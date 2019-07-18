Kitov: Q4 Becoming A Make Or Break For Investors

I reveal my plans for my KTOV position for the rest of 2019 and why I am deciding to hold off on a buy.

Kitov Pharma's Consensi is close to launching and will mark the company's transition into a commercial-stage company. However, the stock trades under $1 and is at risk for delisting.

2019 has been a momentous year for Kitov Pharma (KTOV) thus far but the remaining months will be the host of a make-or-break situation for investors. Kitov is on the brink of becoming a commercial-stage company but could be delisted off the NASDAQ exchange in January of 2020. On the one hand, the company is ready to start pulling in some revenue and could fund its promising oncology candidates. On the other hand, the company could be delisted and relegated to the OTC exchanges, which can be devastating for a nano-cap pharmaceutical company at this stage of development.

I aim to review upcoming milestones and looming downside risks Kitov faces in the second half of 2019. In addition, I lay out my plans for KTOV during the rest of 2019 and why I still brand KTOV as a buy.

Background on Kitov

Kitov is progressing novel oncology agents that attempt to impact tumor drug resistance, escalation in response rate, and thwart tumor progression. Kitov’s pipeline (Figure 1) comprises of NT-219 that is an innovative cancer product candidate that targets resistance pathways. Recently, Kitov secured a deal to acquire FameWave and its pipeline candidate, CM-24, a humanized monoclonal antibody that targets the CEACAM1 immune checkpoint protein. CM-24 is being developed for several oncology indications and already has a clinical collaboration agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) to be used in combination with its blockbuster oncology drug, Opdivo. Kitov has one FDA-approved product, Consensi, which is a combination drug that concurrently treats osteoarthritis pain and hypertension. Kitov has partnerships in China and South Korea to commercialize Consensi and with Coeptis Pharmaceuticals in the United States.

Figure 1: KTOV Pipeline (Source KTOV)

NT-219 Finally Ready for IND

Recently, Kitov publicized that it had finished the pre-clinical phase of the IND for NT219, a dual-inhibitor intended to inhibit cancer drug resistance. The pre-clinical studies have confirmed good tolerability which has motivated Kitov to move forward in a Phase I/II treating patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck “SCCHN” combination with cetuximab (Erbitux) by the end of 2019.

Figure 2: NT-219 Reversing Resistance (Source KTOV)

Although NT-219's progress has been slow, investors should be encouraged with the conclusion of NT-219’s IND-enabling studies. NT-219’s IND will be centered on solid pre-clinical evidence indicating that the combination of NT-219 with cetuximab has potential clinical benefits in recurrent or metastatic SCCHN patients.

Figure 3: NT-219 Preventing Resistance (Source KTOV)

Figure 4: NT-219 Delays Recurrence (Source KTOV)

I have reviewed the clinical prospects of NT-219 in my previous KTOV articles, which has alluded to significant clinical benefit with several blockbuster oncology agents, including Merck’s (MRK) Keytruda (Figure 5).

Figure 5: NT-219 Combinations (Source KTOV)

NT-219 is one of the primary reasons why I decided to start a position in KTOV and it is the primary reason why I am holding on to my shares. Looking at the figure above, we can see the names of some of the best oncology agents in the world that could benefit from NT-219’s potential to overcome a tumor’s resistance to drugs. So, I am expecting several of these big-name oncology players to be interested in NT-219 and see how it could help their oncology drugs outperform the competition.

However, the company wasn't able to get the IND submitted in early 2019 and hasn't found a partner to share the development expenses with. I have confidence that NT-219 will perform well in the clinic; however, I am concerned investors will have to fund NT-219 well into the regulatory pathway before a potential deal can be made. If the company fails to find a partner before it enters the clinic, I expect the share price to be restrained for an extended period of time until the company finds the funds to get NT-219 to the market.

Consensi Launch Estimated For Q4

On May 10th, Kitov declared that it had received a notice of allowance for a patent covering the proprietary formulation of Consensi. Kitov’s CEO Isaac Israel stated,

We are pleased with this development. The new patent will further strengthen Kitov’s proprietary position and long-term market exclusivity for Consensi™ in the U.S., together with the existing Orange Book listed patent. We look forward to the commercial launch in the U.S. by our commercialization partner, Coeptis Pharmaceuticals, which is planned for the fourth quarter of 2019.”

Consensi could substantively improve treatment for patients living with osteoarthritis and hypertension while improving the finances for the healthcare system. However, Coeptis has a lot of work ahead of it making Consensi widely accessible to millions of potential patients. Although I never saw Consensi to be a blockbuster drug, I did envision the sales to at least fund the company as we wait for NT-219 to make its way through the FDA process. If Consensi is delayed or is a flop, KTOV investors will most likely be stuck subsidizing the monthly bills with another offering.

NASDAQ Delisting Notice

On July 12th, Kitov announced it had received a delisting notice from NASDAQ informing the company that it has failed to meet the minimum requirement of maintaining a minimum share price of $1. Luckily, all the stock needs to do is trade above $1 per share for 10 consecutive trading days by the end of trading on January 6th, 2020. If Kitov fails to reclaim compliance before the end of January 6th, Kitov may be entitled to extra time. To be eligible, Kitov will need to meet the standards established by NASDAQ, which could require the company to perform a reverse stock split.

Indeed, January 6th is months away but it provides a timeline for when the company needs to execute on its proposed milestones. I believe the company will need Consensi launch in the near future or NT-219 to be in the clinic with a partnership by year-end in order for KTOV to trade safely above $1 for 10 consecutive days.

What’s My Point?

Looking at the points above, it looks as if year-end is going to be a make or break time for the company and KTOV investors. The company now has two oncology payments in the early stages of development, so we can expect OpEx to remain high for several years which could lead to dilution. Add the delisting countdown clock to mix and you could see investors start to panic as we approach year-end. The longer Consensi remains on the sidelines, the worse the investor fallout will be. I don't intend to be dramatic, but a negative outcome could be devastating for shareholders. The threat of being delisted coupled with the need to raise money is a legitimate concern.

So what needs to happen? I think the company needs Coeptis to launch Consensi sooner than later. If Consensi is launched in early Q4, it could provide a spike in the share price and hopefully enough momentum to keep it above $1 for ten consecutive trading days. In addition, the launch will provide investors some confidence that the company will start paying at least part of the bill and not relying on longstanding investors to keep the lights on. If the company is able to remain in compliance and launch Consensi, we could see value investors jumping into KTOV as the risk subsides.

Conclusion

Is KTOV a Buy? My foundation for investing in KTOV has always been about value and the potential upside. Considering the current market cap is about $20M and the expected annual revenue next year of $16M (Figure 6), I still see KTOV as a value buy.

Figure 6: KTOV Annual Earnings (Source Seeking Alpha)

In view of the potential downside, I would say KTOV is a very speculative investment until the company can finish out its upcoming milestones (Figure 7).

Figure 7: KTOV Milestones (Source KTOV)

Once complete, Kitov would be a commercial company with two promising oncology agents and should be considered a long-term investment.

What's My Plan? I am not going to be adding to my KTOV in the near future. I have already invested in the pre-commercial Kitov. So, I am going to hold off on a buy until Consensi is on the market. Although the upside potential is substantial, so is the downside risk which is preventing me from committing more funds to KTOV. If Consensi is still sidelined and the share price is below $1 by the first week of December, I will liquidate the majority of my position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KTOV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.