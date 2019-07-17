EnPro Acquires The Aseptic Group For Biopharma Industry Focus

With the acquisition, NPO shows its intent to focus its Garlock business on fast-growing biopharmaceutical and related industries.

EnPro Industries has acquired The Aseptic Group for an undisclosed sum in an all-cash transaction.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) announced it has acquired The Aseptic Group for an undisclosed amount.

The Aseptic Group provides aseptic fluid transfer products for the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries.

With the acquisition, NPO is gaining a company focused on providing products to the biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical industries, which represent a significant growth opportunity worldwide.

Target Company

Limonest, France-based Aseptic was founded in 1996 to design, manufacture, and distribute aseptic fluid transfer products to the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries.

An aseptic product is one that is made free of contamination and it will not 'reproduce or create any kind of harmful living microorganisms.'

Company product lines include:

Sani-Tech

Sani-Link

PharmaPure

PharMed

C-FLEX

Versitec

Source: Company website

Aseptic's products' main applications for its fluid transfer products include vaccines, injectable drugs, gene therapy, and cell therapies.

Source: LinkedIn

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Inkwood Research, the global aseptic processing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 9.2% between 2019 and 2027.

The main drivers for this expected market growth are a surge in the dairy industry, and a growing demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions - consumers are more aware of the lifecycle of their purchases and products as well as the environmental impact of their choices.

Other drivers include growing demand for pharmaceutical supplies, as well as convenience and quality food products.

Major competitive vendors that provide aseptic processing solutions include:

Amcor (AMCR)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)

Robert Bosch

Aran Group

IPI S.R.L.

Sealed Air Corporation (SEE)

Schott

SIG Combibloc Group (OTCPK:SIGN)

Source: Sentieo

Acquisition Terms and Financial

EnPro didn't disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn't file a form 8-K or provide a change in financial guidance, so the deal was likely for a financially non-material amount.

A review of the firm's most recent 10-Q filing indicates that, as of March 31, 2019, EnPro had $131 million in cash and equivalents and $871 million in total liabilities of which $473 million was long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the three months ended March 31, 2019, was a negative ($300,000).

In the past 12 months, EnPro's stock price has fallen 12.0% vs. U.S. machinery index' rise of 7.1% and the broader overall market's rise of 4.1%, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Simply Wall Street

Earnings surprises have been uneven, with five of the last twelve quarters resulting in a positive surprise vs. consensus estimates:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls is dropped consistently, as shown in the linguistic analysis chart below:

Source: Sentieo

Commentary

NPO acquired The Aseptic Group in an all-cash deal for its focus on the biopharmaceutical industry.

The acquisition will be integrated into NPO's Garlock Family of Companies, which provides sealing and fluid handling products to various process industries.

As Mike Faulker, president of Garlock stated in the deal announcement,

The Aseptic Group's focus is highly complementary with Garlock's strategic market vision. With expert product design knowledge, world-class manufacturing, and supply chain integrity, The Aseptic Group platform is highly leverageable as we continue to build our global capabilities. This addition will allow us to further expand our product offering and deliver value-added solutions to further support our customers in these demanding and highly regulated industries.

With the deal, Garlock/EnPro gain a focus on the fast-growing biopharma industry in Europe and elsewhere.

While it may not move the needle for the stock in the near term, the move shows management's intent to focus its resources on high-growth, high-margin businesses as it pursues promising growth opportunities.

