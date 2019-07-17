Quick And Dirty mREIT Discounts For 7/17/2019

Prices are from midday on 7/17/2019, trailing book values are as of 3/31/2018 as 6/30/2018 won't be reported for another month. Our subscriber series uses book values updated for the projected change in book value.

The ideal method utilizes current estimated book values, but using trailing book values is quick and it still provides enough information to enhance decisions.

We use this series to compare the latest share price with the trailing book value per share.

One of the most important steps in evaluating mortgage REITs is finding the price to book value ratios. Using the mortgage REITs' book value gives us an idea for the general range where the mortgage REIT should trade. We expect that all mortgage REITs holding similar assets will generally be correlated with each other.

If you see several mortgage REITs trading at 15% or greater discounts to book value, you should expect comparable mortgage REITs to also trade at material discounts to book value. If a few are trading at premiums, while others trade at huge discounts, it usually represents an opportunity.

The mREITs

I put most of the residential mREITs, two ETFs, and one ETN into the table:

(AGNC) AGNC Investment Corp. (AI) Arlington Asset Investment Corporation (ANH) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ARR) ARMOUR Residential REIT (CHMI) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CIM) Chimera Investment Corporation (CMO) Capstead Mortgage Corporation (DX) Dynex Capital (EARN) Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (IVR) Invesco Mortgage Capital (MFA) MFA Financial (MITT) AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NLY) Annaly Capital Management (NYMT) New York Mortgage Trust (ORC) Orchid Island Capital (TWO) Two Harbors Investment Corp. (WMC) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (REM) iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (MORT) VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORL) UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN

The goal here is to have a fairly large sample size, so we can identify trends and similarities throughout the sector. The mREIT sector only contains about 25 total organizations, but the investing and hedging strategies have very material differences.

Price-to-Book Value

We tend to use tangible book value. That's like GAAP book value, but if we spot significant allowances related to tax assets or goodwill, we eliminate those from equity. Consequently, the book value we are using may be different from what you're seeing elsewhere.

We also correctly handled preferred equity. If you're seeing a value that is dramatically different than what we are presenting, the most common cause is a failure of the other tool to properly handle preferred equity. We are regularly challenged on these numbers, but we are consistently right.

Ticker Q1 Tangible BV Price Price to Trailing Tangible BV AGNC $17.23 $17.33 1.01 AI $8.70 $6.60 0.76 ANH $4.76 $3.89 0.82 ARR $21.29 $18.63 0.88 CHMI $17.54 $15.98 0.91 CIM $16.15 $19.14 1.19 CMO $9.43 $8.88 0.94 NLY $9.67 $9.28 0.96 ORC $6.82 $6.54 0.96 CIM $16.15 $19.14 1.19 DX $18.72 $17.29 0.92 IVR $16.29 $16.43 1.01 MFA $7.11 $7.21 1.01 MITT $17.44 $16.04 0.92 NYMT $5.75 $6.26 1.09 TWO $13.83 $13.17 0.95 WMC $10.70 $10.03 0.94 EARN $12.69 $11.22 0.88

Changes in Book Value

The REIT Forum provides sector updates which utilize the ratios of price to current estimated book value.

Those estimates incorporate the impact of expected changes in book value throughout the quarter. Changes in expected book value come from changes in the fair value assets and hedges, as well as net interest accrual throughout the quarter and the ex-dividend dates.

For the public article, we're providing price-to-trailing-book-value, which utilizes the book values as of 3/31/2019. We're still using tangible book value, so assets such as "Goodwill" are stripped out. We believe this creates a much better comparison.

Are Book Values Up or Down?

The vast majority of residential mortgage REITs should report a loss in book value per share for Q2 2019. However, book values between 6/30/2019 and 7/12/2019 have generally trended higher. So, in the early part of Q3 2019, it is shaping up to be more attractive than Q2 2019.

Will Dividend Cuts Continue?

We don't expect any of the mortgage REITs to announce multiple dividend cuts. While it could happen, we consider it unlikely. There are a few more scenarios where cuts might be announced though.

Earnings Calls

We expect management to sound quite upbeat for most mortgage REITs. The curve is still pretty flat, though it steepened a little recently. The upbeat management could help share prices as they can highlight improved expectations for Core EPS as a percentage of book value moving forward.

That doesn't mean higher Core EPS, it means book value is lower. However, they can still highlight the prospective aspect.

The ability to produce higher levels of Core EPS per dollar of book value is a positive aspect for the sector.

Hedging

If a mortgage REIT decides to hedge using current LIBOR swaps, they would be locking in a pretty low cost of funds. Normally, entering into a LIBOR swap would put pressure on Core EPS in the first quarter. When the yield curve has a positive slope (long-term rates are higher than short-term rates), entering into a "fixed-pay" LIBOR swap will reduce core EPS because it increases the "cost of funds".

However, if 3-month LIBOR is higher than 3-year LIBOR, the mortgage REIT could enter a swap to pay 3-year LIBOR and earn 3-month LIBOR in each quarter. That net interest income from the swap would reduce their "cost of funds". On the other hand, if interest rates continue to decline, over the next few years, they would be stuck paying the higher fixed-pay rate on the swap while earning less.

Here's the simple version:

If long rates are higher than short rates, hedging reduces Core EPS.

If long rates are lower than short rates, hedging raises Core EPS.

Regardless of where interest rates stand, hedging is necessary for a mortgage REIT purchasing agency MBS.

Outlooks

We're bullish on AI. We purchased shares recently and published a buy alert for subscribers when AI was at $6.30. We followed the alert with a deeper dive on AI for subscribers.

We'll share some of that deeper dive here:

*Starting Section from Subscriber Article*

This chart shows the amount invested in AI (with dividends reinvested) to reach $100k as of last night (7/9/2019). It is clear that AI was the worst performer among their peers:

Note: We provide a guide to the $100k chart. It explains how to read the chart and why we use this method for charts.

AI's dark green line (dotted to stand out) is easily the worst performer. We're comfortable catching falling knives on occasion. Specifically, we want to know that the company isn't on the verge of going under and that their peers aren't plunging along with them. In this case, we can clearly see that peers for AI are not performing so poorly. Several of their peers have delivered solid returns over the last month. You can see that by looking in the bottom right corner in the chart. The start of June would be halfway between 5/1/2019 and 7/1/2019. Since then, several peers have done well with a slow and steady gain.

Book Value

By our estimates, AI's book value losses lately have been the worst or near the worst, but that should only have reduced their book value by about 4% to 6% from the end of Q1 2019. The price is down around 16%.

Note: As of 6/30/2019, the BV loss would've been around the 6% end of the range. As of 7/5/2019, it should be around the 4% end of the range. This relies on the latest estimates from Scott Kennedy.

Sentiment

The steepening of the yield curve should be positive for investor sentiment in mortgage REITs:

Source: MBS Live

As you can see, the 2-year yield fell by a little more than 8 basis points (top right), while the 10-year yield is down less than 1 basis point.

Intra-Day Chart

The following chart shows performance so far today throughout the sector:

Source: Streetsmart Edge

Intraday Impacts to Book Value

When we saw the steepening of the yield curve combined with only a mild gain in share prices for the mortgage REITs, we immediately pulled up the latest presentation. Click HERE to download the latest presentation.

When AI prepared their hedging portfolio, they decided to focus their hedges on the 7-to-10-year part of the curve:

Remember that today (7/10/2019) we saw a steepening of the yield curve. The 10-year rates were hardly moving, but short-term rates were falling. Since AI built their hedge portfolio with such a long average duration, their hedges should be losing far less today.

We can demonstrate that with another slide as well:

We've added an arrow and some green text. We want to highlight that because AI was using 7-to-10-year hedges, their swap balance (red line) is much lower than their blue line (projected repo balance). The part of the curve that fell most today was for rates in the 2-years and below range.

The slide shows a weighted average cost of funds (labeled as COF, represented by purple and light blue lines running across the chart) in the 2.2% to 2.8% range. However, they could effectively lock in a much lower average rate for the near term by opening up some 2-year or 3-year LIBOR swaps. Alternatively, if they don't lock in short-term rates, they may benefit from any further decline in the short-term rates.

Based on the curve steepening and AI hedging mostly with the 7-to-10-year swaps, we would expect their book value to do slightly better than many peers today (7/10/2019).

*Ending Section from Subscriber Article*

Note: The full article is materially longer.

Trading

We see the preferred shares as a superior option for investors hunting for a long-term buy-and-hold investment. The preferred shares carry slightly lower yields but have substantially less risk. Investors who don't care about the risk level are taking excessive risks for very marginal expected returns.

We utilize the common shares as a trading investment because many investors in the sector don't understand how to project current book values or how to evaluate the spreads between mortgage rates and hedging rates. Our outlooks on the common shares should be seen as a view on the potential for trading opportunities.

Rating

We'll take a bullish rating on AI. At $6.63 (late on 7/17/2019), it has put together a decent rally since our alert a week ago at $6.30, but we still see some additional upside.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AI, ANH, DX, AND SEVERAL PREFERRED SHARES. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.