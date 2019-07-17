Seadrill Partners Gets A Drillship Contract

West Polaris

Seadrill Partners (SDLP) has just announced that it has secured a one-well contract with PC Gabon Upstream for drillship West Polaris to work offshore Gabon. The company stated that backlog is about $22 million, excluding mobilization fees. The beginning of the work is expected in September 2019, while the completion of the project is targeted at the end of 2019. Depending on the exact duration in days, the dayrate on this contract should be $180,000-185,000.

This is a major development for Seadrill Partners. Drillship West Polaris has been the only drillship without work. It has been stacked for some time, and its perspectives to find work looked muted. When Seadrill (SDRL) announced a joint venture with Angola Sonangol, I speculated that the company may decide to help Seadrill Partners (which will have to negotiate with creditors in 2019 – 2020) and put West Polaris as one of the two rigs from Seadrill’s side in the joint venture. However, time went by, and no news on the joint venture was made public. As it turned out, West Polaris managed to find the way back to the market on its own.

Source: Bassoe Offshore

If we look at the rig valuations in Bassoe Offshore database, we’ll find that West Polaris is the rig with the lowest valuation among warm-stacked drillships (excluding incomparable drillships Chikyu (2005) and Aban Abraham (1976)). A big reason for this is that West Polaris is older than other modern rigs as it was built back in 2008, at the dawn of modern drillship construction. It is a rig of a proven and widespread Samsung 10000 design. There are 20 such rigs in the world right now: 9 are drilling, 7 are warm-stacked, and four are cold-stacked (Ensco Rowan’s (ESV) Ensco DS-3 and Ensco DS-5, Pacific Drilling’s (PACD) Pacific Mistral and Dleif Drilling’s Sertao, which is a sure scrapping candidate).

Technically, there are 28 warm-stacked rigs in the world right now. However, a number of them have contracts. Prime contenders (by rig valuation) are Ensco DS-11, Rowan Reliance, Titanium Explorer, Pacific Bora, Ensco DS-6, Carolina, Saipem 12000. The list is not that big, especially if we assume that Ensco, Pacific Drilling, Vantage Drilling and Saipem will probably avoid bidding below $200,000 for 2020 and beyond. There are also some Transocean (NYSE:RIG) rigs available, but they have been stacked for quite some time, and it’s hard to understand the level of their readiness despite the fact that they are listed as warm-stacked in the database.

In this light, the options for those who want to secure a sub-$200,000 dayrate are limited. Seadrill Partners, obviously, needed to employ West Polaris to show creditors that it has another working rig, so the contract likely came at the crossroads of a client wanting a cheaper, spot dayrate, and Seadrill Partners wanting to return the rig back into the active fleet. Clearly, this is the case when everyone is a winner.

Given the general skepticism towards offshore drillers this summer, investors and traders cannot expect that one spot contract for the drillship will immediately turn the fate of the company’s units. Seadrill Partners is at the mercy of creditors, so the only viable strategy to save some value for unitholders is to convince creditors that they’ll be better off kicking the can down the road post 2020 than taking ownership in the company. The company will report its Q2 earnings in late August, so we'll have a chance to hear comments on the status of negotiations. Until then, Seadrill Partners' units will likely trade in a range due to the lack of key catalysts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.