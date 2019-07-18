Insurance Dividend Champion - Q1 2019: Old Republic International

Currently traded at 1.2 times its book value, the insurance company is fairly valued.

Benefiting from an excellent position in the title insurance market, Old Republic succeeds in delivering steady results over the years.

The Dividend Champions are companies that have raised their dividend for 25+ consecutive years.

Old Republic International (ORI) is one of the exclusive members of the "Dividend Insurance Champion" Club. The insurer is present in the title insurance market and provides commercial insurance coverages as well.

The year-to-date stock performance is currently slightly more than 11.7%, driven by strong Q1 2019 results

The insurer recorded better underwriting margins and was positively affected by unrealized equity gains. Although I have the feeling that the company is now fairly-valued, better-than-expected Q2 2019 results (which will be released soon) could lead to a positive reaction from investors.

Business Overview

Founded in 1887 and incorporated in 1969, Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) is a Chicago based holding company focusing on workers’ compensation insurance, title insurance and commercial auto insurance. Over the last ten years, premiums and fees have grown by 67% to $5.5 billion and total revenues rose by 93.4% to $6.2 billion.

In Q1 2019, Old Republic International reported a net income of $412.2 million vs. $4.0 million in Q1 2018.

The growth in the net income was largely due to the unrealized investment gains. As a reminder, unrealized investment gains and losses in equity securities are included in income since 2018 and thus tend to impact insurer P&L’s significantly.

Segment Review

Underwriting income grew by about 26% million to $49 million in Q1 2019. This improvement was largely due to favorable margins in the general insurance segment, partially offset by a drop in underwriting income of the title insurance line. On a group level, the combined ratio improved slightly by 0.7 points to 96%.

General Insurance: The general insurance segment provides various commercial insurance coverages, with a strong focus on liability insurance. Over the last three years, the combined ratio of this segment has oscillated between 97% and 98%.

In Q1 2019, the underwriting income grew by 126.5% to $38.8 million. The segment benefited from an improvement in the combined ratio, reflected in the higher earned premiums, which outpaced claims cost and operating expense increases.

The initial loss ratio improved by 1.7 points to 69.8%.

Adjusted for positive run-off however, the net reported loss ratio worsened by 1.7 points to 71.2%.

Title Insurance: The Title Insurance business consists primarily of the issuance of policies to real estate purchasers which guarantee the transfer of clear title following a search of public records. In connection with its title insurance operations, Old Republic also provides escrow, closing, and construction disbursement services, real estate information products, national default management services, and a variety of other services pertaining to real estate transfers and loan transactions.

Over the last three years, this segment was highly profitable with a combined ratio in the range of 90.9% and 92.1%. In general, it benefits whenever the number of housing purchases increases as well as when housing prices increase (title insurance is usually charged as a % of purchase price). Unlike other insurance segments, actual claims are typically very low, so the main expense is operations costs.

In Q1 2019, underwriting and fee income dropped 46% to $11.6 million. Adversely affected by a -1.4% decline in premium and fee volume, the combined ratio worsened by 190 basis-points to 97.7%.

Prior year claim developments also negatively impacted the loss ratio, increasing it by 40 basis-points to 2.9%.

Run-off Operations: The run-off segment consists of mortgage and consumer credit guaranties. From 2011, the company discontinued writing new business in all states in this business line and limited itself to servicing the run-off of the existing business. Over the last three years, premiums have therefore continuously declined, with a highly erratic loss ratio.

In Q1 2019, the segment recorded a 24.2% decline in premiums to $16.2 million. Because of this drop in the premium volume, the expense ratio worsened by 4.3 points to 24.3% and adversely affected the combined ratio.

Hence, underwriting gains recorded during the quarter dropped to a mere $3.7 million.

Dividend & Share Repurchases

For Q1 2019, the company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2 per share, 2.5% higher than in Q1 2018 (3.6% indicated yield).

The company did not repurchase any shares during the quarter.

Because of the dilutive effect associated with the stock-based awards, outstanding shares increased slightly by 0.2 million to 302.9 million.

Debt Position

In Q1 2019, debt amounted to almost $1 billion, 14.7% debt to total capitalization.

Book Value & Valuation

Over the last five years, book value per share grew from $15.5 in 2014 to $17.23 in 2018, approximately a 2.1% annual increase.

Additionally, in 2018, book value share declined, because of the issuance of new shares related to the conversion of senior debentures. However, in Q1 2019, shareholders’ equity grew by 10% to $5.7 billion with book value per share growing by a whopping 12.6% to $18.94.

At the current price, the company trades at 1.21 times book value or a fair price regarding the P/B 10-year average.

Takeaways

Currently fairly valued, the company benefits from a strong position in the title insurance market combined with good underwriting margins in almost all segments. Current investors would undoubtedly enjoy the gradual dividend increases, and the book value growth supported by a steady underwriting performance. From my side, I will not invest currently in Old Republic, as there is no more safety margin.

