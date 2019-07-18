Leverage: A Love Story

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Manish Aurora as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Essential. Click here to find out more »

To paraphrase words made famous by Ali McGraw in Love Story, public service means never having to say you are sorry. Drs. Greenspan, Bernanke and Yellen will never have to apologize for structurally shifting down the credit curve of the U.S., first by rescuing long-term capital management, thereby embedding the Greenspan Put into prices of securities, and later by implementing a variety of quantitative easings in cohort with other G7 central banks. Taken to its natural conclusion, the result is a complete lack of comprehension of risk by the average professional investor. I have walked into meetings where people who have spent their entire careers in markets do not intuitively understand that cycles end, and that selling before one does is the principal distinction between a seasoned professional and an amateur. Let me start with the conclusion: If you sell every asset you own now, including your house, buy a blend of Vanguard Treasury ETFs, say Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) and Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT), and move into the Four Seasons, you will never have to say you are sorry.

Some day, historians will wonder how it was ever allowed to come to this. After all, we are not a bunch of medieval illiterates trading tulips in 1615, or even aristocrats colonizing an entire, new geography in the South Seas a hundred years later. Nor are we facing a volcanic eruption in Java a hundred years after that, which created a shortage of crops and a generation of “crazy m’Lord” U.K. farm owners, or more recently, experiencing the birth of post-agriculture America mid-20th century with the Nifty Fifty. Oh, sorry: Stocks, art, farmland, condos, tulips – er, bitcoin – have all hit 100-year peaks lately, including $350 mm for a painting that may be a Da Vinci, $100 million for a modern funny bunny.

All bubbles are not created equal. Tulip prices proved barely relevant for the well being of Dutch society at large. Ditto for, say, the Nifty Fifty, or the crash of 1987. They were just symptoms of other goings-on in the economy. But the South Seas bubble, or the price of a farm product in the 19th century, had significant consequences. As Newton remarked upon losing a fortune in the eventual crash, “I can divine the movement of heavenly bodies, but not the madness of men.” By 1721, members of Parliament were being expelled, suicides were commonplace, and the mistresses of George I were rumored to be responsible for the speculation. In case you think this amusing, flash crashes in U.S. equities have been blamed on an Indian geek trading from his mom’s basement near Heathrow. The algos making markets at the “franchise risk group” of a downtown investment bank had no impact, or so said 17 lawyers meeting with the CFTC.

Now, multiple large-cap REITs and tech stocks sell at enterprise value of 12x-24x or more of revenues. Revenues. REIT examples are AvalonBay (AVB), Duke (DRE), National Retail (NNN), Regency (REG); with the tech list you could start an ETF. Even at 33% cash flow margins projected indefinitely, these firms would have to pay out as dividends, after leverage and taxes, 50 to 100 years of income before an equity investor recovered his principal. It could take about 150 years of such dividends to earn a reasonable return on investment at, say, 7%, which is Calpers’ target for its pensioners. What percentage of firms survive that long? The average lifespan of a public company is only 15 years. A variety of firms, including many REITs, are leveraged 6-8x EBITDA while revenues are stalling and maintenance capex is rising.

It gets worse with old-school industrial firms. It is fair to say Elon Musk has single-handedly destroyed the economics of the internal combustion car plant of premium European brands. This, just as BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) (GR:BMW) and Daimler (OTCPK:DMLRY) (GR:DAI) collectively owe a quarter of a trillion dollars. When you add parts suppliers with dealers, the entire chain might owe half a trillion, and cash flow is shrinking. It is not mathematically possible for the creditor to earn a reasonable return, much less for the equity to survive. Negative yields on German benchmarks will be around for a while longer. If you ask where the money went, the Mitbestimmung (co-determination) of German boards, which allows for 45% union participation, fought the shift of emphasis from diesel to electric vehicles, as diesel employed one-third more manpower in manufacturing. Emission scandals and spectacular growth at Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) forced their hand, eventually, and they face the restructuring of a generation. Free money leads to malinvestment in ways not easily perceived, much less understood.

The story repeats itself from farm equipment to medical devices to diapers, where revenues have stalled and cash flows are under pressure, and yet the stock gets squeezed by using leverage for buybacks. The release of tax-sheltered cash held by U.S. firms overseas was the last hurrah in this effort; it led to unexpected slowdowns in many markets as large amounts of U.S. dollars left the banking system.

In a credit squeeze such as in 2008, It is usually possible to save operating firms, but not over-leveraged capital structure. Unless, of course, you make them bank-holding companies and the government guarantee is essentially infinite. If you were to do that, you might start a revolution, Tea Parties might be formed, and an orange-haired TV star might become president. But why worry about such consequences? The central bank wouldn’t dream of issuing such a guarantee for 30 basis points.

The solution to the next downturn inevitably is to finance government largess for longer, except this time the multiplier for government spending has collapsed. It might be 0.5 on a lucky day. Governments are now literally burning money on deficits. The bond-market revolt will begin at the corporate level. When the corporate bond crisis becomes a sovereign crisis, yields will move more in five days than they have in five years.

I sat in 1994 in a class taught by Merton Miller, supposedly retired, and Nobel Laureate in economics in 1990 with Marco Modigliani. The course was pretty much a description of an open war between him and a variety of regulators. German bankers had forced into bankruptcy Metallgesellschaft, without quite understanding the difference between a trading loss and a margin call on a hedge backed by inventory and proven reserves. Some similar tiff was ongoing with the Japanese FSA. Somehow, America was supposed to be different. But my quixotic quest for rationality in investing was nearly undone by QE, which has allowed all manner of superstitions to abound in asset allocation. This is even more so in Europe, where the German banks who did not understand margin in 1994 are now in love with it, and will lend to REITs at an astonishing 12x EBITDA; take, for example, LEG Immobilien (OTC:LGMMY) (GR:LEG). As the ECB is reaching self-imposed limits to debt ownership, any widening of spreads is a threat and 2% money in the U.S. is enough for tweetstorms demanding lower rates.

Turning to our métier, we have modeled over 5,000 firms over 20 years. Some current examples of our valuation rankings are visible at rationalinvesting.com. These are DCF models, classic Finance 430 at Chicago Booth, with the twist that a team of analysts makes non-cash and event adjustments, and a massive CAPM and risk-response artificial intelligence engine is embedded in the background. Taking apart our market-neutral approach, it turns out the long side barely kept up with the QE-fueled S&P 500 this decade. The shorts are where the alpha was. As the growth columns on our ranking pages will tell you, at this point, revenue and cash flow trends are decelerating, if not outright down, across the board. They will also tell you that being long has become borderline unnecessary, except for the ability to add to shorts without breaching the broker’s financing rules. We are seeing an outright decline in economic activity by looking at 2,000 companies, not just a margin call based on a market event. Some sectors of the market remain unaffected, driving up market-cap-weighted indices, but by and large, the level of operating and financial leverage is such that a slowdown switches the stock from one style of investor to another. The growth investor buys as long as R&D or marketing remains productive, perhaps still true for a handful of tech firms. However, as soon as that ratio shifts out of favor, such investors dump the stock. Trouble is, in the barbell market we are in, the price has to be cut by two-thirds before value-oriented investors step in. Exhibit A is Nvidia (NVDA). Another is Biogen Idec (BIIB). Despite drastic drops, they are barely bothering to bounce. When the FAANGs have refused to make new highs for a year and their growth is decelerating, or comps have turned outright negative for hardware, i.e., in the case of Apple (AAPL), the cycle is over.

I have started a short-selling process to ride this roller coaster down. This is not portfolio construction. To coin a term, I think of it as trade-flow management – different sectors lead the market down at different points, and their dynamic beta has to be measured and the highest-beta sectors can be traded through ETFs or individual tickers. For instance, right now, we are trading VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH), and companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM), ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML), AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), etc. Discretionary, transports, industrials and within healthcare, device makers or service companies that cannot surprise with a new drug are also traded - Ball Corp. (NYSE:BLL), UPS (NYSE:UPS), Trex (NYSE:TREX), BMW, ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI), and IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) come to mind. China is a mixed bag: Some techs like Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) are so trashed from censorship and regulatory issues that they can be bought to hedge shorts such as Huazhu (NASDAQ:HTHT). In general, that economy is an epicenter of the crisis, having added far more leverage than growth in the past decade, but with few liquid trading vehicles from a U.S. perspective.

At this point, if even reasonable large-cap longs disappoint and become candidates for stagnation, their floor is down 40%. If the Fed were not to succeed in inflating the currency, many valuations in a stable inverted yield curve might be down 80%. For the market as a whole, dividends plus inflation is a mean expectation for the coming decade, with no compensation for accepting volatility. The universe of opportunity to short is probably as big as it has been in a century. It is in the nature of policy profligacy to win every battle and then, like the Soviet Union, lose the war, quickly and spectacularly. My final word is to all those holding 60 / 40 portfolios: change them to 30 / 70. Or, cut them to 45 / 55, and the equity market will go down by only a third, if you are lucky, to do the rest of the job for you.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY, SMH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Building a portfolio of high multiple, high beta shorts using many of the tickers mentioned, own Vanguard Treasury ETF's.