDRY offers "direct exposure to freight futures eliminating equity market risk, company-specific risk, potential dilution, etc.," according to BreakWave Advisors.

Since bottoming April 1st, the ETF has gained 84% through July 15th. Yet, it would have to gain another 50% just to be at last year's high.

Conclusions

Make no mistake, this ETF entails high risk. And the impact of IMO 2020 is still very uncertain. That is why it may be a fit for some investors who have a taste for highly speculative trades. It may be wise to ride in into the end of the year and then bail. J Mintzmyer of Value Investors Edge thinks dry bulk rates will strengthen into August and September, he disclosed on his podcast.

