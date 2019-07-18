Southwestern Energy: Still A Potential Stock Of The Next Decade

Southwestern Energy, which has been a top natural gas producer in the United States the past decade, has seen its shares decline 93%, while SPY has risen 294%.

Equities with the best appreciation potential are the most out of favor.

"A 60:40 allocation to passive long-only equities and bonds has been a great proposition for the last 35 years …We are profoundly worried that this could be a risky allocation over the next 10." - Sanford C. Bernstein & Company Analysts (January 2017) "Bull markets are born on pessimism, grow on skepticism, mature on optimism, and die on euphoria" - Sir John Templeton "Life and investing are long ballgames." - Julian Robertson

Introduction

The energy sector is historically out of favor, representing a record-low percentage of the S&P 500 Index, as measured by the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY).

This out-of-favor nature is similar to the status of REITs in the late 1990s, which were loathed and unloved. Yet REITs, including household names today like Simon Property Group (SPG), Realty Income (O), and W.P. Carey & Co. (WPC), have gone on to enjoy almost two decades of outperformance, aided and abetted by falling long-term interest rates, which I think is an era that is coming to an end.

Simply buying a popular REIT index like the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) upon its debut in 2000 or the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ), which debuted in 2014, was a smart move, and investors buying the out-of-favor energy sector ETFs could be in a position to reap similar rewards today, in my opinion.

Digging deeper into the energy sector, the most out-of-favor energy equities offer the most opportunity, from my perspective.

The previous three entries in this series focused on Schlumberger (SLB), which I feel is an undervalued blue-chip, EnCana (ECA), which I feel is a materially undervalued intermediate-sized producer, and a former spin-off from EnCana, Cenovus Energy (CVE), which is one of the better risk/reward opportunities in the broader equity market today, from my perspective.

For this article, I am going to focus on a more out-of-favor energy producer, in the most out-of-favor corner of the energy market, and that is natural gas.

Southwestern Energy (SWN), which I first covered with an entry in my Too Cheap To Ignore series of articles published on January 8th, 2016, incidentally following an article on Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) and preceding an article on Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) in this Too Cheap To Ignore series, is a top-ten natural gas producer in the United States today, and Southwestern was a top-ten natural gas producer a decade ago, with a promising future in natural gas production.

It is hard to remember now after a decade where natural gas prices and natural gas equities have been obliterated. However, Southwestern was a stock market leader at that time right alongside Chesapeake Energy (CHK), and XTO Energy, who was purchased by Exxon Mobil (XOM) in December of 2009.

Looking back at that energy merger, it was a different era, as XOM paid $41 billion for XTO, a valuation that seems preposterous today. Here is a quote from December of 2009 detailing the price paid for proved reserves.

"We like the deal, which we view as fairly valued at $2.96 per thousand cubic feet of proved reserves, in line with recent deals," S&P analyst Tina Vital said in a note to clients. "We believe XTO assets will compliment Exxon Mobil's growth plans in unconventional gas, and Exxon Mobil's technical expertise will unlock additional XTO resource potential."

Exxon, whose stock price has run in place for a decade partially benefiting from index inclusion, while many energy equities have not had this tailwind, could buy so much more today for the same $41 billion outlay, and nothing illustrates this better the 93% decline in SWN shares over the past ten years.

Ironically, this precipitous decline in SWN shares has happened as Southwestern Energy has gone through a wholescale transformation, as I have detailed in previous public and private articles, becoming exclusively an Appalachian energy producer, which is the best energy basin in the United States, in my opinion, transitioning out of their legacy Fayetteville production.

This transformation has Southwestern Energy positioned as a low-cost leader in natural gas, and natural gas liquids production, setting up SWN shares as a candidate, alongside some of their energy peers, in my opinion, as the best performing stock of the next decade. I have articulated this thesis previously, privately and then publicly, and while price dynamics have changed the landscape today from a year ago, including changing the individual company rankings in my opinion, the prospect for long-term outperformance of SWN shares has continued to improve, from my perspective.

Investment Thesis

Energy equities today are similar to REITs in the late 1990s, loathed and out of favor, yet this status obscures the tremendous return potential from today's low starting valuations.

Energy Equities Are A Record-Low Percentage Of The S&P 500 Index

Even the best-performing energy equities, including Exxon Mobil, Chevron (CVX), and Schlumberger, have massively underperformed the S&P 500 Index over the past decade.

The following performance snapshot of XOM, CVX, and SLB shows their collective underperformance vs. the S&P 500 Index, as measured by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF, and crude oil prices too, as measured by $WTIC prices, over the past decade.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

The underperformance of energy equities, with both Schlumberger, whose shares have declined roughly -8% over the past decade, and $WTIC prices, which are down roughly -3% over the past decade, has led to the energy sector being a historically low weighting in the S&P 500 Index.

(Source: S&P Dow Jones Indices)

At the end of the second quarter of 2019, energy equities represented 5.0%, of the S&P 500 Index, which was down from the 5.4% weighting at the end of the first quarter, with Exxon Mobil representing roughly 1.3% of the S&P 500 index, down from its 2.7% weight at the end of 2013, Chevron representing roughly 1% of the S&P 500 Index, down from its 1.5% weight at the end of 2013, and Schlumberger, which is the largest oil services company, representing roughly 0.22% of the S&P 500 Index.

Building on this discussion, energy companies that are seemingly large, like Occidental Petroleum (OXY) and Anadarko Petroleum (APC), two of the larger independent energy producers, prior to their recent merger, represented roughly only 0.15% (down from 0.21% at the end of Q1 2019) and 0.15% (up from 0.10% at the end of Q 1 2019) of the S&P 500 Index, respectively.

In summary, at roughly 5% of the S&P 500 Index weighting today, the energy sector is down from its roughly 10% weighting of the S&P 500 Index, or higher, which it occupied for a majority of the time from 1990 through 2013.

(Source: Bespoke)

Thus, even with the price recovery in oil prices from the $20s in 2016 to near $60 per barrel today, according to $WTIC prices, the energy weighting in the S&P 500 Index has gone down from 7.6% at the end of 2016 to roughly 5.0% today.

Oil Prices Are On The Rebound, Natural Gas Prices Have Continued To Struggle

Even after all of the recent volatility, including a sharp rally in the first four months of 2019, a subsequent decline, and then a rebound, $WTIC oil prices are up 31.2% in 2019, outpacing the strong 20.5% year-to-date gain in the S&P 500 Index. Natural gas prices, on the other hand, have continued to struggle, down -18.1% year to date, adding another year to a 13-year bear market in natural gas prices.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Since Jan. 1, 2016, $WTIC oil prices are up 61%, moderately ahead of the gain in the S&P 500 Index, which is higher by 58% over this time frame. Comparatively, natural gas prices are up a little over 2% since January 1st, 2016.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Building on a narrative that I have repeated, even with the roughly 61% gain in crude oil prices since Jan. 1, 2016, and a slight gain in natural gas prices, the leading energy sector ETFs, including the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE), the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP), and the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH), have all underperformed the rise in $WTIC crude oil prices and the S&P 500 Index in percentage terms, as shown below.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

XLE, which is dominated by the biggest energy equities, is up only 17.5% since Jan. 1, 2016. XOP, which is more heavily weighted toward the smaller exploration and production companies, is down -11.4% since Jan. 1, 2016, and OIH, which is a basket of oil service stocks, is actually down -41.1% since Jan. 1, 2016, despite the 61% rise in crude oil prices and the modest gain in natural gas prices during this time frame.

Valuations Matter For Future Returns

Whether looking at the broad market, or individual equities, the price you pay is extremely important to your future return prospects.

Interestingly, today, the broader U.S. equity market is historically overvalued, implying very sub-par future returns, which I personally believe will be negative on a real return basis over a long future time frame.

(Source: Hussmanfunds.com)

Against this backdrop, energy equities, which we demonstrated earlier are a historically small portion of the S&P 500 Index, are extraordinarily cheap as an entire sector, entering 2019 with EV/2019 EBITDA multiples (7.3x) which were the cheapest, by far. REITs, interestingly, are having the highest EV/2019 EBITDA multiples (17.5), followed by the defensive consumer discretionary sector.

(Source: Antero Resources October 2018 Presentation)

Obviously, looking at performance year to date in 2019, the most expensive sector, REITs, has outpaced in performance the cheapest sector, energy, at least thus far.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

The performance gap is more striking the farther an investor goes back, circling back to the beginning of this article, and that's illustrated below.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

REITs, as measured by the Vanguard Real Estate ETF and the iShares Real Estate ETF, have outpaced the gains of the S&P 500 Index, with SPY rising 294.1% over the past decade (shown earlier in the article).

Going further, REITs, the formerly out-of-favor sector two decades ago, have crushed the performance of energy equities, which is the most out-of-favor sector in the market today.

Southwestern Energy: An Excellent Bargain Getting Cheaper

The energy sector has become an increased focus at The Contrarian, as energy companies have seen their share prices bludgeoned on both a relative and absolute basis, particularly since 2016.

Nowhere is this more apparent than in the performance of natural gas equities, which have been crushed since 2016 (and really over all time frames, including a recent capitulation the past year).

Since Jan. 1, 2016, Southwestern Energy shares have declined -63.0%, dramatically underperforming crude oil prices, the S&P 500 Index, and natural gas prices too.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

After a strong start to 2019 following a shellacking in 2018, SWN shares have been ground lower in 2019, declining 13 of the past 15 weeks, as illustrated below.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Looking at the chart above, SWN shares were up over 35% in early April of 2019, tracking the performance gains of $WTIC, as the liquids-rich gas acreage of Southwestern Energy, and the discounted valuation attracted investors attention. However, since the early April highs, Southwestern Energy shares have turned sharply lower, exacerbating the decade long underperformance.

Specifically, on the decade-long run of underperformance, SWN shares are down an amazing 93.3%, losing almost all of their value, creating a huge performance gap versus energy prices and the broader equity market.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

The decline in Southwestern Energy shares is pretty amazing any way you look at it, especially when you consider that the company's reserves are multiples of what they were in 2009.

Building on this narrative, SWN had an average daily natural gas production of 1.3 billion cubic feet per day in 2010 and had an estimated 4.9 trillion cubic feet of gas in proved reserves. This combination of production and reserves resulted in SWN having a market capitalization of roughly $13 billion at year-end 2010, and an enterprise value of roughly $14 billion at year-end 2010.

In contrast, at year-end 2018, SWN had proved reserves of 11.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, first quarter 2019 production averaging roughly 1.6 billion cubic feet per day (after the Fayetteville sale with Q4 2018 production at 2.2 trillion cubic feet per day), and Southwestern Energy had market capitalization of roughly $1.4 billion at yesterday's close (and a total enterprise value of only $3.4 billion).

Summarizing, Southwestern Energy's proved reserves are roughly 3 times what they were at year-end 2010, their current production is greater in a far lower cost basin (Appalachia versus Fayetteville), yet their market capitalization is down from $13 billion to $1.4 billion, truly remarkable, from my perspective.

Closing Thoughts - Southwestern Energy Shares Are A Historic Bargain

It is no exaggeration to say that Southwestern Energy shares are a historic bargain today, offering ground floor opportunity in equity shares that have realistic potential to be top performers over the next decade.

With shares down over 93% over the past ten years, and almost no credit being given for a complete transformation of the company, from a Fayetteville, Arkansas producer to a leading low-cost Appalachia producer, with higher quality, lower-cost reserves, Southwestern Energy shares trade at attractive valuation multiples, including a current EV/EBITDA of roughly 3, which is less than half the broader energy sector multiple.

For additional perspective, current market favorites, Procter & Gamble (PG), McDonald's (MCD), and Coca-Cola (KO), sport EV/EBITDA multiples of 17, 20, and 24, respectively.

Traditional valuation ratios are cheap too, with a forward price-to-earnings ratio of approximately 4, a price-to-earnings-to-growth ratio significantly below 1, and a price-to-book ratio of less than 0.5.

What is the catalyst for a turnaround? Higher energy prices, specifically higher natural gas prices, which I believe are on the horizon. However, that is a topic for another article. Adding to the narrative, as a liquids-rich natural gas producer, SWN benefits from the rise in $WTIC prices, which has been lost on the investing public in 2019, creating a significant divergence and a significant opportunity.

What are the risks?

Lower energy prices are the primary risk. However, with no near-term debt maturities and a better balance sheet than many of their peers after the Fayetteville sale, Southwestern Energy has a long runway to wait for higher energy prices.

In closing the risk/reward is excellent for SWN shares, in my opinion, reaffirming my belief that shares have the potential to be a very large winner over the next decade, which is in contrast to their performance over the past decade.

Bigger picture, commodities are historically undervalued compared to equities and bonds. Bonds are at a dangerous precipice even compared to the building mania for passive investments. Fundamentals still do matter, fundamentals were always the wrong scapegoat, and I still believe 2019 is going to be a banner year for value equities, similar to 2000, as price discovery, after more than a decade of growth outperforming value, is poised to return with a vengeance.

To close, even though it has been a very difficult, almost decade-long stretch for value-oriented investors, with pockets of significant out-performance, including 2016, I think we are about to enter a golden age for active value investors who do the fundamental work who can find the future free cash flow-leading companies in the most out-of-favor sectors, and the most out-of-favor equities, including this public write-up, will be at the forefront of this opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SWN, CHK, CVE, ECA, SLB, AND SHORT SPY IN A LONG/SHORT PORTFOLIO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Every investor's situation is different. Positions can change at any time without warning. Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication, and are subject to change without notice.