Why I'm Passing On Investing In Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Today

Summary

SWK is a Dividend Aristocrat. SWK has increased their dividend for 51 consecutive years and is expected to do so once again in July.

SWK's dividend payout ratio is just above 30%, well below our 60% threshold. It is right in management's target payout ratio range of 30-35%.

SWK has a lower-than-expected five-year average dividend growth rate for a low-yielding dividend growth stock.

The company's debt-to-equity ratio has remained relatively consistent over the last five years.