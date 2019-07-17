MSC Industrial Offering Weaker Execution On Lower Expectations

A lot of the bad news already seems priced in, but it's hard to get excited about the shares (including the yield) absent evidence of better execution.

Further margin erosion is on the way, and management's ability to execute (maintain margins and grow the business above underlying economic activity) is seriously in doubt.

As an investor, I err to the side of being too patient with under-performing companies with good underlying businesses and that has been the case with MSC Industrial (MSM). I wasn't impressed with the company's performance last quarter and the near-term prospects for the industrial sector, and the shares are down another 10% or so since then.

Although management is taking a few modest positive steps and the dividend yield is pretty good, I remain concerned that the company doesn't really have a strategy for driving better performance in a world where customers have increasing price transparency and where the internet is eroding the company's historical competitive advantages. Valuation is not demanding now, but I consider this a future source of funds now given the ongoing issues with management execution.

A Miss-And-Lower Quarter

I didn't expect a lot out of MSC Industrial this quarter; I've been more bearish than consensus on the near-term outlook for manufacturing-driven sectors, and that's MSC's core market. Accordingly, I can't say that MSC missing its own revenue guidance (by about 2% at the midpoint, 1% at the low end) is much of a surprise to me.

Revenue rose more than 4% as reported, but organic daily sales were up just 2% after growing 6% in the two prior quarters. Price/mix contributed a bit to results (up 0.6%), and management is delaying its planned price increase to get a better sense of the impact of tariffs. National accounts were relatively strong (up mid-single-digits), while core accounts and CCSG were up low single-digits, and the government business was down mid-teens.

Management continues to under-execute on its margin targets. Gross margin declined 110bp as reported and 70bp on an adjusted basis. Operating income contracted about 4% on a reported basis, with operating margin down 110bp as reported and 100bp on an adjusted basis. The hoped-for improvements in sales force execution and productivity are still not coming through, which is another red mark in the book with respect to management execution.

Given my generally more bearish outlook for industrial sectors of the economy, I'm not so surprised by the weaker guidance that management gave. MSC management is now looking for just 1% organic average daily sales growth in the fiscal fourth quarter. I'm more bothered by the outlook for the 200bp year-over-year decline in operating margin, as it further underlines the ongoing erosion in the operating metrics of this company and the apparent pressures the company is under from an increasingly competitive industrial distribution market.

It's Tough Out There… But Is MSC Tough Enough?

There's been a long-term ongoing deterioration in the performance of MSC. Where the company once stood out with its catalog-based sales approach (and then online), there's really nothing special anymore about its sales strategy. Many companies sell metalworking tools online now, and although Amazon (AMZN) isn't a major threat to MSC's business at this point, companies like Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) eSupply are a different story.

The bullish counterpoint has been that MSC could outcompete other distributors selling online through its high-quality sales force. Metalworking may not seem like the most complex of businesses, but there's still a lot of complexity in matching the right tools to the right jobs, and that was supposed to be the opportunity for MSC - working closely with customers to ensure that they got the equipment they needed, in exchange for which they'd be (relatively) loyal even though MSC isn't the lowest-cost distributor.

That just hasn't worked out. The company's sales force and sales strategy have been a mess, with extensive turnover at the senior management level and multiple shifts in strategy. While this most recent plan has sounded credible, it has yet to produce the hoped-for benefits, and I believe the company has lost the benefit of the doubt, at least insofar as saying "just wait… it'll all work out".

Likewise with the company's diversification efforts. The Barnes acquisition (now CCSG, or Class C Solutions Group) hasn't lived up to its expectations in diversifying MSC toward products like fasteners (where Fastenal (FAST) has had nothing to fear from MSC) or hydraulics (where Applied Industrial (AIT) and General Parts (GPC) are stronger), nor expanding its business with customers in non-manufacturing sectors like transportation.

On top of all that, the underlying macro situation is getting more challenging. The Metalworking Business Index (or MBI) is now below its rolling 12-month average, with a June reading of 51.8 versus a 54.7 trailing number, and the index has been weakening pretty steadily. Along those lines, I can't say that management's commentary on weakness in the auto/truck, agriculture, oil/gas, and primary metal sectors is all that surprising (maybe the primary metals, but certainly not auto/truck). On the flip side, the company's exposure to aerospace (low single-digits) is too small to really offset the larger (high single-digit) exposure to autos.

Management has a new "action plan" for this more challenging market, but there's really not much here that's actually new. MSC has supposedly been focusing on improved field sales execution for some time without much to show for it, and as far as the plan to push back on supplier price increases, I say "good luck with that". A higher hurdle rate for M&A is a definite positive, though, as I believe the company has frittered away too much capital on lackluster M&A.

The Outlook

Between the unimpressive results from MSC and Fastenal, my relatively sour near-term industrial outlook, and other inputs like Kennametal (KMT) (a major MSC supplier) restructuring, I'm not feeling too warm and fuzzy about MSC's near-term outlook. Tempering that is the fact that the sell-side earnings forecasts and the market valuation on the shares already reflect a lot of that. What's more, MSC is not beyond a point of no return, nor is it unfixable. I don't have much confidence in this management team, but I don't think industrial distribution is a dead-end industry.

I've trimmed my sales growth expectations a bit, but not by much, and I'm still looking for 3% to 4% long-term revenue growth. I have cut back my margin forecasts, though, as I just don't think management deserves the benefit of the doubt. With that, I actually expect future FCF margins to be slightly below the company's past experience, with FCF growth roughly approximately revenue growth.

Between discounted cash flow and EV/EBITDA, I believe MSC is slightly undervalued. For all of the company's problems, the margins and returns (ROA, ROIC, et al) still argue for a double-digit forward EBITDA multiple, and the shares do still look somewhat undervalued on that basis.

The Bottom Line

I've owned MSC shares for quite a while, though it's not a large position for me anymore, and as I said in the open, I tend to be too loyal to companies that have done well in the past and still have what I believe to be attractive/competitive underlying businesses. Clearly, MSC has not performed up to snuff here of late, and it's hard to have much confidence in management. While the valuation and expectations seem balanced, I will consider these shares a potential source of funds unless/until I see real improvement on management execution.

