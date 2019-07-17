10 of the largest held hedge fund stocks from the VIP hedge fund ETF are provided as well.

A new financial study shows that "significant investment value can be derived from hedge fund holdings" (Cao et al. 2018).

Introduction

Many investors, myself included, perceive that there are stock characteristics that appeal greatly to large institutional fund managers attracting their high money inflows and driving prices considerably higher than other stocks. These high-alpha stock selections converge around certain parameters that are closely screened by hedge fund algorithms to provide advantages in mispricing opportunities for greater gains. Finding this sweet spot area in your stock selections can greatly increase the success of your stock returns and sustain high growth ahead of strong hedge fund momentum inflows.

The challenge begins in locating where big money is most likely to flow next. Like a sonar scan of the depths (shown in the image below) to find where clusters of fish are moving, a concentration of attractive stock targets can be revealed through analysis. In the course of my doctoral research analysis, I leveraged multiple discriminant analysis (MDA) to locate and anticipate these undervalued momentum breakout events. After testing many dozens of variables across technical, fundamental, and behavioral finance using many statistical methods - several strong variables continue to support the combination of approaches that I harness in my models. In my presentations for my subscribers and in my talks with graduate and undergraduate finance students, I provide many of these key variable parameters where these convergences occur in the stock market.

So, you can appreciate my excitement when every now and again there are those wonderful moments when new scholarly financial research emerges that begins to identify additional sweet spots in the market. In this particular case, a research study into what I call cracking the hedge fund code.

Professors Charles Cao, Yong Chen, William N. Goetzmann, and Bing Liang have made another significant contribution to finance in their recent article in the CFA Institutes' Financial Analyst Journal entitled, "Hedge Funds and Stock Price Formation." In this outstanding new look at hedge fund trading activity and performance, the authors address two major questions,

1. Do hedge funds have an edge over other institutional investors?

2. Does their trading activity create alpha in their portfolios by exploiting observed mispricing in stock values?

I will attempt in this summary article to highlight a few findings from their study and point readers toward new insights into targeting profitable areas where the top hedge fund algorithms look for opportunity.

Cracking The Hedge Fund Code

Whenever I write articles to bridge the gap from scholarly research to practical easy-to-read trading strategies, things will get lost in translation, overemphasized or missed. It is always best to read original source material and assess the complete findings from these detailed studies for yourself.

This article considers two important aspects of the research. First, why it matters to individual investors to understand what hedge funds are doing. Second, actually discovering what these hedge funds are doing in the aggregate when they search for highly profitable mispricing opportunities in the market.

I. Getting ahead of capital flows into stocks

The single biggest reason for understanding the preferences, strategies, screens, and purchase parameters of hedge funds is to get ahead of strong capital flows into stocks. Flow of funds is a critical measure at every level from the global macro, securities market, sector, industry, and individual stock level when it comes to predicting price movements. I have written at length on a number of the strongest forces and include in this list the powerful flows from hedge funds. What are some of key forces you should know about?

1. The Federal Reserve's "Asset Normalization Policy" also referred to as Quantitative Tightening (QT) that has reduced liquidity by over $648 Billion since the program began in earnest in 2018. My supporting article: Profiting With Volatility Gains As The Fed Drains

2. Record Corporate buybacks that have reached $3.5 trillion in net repurchases since the start of 2011. By one analyst's measure, we have increased the gains in the S&P 500 by over 19% since this debt-fueled buyback activity has started. Detailed here: S&P 500 On Pace For Highest Returns In 60 Years With Rising Fears

3. Record-high insider trading that is closely tied to the record-high levels of repurchases and dividends into 2019. In particular, the CFO insider trading anomaly that is well documented to generate the best results among all insider purchasing measures. Further analysis here: CFO Insider Trading For July: Total Returns Confirm Anomaly Persistence

4. Index rebalancing anomalies have been shown to produce high net inflows into stocks that get added to the DJIA, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, and Russell 3000. From my own tests now entering the 3rd year, the best standardized results generated +57.90% in the first six months, and the total average gains across the portfolios were highest at +29.04% in the first three months. Additional details here: Finding Abnormal Returns With The Russell Index Rebalancing Every June

5. Institutional ownership is known to produce high net inflows and greatly contributes to the rise of stock prices in the short term. Cao et al. (2018) found that hedge fund ownership percentage of common stock is the fastest growing institutional ownership segment from 1981 to 2015.

The research finds that hedge funds are very unique among institutional investors and operate with "remarkable differences in the information content of equity holdings" from the other institutional investors, including banks, insurance companies, and mutual funds (p.55). According to HFR's Hedge Fund Industry Report (HFR 2016), the total global AUM of hedge funds is approximately $3.02 trillion. This constitutes a significant potential flow of funds that can affect performance of stocks where hedge funds tend to focus for the largest mispricing advantages.

The sample data from the Cao et al. (2018) study included 1,517 hedge fund companies from 1981 to 2015, representing more than 5,000 individually-managed hedge funds within these companies. They analyzed 444,059 company-quarter observations during the sample years to assess how hedge fund ownership and trading are related to the degree of mispricing in the cross-section of stocks.

So, What are Hedge Funds Doing?

In the sample data, researchers combined all the other institutional investors and compared them with hedge fund ownership and trading activity. The results showed that hedge funds are looking at different subsets of stocks with larger mispricing opportunities to arbitrage for gains. Some of the key differences from Table 1 of the study:

1. The average market cap of hedge fund owned stocks is $980 million with a small standard deviation of 2.33. The full institutional ownership sample had an average market cap of $2.67 billion with a larger standard deviation of 13.51.

2. The highest quartile of annual dividend yield among hedge fund owned stocks is 0.88% with a mean of 0.8% dividend yield. This compares to the full institutional ownership with the highest quartile of annual dividend yield at 2.40% and a mean dividend yield of 1.44%.

3. The average share price of hedge fund owned stocks is $22.94/share compared to $24.85/share for the other institutional investors. The middle quartiles of these stocks are between $10.60 and $28.75/share for hedge funds and between $10.88 and $31.00/share for all other institutions.

4. Hedge fund-owned stocks have only a 7% representation of stocks in the S&P 500 membership, while the other institutions have 12% of their stocks (71% higher) in the S&P 500.

These characteristics and more listed in the study help to define the stock parameters of hedge funds that constitute their sweet spot for mispricing opportunities. Knowing this information, combined with other favorable areas of convergence from major sources of fund flows, can put your stock picking within highly profitable parameters to capture strong inflows.

Another significant discovery from the research showed that "stocks with larger alpha in the previous quarter are associated with significantly higher hedge fund ownership in the current quarter. In contrast, we found no significant relationship between non-hedge-fun ownership and stock alpha (p. 60)."

This means that hedge funds seek price inefficiencies by holding undervalued stocks from one quarter to the next, but other institutional investors do not pursue a similar strategy. Also, the larger the degree of underpricing of a stock, the more that hedge funds increase their purchases, but again, other institutional investors do not do the same. In this way, researchers found that hedge funds tend to arbitrage inefficiencies out of the market in the aggregate whereas mutual funds and banks tend to compound stock or sector inefficiencies.

Another discovery from the research compared portfolios of stocks with high hedge fund ownership with portfolios of low hedge fund ownership.

The high- (low-) ownership portfolio has an average return of 1.53% (1.11%) per month, resulting in a return spread of 0.42 percentage points per month (p. 61)."

So, not only are there meaningful performance differences between hedge funds and other institutional investors, there are significantly better results (in the aggregate) from stock portfolios that have higher levels of hedge fund ownership.

While there are many more fascinating observations to convey from this research study, I will focus on the last area, namely the timing trends of hedge fund performance.

Comparing alpha in the stock portfolios with hedge fund ownership against non-hedge fund ownership portfolios over subsequent quarters up to one-year yielded significant differences. In Figure 3. p.64 of the report, hedge fund ownership greatly outperformed the positive results of both types of ownership (hedge vs. non-hedge) in the first two quarters, but performance declined for hedge funds to negative returns by the 3rd and 4th subsequent quarters.

In summary, we found that among all stocks, undervalued stocks with large hedge fund activity show a tendency to revert to the security market plain. This pattern does not exist, however, for other types of institutional investors (p. 65)." We show that it can be profitable to form stock portfolios by combining the information about whether a stock is undervalued with aggregate hedge fund ownership of the stock... such strategy yields sizable risk-adjusted returns-- as high as 0.40% per month (4.8% annually) (p. 66).

So, how can we exploit this information today?

We can start by looking at hedge fund exposure at the macro level and then by diving down into one of the key hedge fund benchmarks that has outperformed the S&P 500 by an average of more than 2% since 2001.

At the macro level, average hedge fund exposure to the stock market is over 35% to levels we have not seen since before the Oct. 2018 correction. The pursuit of mispricing may be driving up these high levels of exposure for opportunities that may generate future profits. Whatever the reason for the high net inflows from hedge funds to surge, it is contributing to record-highs on the S&P 500.

In the second way to use this hedge fund information, we can take the Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP (GVIP) ETF and analyze it further for potential opportunity. According to Cao et al. (2018), this ETF has outperformed the S&P 500 by an average of more than 2% since 2001.

Diving into the data from etf.com, we can see that over 95% of the investment is US equities with the highest representation in the technology sector followed by consumer cyclicals and healthcare stocks.

The top 10 largest holdings in GVIP are listed on the table above and represent over 22% of the total investment by the ETF. Charts of the ten stocks are provided below:

1. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR) is an $8.11 billion market cap company well above the mean observed in the study, but well within the share price target area.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

2. IQVIA Holdings (IQV) is a $30.9 billion market cap company, again well above the mean statistics from the hedge fund study. IQVIA Holdings Inc. provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

3. UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) is a $253.5 billion market cap company well above the mean statistics but possibly a well-undervalued opportunity popular among high levels of VIP hedge fund ownership.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx.

4. MGM Resorts (MGM) MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. The company's casino operations include slots, table games, and race and sports book wagering. As of February 27, 2019, its portfolio consisted of 29 hotel and destination gaming offerings.

5. Mastercard Inc. (MA) Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

6. Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St. Paul, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Salt Lake City, Sao Paulo, Seattle, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo-Narita.

7. Adobe Inc. (ADBE) Adobe Inc. operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

8. Visa, Inc. (V) Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities.

9. Worldpay, Inc. (WP) Worldpay, Inc., through its subsidiary, Worldpay Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australasia. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Issuer Solutions. The company offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management.

10. Citigroup, Inc. (C) Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

Conclusion

While none of the top ten stocks in the Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF fits the range described for mean statistics of the hedge fund parameters from the study, it is still likely that hedge fund algorithms identified strong undervalued opportunities with these selections. As always, consider reading the source material in detail yourself to get the most advantage possible from the work conducted by these scholars. I hope the insights provided here add to your advantage in stock selections, market timing, and a better understanding of the strong forces at work driving market prices around the world.

All the very best!

JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS

References

Cao, C., Chen, Y., Goetzmann, W. N., & Liang, B. (2018). Hedge Funds and Stock Price Formation. Financial Analysts Journal (3rd ed., Vol. 74, Q3 2018). CFA Institute. doi:10.2469/faj.v74.n3.4

