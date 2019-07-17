Revance: A Wrinkle-Inducing Year Creates An Opportunity

Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) is a clinical stage biotech company that is looking to enter into the botulinum toxin market. Its lead formulation appears to be differentiated from current options, which may lend it an edge when it enters the market. However, over the course of the past year, it seems that a negative sentiment has taken a hold of RVNC's share price.

Brief History

Data by YCharts

Figure 1. Revance's price chart over the past year.

RVNC has met with some success in clinical trials, but the ride has been fairly rough for investors over the past year. In December 2017, RVNC released positive phase 3 data for RT002 ("DAXI") in glabellar lines. Since then, RVNC's share price has been on a general downtrend (Figure 1). Even continued positive news for DAXI in late 2018 did little to alleviate this trend. This may be due to a combination of shelf offerings [1, 2], their Biologics License Application ("BLA") for DAXI being delayed from 1H 2019 to late Q3 2019, and/or just plain negative sentiment. However, none of that should detract from the fact that the botulinum toxin market has been growing quickly, with a forecasted CAGR of 8% over the next few years (Figure 2).

Figure 2. Growth of botulinum toxin market from Ipsen's 2019 Investor Day presentation.

The botulinum market is sub-divided into 2 main segments - aesthetics (~45% of sales) and therapeutics (~55% of sales). RVNC looks to address both segments, which will be discussed separately.

The Cosmetic Market

Cosmetic use of neurotoxins is a large and competitive market that is still growing at a fast pace.

Figure 3. Year-over-year growth in cosmetic Botox sales from Allergan's 2019 Q1 presentation.

Allergan (AGN) has been seeing double-digit annual growth in cosmetic Botox sales (Figure 3). In 2019 Q1, YoY growth came out at just a little under 17%. We assume that AGN's current competitors (Xeomin & Dysport) in the aesthetic arena are seeing similar, if not greater, levels of growth, as they have been steadily gaining market share from AGN over the recent years.

Growth in the cosmetic market is expected to continue for the foreseeable future as younger patients begin to entertain the idea of getting Botox injections, not so much for getting rid of wrinkles, but more so for preventing them.

With the addition of Jeuveau from Evolus (EOLS), which launched in May 2019, the US market is starting to crowd up with four similar options. In contrast to AGN and its competitors, RVNC is trying to differentiate itself by saying DAXI has a longer duration of response, so patients will need fewer treatments per year.

A Longer Response Duration?

While the data does suggest that DAXI has a longer duration, the extended duration may not be as unique as what RVNC portrays. Currently, cosmetic treatments require a touch-up every 3-4 months. In contrast, RVNC believes that their phase 3 trial data could be used to support a 6-month label; however, we note a few points.

Figure 4. A comparison of current botulinum toxin formulations and duration of response from Revance's June 2019 Investor Day presentation.

Clinical outcomes are a function of technique, active ingredients, formulation, and dosing. RVNC has a table (Figure 4) which suggests that 40U of DAXI has a longer duration of effect than 20U of Botox, even though they have roughly the same amount of the core active ingredient. However, this in itself does not really bear a significant meaning. Interestingly, Dysport requires 50% more while Xeomin requires 50% less of the core active ingredient to roughly match Botox's effect.

Figure 5. Duration of response to DAXI (20, 40, and 60U) and Botox (20U) from Revance's Belmont presentation.

When looking back at the phase 2 Belmont study (Figure 5), which compared different doses of DAXI (20, 40, 60U) against 20U Botox, DAXI treatment duration and responses were not dose-dependent past 40U. This would suggest that 40U is essentially the most efficacious dose with respect to duration. This begs the question, what if the dose of Botox was increased?

In Q3 2018, AGN had issued a press release which indicated that, in a glabellar lines study with 226 patients, higher doses (40, 60, and 80U) of Botox were found to be safe and resulted in 24-week response rates in roughly a third of the patients vs 16% in the 20U group (analysis, ≥1 point improvement in Facial Wrinkle Scale (FWS) from baseline assessed by Investigator at Maximum Frown). Moreover, the median time to return to baseline increased from 19.7 weeks (20U) to 24 weeks (40U).

In comparison, in the original press release from RVNC for their phase 3 Sakura 1 and 2 trials:

Median duration of ≥ 1 point improvement from baseline on IGA-FWS for patients treated with RT002: SAKURA 1: 24.1 weeks

SAKURA 2: 24.1 weeks

BELMONT: 23.6 weeks2 Source: December 5, 2017 RVNC press release

Granted, comparing different studies should be taken with a grain of salt, especially as the patient demographics are unknown as well, but it does suggest that Botox could narrow the gap on DAXI's long duration if the dose was increased accordingly in certain patient groups. Interestingly, in past presentations RVNC had cited a smaller study published from 2005 that suggests that Botox does not exhibit a dose-dependent effect in duration.

Putting aside the issue of whether or not Botox's duration can match DAXI, there is a new formulation creeping up over the horizon. A Medytox study suggests that MT10109L has a higher response rate (percentage of responders at maximum frown) at week 16 than Botox. AGN is currently taking it through a phase 3 trial which has a study completion date of 2021.

Besides AGN, a recent abstract from the 2018 annual American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (Poster #99) indicated that increased Xeomin dosing can significantly extend the time to return to baseline (6 months+). However, it should be noted that they 1) chose to compare mean scores instead of median scores, which could skew results, 2) used Merz's 5-point Aesthetics Scale, as opposed to the more typical 4-point scale, to determine moderate and severe glabellar lines, and 3) defined a response as a ≥2-point improvement in wrinkle severity at maximum contraction.

Due to the possible confounding role of dosing, it is difficult to compare DAXI's effect against the other toxins. While DAXI's duration of response is likely at a plateau, the other toxins may have some moving room to extend the duration of their respective responses in frown lines; however, none of them has demonstrated an improved duration at the scale, and with the clarity, that RVNC has. At the same time, on the basis of glabellar lines alone, it is unclear if DAXI can be considered long-acting. Regardless, the strong phase 3 data will still likely give RVNC an advantage.

The Therapeutic Market

Figure 6. Breakdown of Botulinum toxin market by indication from Revance's June 2019 Investor Day presentation.

Although more fragmented in terms of indications (Figure 6), the therapeutic segment accounts for the majority of all botulinum toxin sales and represents a large market opportunity. To illustrate the relative size of the therapeutic market, AGN US Botox therapeutic sales ($1.64B) was almost double that of cosmetic sales ($0.91B) in 2018. Globally (inclusive of US), 2018 AGN Botox sales for therapeutic indications came out to ~$2B while cosmetic applications generated ~$1.5B.

Figure 7. Revance's therapeutic program as detailed in their June 2019 Investor Day presentation.

As far as indications go (Figure 7), RVNC is currently running a stage 3 trial in cervical dystonia and two phase 2 trials in upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis, respectively. While a trial has yet to be initiated, chronic migraine is also on their short-list of indications.

Muscle Movement Disorders

Dysport, Xeomin, and Botox are all approved for cervical dystonia ("CD") and adult upper limb spasticity, so RVNC will face competition on both fronts; however, DAXI may have an advantage over rivals.

Figure 8. Reduction in TWSTRS score over time from Revance's June 2019 Investor Day presentation.

From their open label phase 2 results, the duration of response for DAXI, defined as the time until >20% of the improvement in Toronto Western Spasmodic Torticollis Rating Scale ("TWSTRS")‐Total score achieved at week 4 was no longer retained or re‐treatment was needed, came out to be in excess of 24 weeks at higher doses. In contrast, adverse events ("AE") did not show signs of dose dependency, with dysphagia, or difficulty swallowing, being the most common AE at ~14%. Finally, it's unlikely that the response was driven by a placebo effect, given the strong duration of the overall response; however, we will see what happens during the phase 3 trial.

In comparison to DAXI's results, in a double-blinded, placebo-controlled study, it was found that, while Dysport's duration is dose-dependent, so was its AE profile. At 1000U, which had the longest duration, 39% of patients had dysphagia, and 56% had neck weakness vs. 21% and 11%, respectively, at 250U. Similarly, Xeomin's label shows patients can experience dose-dependent AE, such as 18% experiencing dysphagia at 240U vs 13% at 120U.

On the topic of duration, there are challenges in comparing the different toxins, as studies tend to use slightly different definitions and measurements such as mean vs. median, retracement to x% of baseline, time to retreatment, etc. One Dysport study, which defines duration as time to return of the TWSTRS-Total score to within 10% of baseline, indicated a median duration of 18.5 weeks. Similarly, a Botox study, which used the same definition of duration as RVNC, gave a median duration of 14 weeks. As for Xeomin, as it is largely similar to Botox in cervical dystonia in terms of response, its duration will likely not be significantly different. Overall, in reviewing a number of studies, the duration of response tends to be ~3-4 months range.

Given the above, DAXI's performance appears to distinguish it from current options, so there may be some merit behind the long-acting botulinum toxin claim. If the results are replicated in the current phase 3 trial, then DAXI may have a strong advantage in muscle movement disorders, and possibly other related indications, on the basis of reduced treatments per year.

Finally, as the phase 2 upper limb spasticity trial only started at the end of 2018, there is not a lot of data available. RVNC will be testing 3 different doses of DAXI, so it will be interesting to see if they can continue to identify doses with durable effects. Overall, the odds of both trials crossing the finishing line are fairly high, as, formulation aside, DAXI's core active ingredient is similar to the others.

Pain Management

There is currently no botulinum-based treatment approved for plantar fasciitis ("PF"), so it will be a significant opportunity for RVNC; however, it may be a challenging indication to target. PF is a common cause of heel pain and has an estimated prevalence of 0.85% in the 18+ population. Of those, ~6% receive prescription pain medications to specifically deal with the PF.

While RVNC performed a trial (phase 2A) and found a positive trend in response to 240U of DAXI, the results were not significantly different from placebo. They have since modified the study design and are performing a second phase 2A study which initiated EoY 2018. They will be running with a high and low dose of DAXI and injecting the toxin at the plantar surface. Perhaps, in anticipation of a smaller effect size, they have also increased the number of patients per treatment group. Other changes have also been touched on in previous conference calls (e.g. 2018 Q3). On a related note, it appears that both Ipsen and Merz have performed small trials (≤50 patients) in PF, so they may similarly be interested.

Migraines

The migraine market is undergoing changes with respect to treatment options, and it will take some time for the dust to settle. Botox is currently approved for prophylaxis of chronic migraines, which is defined as 15 or more days per month with headaches lasting longer than 4 hours.

Mechanistically, it is thought that part of the therapeutic effect associated with botulinum toxin is achieved through the inhibition of release of calcitonin gene-regulated peptides ("CGRP"). Instead of such a round-about manner of inhibition, pharmaceutical companies have simply targeted the receptor or the peptide itself. Since the middle of last year, the FDA has been approving a series of injectable CGRP-based treatments for prophylactic treatment. There are still more to come, including a potential oral CGRP blocker from AGN. As such, there has been speculation that botulinum toxin use will erode over time. It's still too early to determine the eventual outcome, but neuromodulator use may eventually stall in this segment.

The Biosimilar Venture

In February 2018, RVNC announced that they were partnering with Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) to create a Botox biosimilar. In February 2019, RVNC noted that they had a successful Biological Initial Advisory Meeting with the FDA, leading the company to believe that there could be a potential biosimilar development pathway. This would allow them access to all of Botox's current indications.

Along with the recently finalized guidelines for interchangeability of biosimilars, this may lead to an interesting outcome. The terms of the deal give Mylan global rights, with the exception of Japan, in exchange for milestone payments and royalties ranging from high single digits to high double digits, depending on the geographical location. If RVNC's long-acting claims for DAXI holds up, then this Mylan collaboration would be a nice supplemental venture. However, the timeline is still ambiguous, with the final product likely being a number of years out.

Financial Status

Figure 9. Financial overview from Revance's June 2019 Investor Day presentation

With ~$270M in cash and equivalents and a burn rate of ~$180M, RVNC looks set for the next year or so. This significantly drives down dilutive risk as they look to file a BLA for DAXI in late Q3 for a possible approval by mid-2020. RVNC will likely look to raise funds by that point in time to, hopefully, support commercial activities.

Benchmarking Value

Figure 10. Enterprise value for RVNC and EOLS from Seeking Alpha

When compared against EOLS' enterprise value ("EV"), RVNC looks undervalued. As a quick introduction, EOLS is backed by Alphaeon, which represents ~250 aesthetics key opinion leaders (KOLs), to bring a Botox "me-too" licensed from Daewoong into the US. EOLS also has the option to pursue a number of ex-Asia markets. Note that their license allows them to pursue cosmetic indications only, so they will not have any exposure to therapeutic indications. (Note: For a deeper dive on EOLS, please take a look at our previous article).

EOLS had their BLA rejected in May 2018 due to Chemistry Manufacturing and Controls ("CMC") issues before refiling in August 2018 and receiving an eventual approval in February 2019. This puts them roughly a year ahead of RVNC. Barring the market meltdown in December 2018/January 2019 and the CMC rejection, EOLS' EV fluctuated between $300M and $600M. Around the time of the rejection and the meltdown, the EV briefly hit a low of approximately $200M. In comparison, RVNC went from a high of ~$1.1B to a recent low of ~$240M, with its current EV sitting at ~$300M. However, a number of factors should be considered.

Therapeutics Exposure: While RVNC will eventually be exposed to 45% of the botulinum market though aesthetics, much like EOLS, what about the remaining 55% that comes from therapeutics? Currently, approximately 15% and 27% of global therapeutics sales stem from CD and spasticity, respectively. We assume that this is representative of the US distribution as well. Although spasticity can be subdivided into adult upper/lower limb (UL/LL) spasticity, and pediatric UL/LL spasticity, most of market likely originates from the adult population, as pediatrics spasticity is mainly associated with cerebral palsy, which has a fairly low incidence of 2.5 in 1,000 live births.

Assuming that UL and LL spasticity has roughly the same prevalence, as is the case in stroke, then we will assume a breakdown of 12%, 12%, and 3% for adult UL, adult LL, and pediatric spasticity, respectively. This would mean RVNC can access up to an additional 15% of the total market (55% * (12% UL +15% CD)). Of course, this assumes that RVNC is successful with both trials; however, there is no reason to believe otherwise at this point in time, as the results, with the exception of duration, seem to largely be mirroring current options.

If we used EOLS' pre-approval EV to extrapolate the 15% additional market exposure through CD and UL spasticity, there should be a 33% increase in EV (from 45% exposure to 60% of market), which translates to a value of $400-800M. While this does not take into account the extra time to market and related factors, it does give an idea of how the therapeutics arm has been discounted. Beyond this simple add-on approach, there are many subtleties that are difficult to account for.

Broadened scope: Off-label potential aside, the above valuation does not take into account that DAXI could be the first long-acting toxin, as suggested by their CD results. If so, it could give them a competitive advantage and broaden existing markets, as fewer injections may make it acceptable to more patients.

Rights and royalties: EOLS will be paying out and/or splitting royalties, depending on origin of sales, with founders and Daewoong (please refer to our previous article). This would significantly impact their bottom line. In addition, EOLS will have almost no access to Asia, one of the fastest growing areas, with the exception of co-distribution rights in Japan.

RVNC, on the other hand, has global rights and has already signed their first partner, Fosun (OTCPK:FOSUF). The deal, signed at the end of 2018, gives Fosun the rights to China/Taiwan/Hong Kong. China's botulinum market is supposedly growing at 25% (vs ~10% global), with one source suggesting it will exceed $370M in sales in 2020. In a broader sense, the growth potential of the overall medical aesthetics market in China was enough to enable AGN's decision to spend $14.7M to open up an Innovation Center to train practitioners and educate consumers. While there's no timeline provided, the likelihood of success is fairly high and could allow RVNC to collect up to $230M in milestones along with a royalty in the teens.

Biosimilar: Included for the sake of completion, but, as with the Fosun deal, it is currently difficult to value this deal due to lack of details.

Lawsuit-free: Daewoong, EOLS' licensor, is still in the midst of a lawsuit with Medytox over the origins of their botulinum toxin strain. With orders for spore testing in Korea and an ongoing battle over at the ITC, it's unclear how much of this is reflected in EOLS' EV. On the other hand, this is not an issue for RVNC.

While the above approach is largely qualitative, it does suggest that RVNC is possibly undervalued next to EOLS.

Looking Into The Future

Figure 11. Ipsen's botulinum toxin strategy from their 2019 Investor Day presentation.

Looking at a longer time period, RVNC is positioning itself well. From Ipsen's slide (Figure 11), we believe that the market will gradually diverge into a short- and long-acting market, while the current "natural" market faces possible erosion. This will enable better support for acute treatments versus treatments that may require a more durable response. It may be part of the reason as to why AGN acquired Bonti in 2018 for their short-acting, rapid action botulinum toxin.

If DAXI does get validated as a long-acting toxin across additional indications, then it would be the first to market, which would allow it to establish itself across a number of indications while the other companies catch up. Moreover, the list of applicable indications that may benefit from botulinum toxins has been steadily growing [1, 2] over time, with many being able to derive possible benefit from a longer acting toxin. As such, there is a lot of potential behind DAXI.

Upcoming Catalysts

Figure 12. List of near-term milestones from Revance's June 2019 Investor Day presentation.

Coming back to the present, while it's unclear as to why RVNC has been hit as hard as it has, a few notable catalysts could resuscitate it. While progress in the Mylan deal could breathe some life back into the stock, it may not necessarily make or break RVNC. Instead, most are probably looking forward to the filing of the BLA, which is supposed to happen later this quarter. Further delays will likely be met with dissatisfaction and a drop in value. Beyond that, barring some potential CMC mishap, RVNC's data seems viable and will have a decent chance at approval. Looking a little further ahead, 2H 2020 is backloaded with a number of topline results, including data for the phase 3 trial in CD. Hopefully, these catalysts will generate some excitement for RVNC in the coming year.

Concluding Remarks

Although RVNC may have a unique product on its hands, it seems that it has fallen out of favor with the market. While the extended response duration in glabellar lines may not necessarily be unique, DAXI has been able to show strong positive results. As such, while it may not have an advantage (e.g. extended labeling), at least it will not be disadvantaged. In contrast, its CD results do seem to suggest DAXI could be a long-acting formulation, as it appeared to have a long duration of response without compromising AEs. Given that DAXI could be unique and is intended for both therapeutic and aesthetic indications, it seems that RVNC is undervalued, especially when we compare it against EOLS, which is bringing a Botox "me-too" to the market for aesthetics only. Hopefully, a timely BLA filing and catalysts in 2020 will bring some life back to RVNC. Otherwise, it may spend some more time floundering around.

