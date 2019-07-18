The Asset Allocator: 3 Cheers For Expense-Ratio Wars (Podcast)

Summary

Fidelity Investments has introduced five new index funds, most of them sporting expense ratios of just 5 basis points.

This complements a lineup of 53 other index funds, four of which have no fees whatsoever.

The company is making up for its slow start in competing with Vanguard, which it once mocked for marketing products promising just the “average returns” of an index.

Because advisors no longer serve as gatekeepers to products, and those products are becoming nearly free, there’s no reason for investors to turn to an advisor but for advice.