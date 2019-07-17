Why I'm Passing On Investing In Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Today
About: Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)
by: Dividend Diplomats
Summary
SWK is a Dividend Aristocrat. SWK has increased their dividend for 51 consecutive years and is expected to do so once again in July.
SWK's dividend payout ratio is just above 30%, well below our 60% threshold. It is right in management's target payout ratio range of 30-35%.
SWK has a lower-than-expected five-year average dividend growth rate for a low-yielding dividend growth stock.
The company's debt-to-equity ratio has remained relatively consistent over the last five years.
I've been taking some time this weekend to find potential undervalued dividend growth stocks to invest in. In the current market, finding true value has not been easy. That's why today, I will take a