Financial Advisors | Portfolio Strategy | Podcasts

The Asset Allocator: 3 Cheers For Expense-Ratio Wars (Podcast)

by: SA For FAs
Summary

Fidelity Investments has introduced five new index funds, most of them sporting expense ratios of just 5 basis points.

This complements a lineup of 53 other index funds, four of which have no fees whatsoever.

The company is making up for its slow start in competing with Vanguard, which it once mocked for marketing products promising just the “average returns” of an index.

Because advisors no longer serve as gatekeepers to products, and those products are becoming nearly free, there’s no reason for investors to turn to an advisor but for advice.

Listen on the go! Subscribe to the SA for FAs podcast on iTunes, Stitcher and SoundCloud (click the highlighted links).

Fidelity Investments has introduced five new index funds, most of them sporting expense ratios of just 5 basis points. Because advisors no longer serve as gatekeepers to products, and those products are becoming nearly free, there’s no reason for investors to turn to an advisor…but for advice.

This podcast (5:26) argues that that means that advisors have never been freer to contemplate and articulate their value proposition. But, at the same time, one lesson of Fidelity’s indexing campaign that is best not ignored is that part of advisors’ appeal will depend on fees that seem reasonable to consumers in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

Nationwide SA For FAs Sponsored by