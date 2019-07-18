Tongda Group: Cheap Could Get Cheaper

Tongda is cheap at 4.7 times forward P/E and 0.66 times P/B, but I am not investing till valuation gets even lower or global smartphone shipments stabilize.

FY2019 performance is dependent on growth in glass-like plastic casing shipments. And, metal casing shipments and ASP to decline less than expected.

I like Tongda's diversification into the 5G antenna business, but I expect this to be a mid-term driver which does not boost financial results significantly for the next few years.

Elevator Pitch

Hong Kong-listed Tongda Group Holdings Ltd (OTC:TDGFF) [698:HK] is trading at a depressed valuation of 4.7 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E, 0.66 times P/B, and a FY2018 dividend yield of 4.6%. The company's cheapness is a result of weak FY2018 and 1QFY2019 numbers, expectations of lower smartphone shipments globally due to slower global economic growth, and U.S.-China trade tensions.

The key question is if current valuations have priced in all the negatives, and whether the company can deliver on its FY2019 guidance of high single-digit revenue growth and a recovery in gross profit margin mentioned below.

I am not investing in Tongda for the moment until valuations trend even lower at below 0.6 times P/B or there are signs of stabilizing smartphone shipments, because of a couple of factors.

Firstly, it is not possible to predict future smartphone shipments and the relative sales performance of the smartphones and other products launched by its top customers, Xiaomi Corporation (OTCPK:XIACF) (OTCPK:XIACY) [1810:HK], Apple (AAPL) and Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) (OTC:SSNNF).

Secondly, while Tongda's glass-like plastic casing products are gaining traction, I am not certain if such demand will be sustainable for the next three years or more. Its core/legacy metal casing products (for FY2018 and prior periods) have seen decreasing volumes and average selling prices in FY2018 and 1QFY2019. In the meantime, Tongda's new 5G plastic dipole antenna business should not be a significant revenue contributor for the next few years.

Thirdly, there is a 22% downside in the worst-case scenario that FY2019 earnings are much weaker than expected and Tongda trades back to its 10-year historical P/B low of 0.49 times.

Company Description

Listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2010, Tongda Group is primarily a supplier of handset casing to handset manufacturers but has diversified into other businesses in recent years.

The handset casings & high-precision components, smart electrical appliances casings, network communications facilities & others, household & sports goods and notebook computers business segments contributed 74.4%, 9.5%, 8.3%, 6.8%, and 1.0% of Tongda's FY2018 revenue, respectively.

Note that Tongda is no longer involved in the notebook computers business after spinning off this business in March 2018.

The handset casings & high-precision components business is involved in the manufacturing of handset casings, tri-proof (waterproof/dustproof/shockproof) high-precision components, high-precision insert molding parts and high-precision rubber molding parts. The smart electrical appliances casings business is engaged in the manufacturing control panels, metal accessories and casings for high-end electrical appliances. The network communications facilities & others business is involved in the production of set-top box casings and automotive interior decorations. The household & sports goods business makes durable household goods, household utensils and sports goods.

Tongda's Customers In The Various Business Segments

Source: Tongda's FY2018 Results Presentation

I will be focusing primarily on Tongda's handset casings & high-precision components business in this article, as this business segment contributes close to three-quarters of the company's sales.

Strengthening Customer Base In The Past Year

Tongda's top customers for its core handset casings & high-precision components business are Xiaomi Corporation (XI), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Samsung Electronics. It has strengthened its customer base in the past year.

Samsung Electronics is a newly-acquired customer for Tongda since the third quarter of FY2018. Tongda started with the mass production of back covers for the Samsung Galaxy J6+ and has expanded its product coverage to supply back covers for Samsung's mid-range handset models.

Tongda was named one of Apple's top 200 suppliers (in terms of spend) for fiscal year 2018. This represents the first time Tongda is on the list of Apple's top 200 suppliers, which is updated annually and released in March. This is a significant positive, as larger suppliers are likely to get more of Apple's allocation over time in line with the Pareto principle. Sell-side broker China Merchant Securities has speculated that Tongda supplied Apple with waterproof casing solutions since the third quarter of FY2016.

In its FY2018 results announcement, Tongda elaborated on its business activity with "a customer in North America", which is likely to be Apple and the products mentioned possibly the iPhone and the MacBook:

For the Group's tri-proof (waterproof/dustproof/shockproof) and high-precision components business, apart from delivering Liquid-Silicone Rubber ("LSR"), precision insert molding and precision rubber molding parts to a customer in North America, we also closely cooperate with its various business departments to develop for fittings for notebook computer and product accessories, in order to achieve multi-product horizontal development, as well as lay a solid foundation for a long-term partnership.

Tongda continues to be actively involved in new product launches by Xiaomi, with the supply of middle frames and 2.5D (two-and-a-half-dimensional) glass back covers materials for Xiaomi's latest Redmi Note 7.

Growing Demand For Glass-like Plastic Casings To Drive Near-Term Growth

Following its 1Q2019 quarterly business update released on April 29, 2019, Tongda guided that it has targeted 140 million handset casing shipments for FY2019 (representing a 40% growth over 100 million shipments in FY2018), with glass-like plastic casings, which it refers to as "Glastic", contributing 71% or 100 million handset casing shipments, driven mainly by Samsung. Metal casing and glass casings are expected to each account for 20 million this year.

"Glastic" casing has gained favor with smartphone makers, particularly for the low-to-mid end models, because it resembles glass in terms of appearance and functionality (highly durable) but it is cheaper than glass implying a low cost-to-performance ratio. Also, the increased adoption of full-screen displays for smartphones has also driven demand for "Glastic" casing. Tongda is supplying "Glastic" back covers to Samsung, Xiaomi, and Oppo, among others.

Tongda emphasized on the strong growth of "Glastic" in its FY2018 results announcement released on March 19, 2019:

During the Year, the Group promptly adjusted its product structure to focus on the Glass-like plastic ("Glastic") casings, which was developed by the Group's R&D team. Production of Glastic casings increased from only several models at the beginning of the Year to being widely used in the medium-priced market at the end of the Year. As a result, the total shipment of handset casings was still able to meet the expected target for the year. During the Year, in response to the market demand, the Group expanded its production capacity for Glastic casings and improved product yield rate, therefore captured a larger handset market share by leveraging the Glastic casings... During the Year, the Group expanded its production capacity for Glastic casings as well as tri-proof and high-precision components and actively optimised the production line process and automation to improve its production efficiency and product yield rate.

Tongda also noted how its core/legacy metal casings business is suffering:

Metal casings, as the Group's main products in the past, were replaced by non-metal casings during the Year due to changing of industrial design trend and the difficulty of metal to be applied to the physical characteristics of wireless charging and 5G antenna. As a result, the shipment volume, and profit of metal casings dropped sharply in the second half of 2018.

Nevertheless, "Glastic" casing is not likely to be a long-term growth driver for Tongda. "Glastic" casing is perceived as inferior to glass casing and is not likely to penetrate the high-end smartphone segment. In the longer term, "Glastic" casing could be a transition material for smartphone makers who might eventually switch to glass casing completely over time.

Supplying Antenna For 5G Applications A Mid-Term Growth Driver

On January 28, 2019, after market close, Tongda announced its diversification into a new telecommunications-related business with the development of its 5G small cell antennas. On April 29, 2019, the company confirmed that its 5G plastic dipole antenna business will commence small-scale production in 2Q2019 and start mass production in 2H2019. The new 5G plastic dipole antenna business is expected to be revenue generating by FY2020 when 5G networks are rolled out worldwide.

The market reacted positively to Tongda's announcement. Tongda's share price jumped 41% from HK$0.77 on January 28, 2019, to HK$1.09 on January 29, 2019. The euphoria didn't last with the release of a profit warning relating to its expected FY2018 earnings decline on February 12, 2019 which sent its share price crashing down to HK$0.80. With a quarterly business update indicating that revenue declined YoY for 1Q2019 and the escalation of U.S. China trade tensions since May 2019, Tongda's share price dropped to a 5-year historical low of HK$0.58 in June 2019.

The positive share price reaction to Tongda's new 5G plastic dipole antenna business is not exactly wrong. The 5G infrastructure market has a long growth runway, with BIS Research forecasting 5G infrastructure market to grow at a CAGR of 75% between 2019 and 2025. Also, antenna supplier peers tend to trade at higher valuation multiples compared to smartphone casing companies. As an example, China-listed Shenzhen Sunway Communication Co., Ltd, [300136:CH] engaged in the development and production of mobile terminal antenna systems, trades at 18.6 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E. In comparison, casing companies BYD Electronic (International) Co. Ltd. (BYDIF) (OTC:BYDIY) [285:HK] and Ju Teng International Holdings Limited [3336:HK] trade at much lower 9.0 and 7.3 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E, respectively. Tongda itself is valued by the market at 4.7 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E, based on its share price of HK$0.61 as of July 16, 2019.

But it is necessary to temper optimism with caution. The new 5G plastic dipole antenna business will take time to ramp up, and the rate of growth also depends on the pace of 5G roll-out globally. It is safe to assume that the new 5G plastic dipole antenna business should not contribute more than a single-digit percentage of revenue in the next three years.

Valuation

Tongda Group trades at 4.7 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 4.1 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E, based on its share price of HK$0.61 as of July 16, 2019.

Tongda Group's current P/B of 0.66 times is also a 5-year historical low but is still approximately at a 34% premium to its 10-year historical low P/B of 0.49 times recorded in March 2011.

Tongda's cheapness is due to weak FY2018 and 1QFY2019 results. FY2018 headline net profit declined 46% YoY to HK$542.8 million due to a HK$221 million inventory write-off and decreased shipment and profit of metal casings; while 1QFY2019 revenue (adjusted for divestment of notebook computers business last year) declined 5.2% YoY.

In addition, the escalation of U.S.-China trade tensions and slower global economic growth have lowered expectations of handset shipments growth. On May 30, 2019, the International Data Corporation released a forecast stating that it expects 2019 global smartphone shipments to decline 1.9% (in terms of volume) YoY.

Tongda offers a trailing FY2018 dividend yield of 4.6%. It is noteworthy that Tongda announced in December 2018 that it had adopted a dividend policy with effect from FY2019, although there is no pre-determined dividend distribution ratio.

Dividend payout ratio has been consistent at 32% for FY2018 and FY2017. Tongda guided for high single-digit revenue growth and a recovery in gross profit margin at the end of April 2019, which implies earnings growth and increased dividends for FY2019, assuming the guidance is met.

Variant View

Tongda Group's new 5G plastic dipole antenna business is a key growth driver for the mid-term, but the revenue contribution from this new business is unlikely to offset any significant decline in smartphone shipments and potential drop in revenue and profit for the core handset casings & high-precision components business, particularly the metal casings sub-segment.

While metal casings are expected to account for only 20 million of the total 140 million target for FY2019, a larger-than-expected decline in metal casings average selling prices could depress Tongda's overall gross margins.

More importantly, in the longer term, it remains to see if "Glastic" casing will still be in demand, or be replaced by glass casing or other substitutes.

Closing Thoughts

I suggest that Tongda Group be put on the watchlist. I will monitor the share price, industry data on smartphone shipments and the sales of Samsung (particularly the low to mid range) and Xiaomi smartphones. If Tongda's share price declines to HK$0.55 equivalent to 0.6 times P/B, it could be a good entry price. Alternatively, if either global smartphone shipments exhibit steady growth or Samsung/Xiaomi phones sell well, I could review the stock again as this gives me greater confidence in the company's high-single digit revenue guidance for FY2019.

