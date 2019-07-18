SandRidge Energy: Time To Clean Up The Carl Icahn Mess

SandRidge Energy (SD) is proof that Carl Icahn is not always correct. Back in 2018, Icahn wanted new directors, a change in management and an end to the merger with Bonanza Creek (BCEI). Some senior management headed out the door, he reached an agreement with regard to directors and the merger was called off. SandRidge Energy board also rejected a proposal from Midstates Petroleum Corp. (MPO) to merge.

The sad part about the ending of the Bonanza Creek merger was the ability of SandRidge to accelerate the conversion to a higher percentage of liquids production as Chesapeake Energy (CHK) accomplished through the WildHorse Resource Development (WRD) merger. Admittedly, anytime a company emerges from bankruptcy as both SandRidge Energy and Bonanza Creek had, there is the "bankruptcy discount" that encompasses questions about the quality of assets (among other things).

Stock Price Action

The actions of Icahn have left SandRidge Energy shareholders open to the full brunt of the primarily gas producers' stock price pullback. The unsolicited merger proposal was for a greater price than the current (and dropping) price. The common stock of this company has participated with aplomb, unfortunately for shareholders.

(Source: Seeking Alpha, July 15, 2019)

This is not exactly the result shareholders hoped for when they cheered Icahn on to a hopeful victory. This is also not the first time that Icahn has not been successful with an oil & gas holding. He had similarly mixed results when he got involved with Chesapeake Energy early in the overhaul of that company.

Also, this may be a very telling outcome for those shareholders inclined to back him up with the current fight at Occidental Petroleum (OXY). The lesson is Icahn needs a much better track record than this with the small fry before he picks on the big boys. His overall track record may be excellent. But his oil & gas investments are clearly not the lynchpin of that track record, based upon some of his latest results. That should be important for observers to keep in mind going forward.

Finances

Now, it's time for Icahn and the SandRidge Energy shareholders to get this company back into shape. The stock price is probably not reflective of the company's prospects. Finances have really not deteriorated since the emergence from bankruptcy. Instead, the price decline has a lot more to do with the market future prospects perception of primarily gas-producing companies for the next few years or so. Like any other commodity producer, this perception can quickly change. But the company needs to take advantage of any opportunities that arise.

At the end of the first quarter, the company reported a working capital deficit that was closing in on $100 million. That working capital deficit included borrowings of $20 million on the bank line. There was another more than $300 million available to the company.

(Source: SandRidge Energy First Quarter 2019 Earnings Press Release)

Cash flow is likely to top $120 million for the year. That means that the enterprise value of this company is approximately 3 times the value of the cash flow. The problem is that oil companies are similarly out of favor. Yet, many participating investors favor primarily oil-producing companies for the superior margin profitability. There are a lot of oil companies trading at this multiple or cheaper. That explains why this company is so out of favor and may decline in value some more.

Management Strategy

On the other hand, management has made significant strides in changing the mix of the company production.

(Source: SandRidge Energy First Quarter 2019 Earnings Press Release)

About half of the company production is liquids. Even better than that, the company focused less on some high-risk production assets in the earthquake-prone areas of Oklahoma, while emphasizing some of the better acreage. Now what needs to happen is some margin enhancement.

(Source: SandRidge Energy First Quarter 2019 Earnings Press Release)

As shown above, the company has no profit margin at a time of decent oil prices. Part of this is due to the lease operating expenses. Those expenses are very high for a company with significant gas production. This implies the need for a much better water handling system to reduce costs across the acreage. Laredo Petroleum (LPI), another company covered by the author, reported lease operating expenses about half as much per BOE as this company reported.

Management also needs to explore the possibilities of increasing the prices of products sold. This company may well deserve its enterprise value-to-cash flow ratio based upon a lack of profitability. That lack of profitability will stoke the market fears of more financial trouble in the future, even though the balance sheet is in good shape. Long-term debt plus the working capital deficit is less than the annual cash flow.

Future

The company needs to maximize the assets that it has. Mr. Icahn needs to admit his limits and allow this management to do what it does best. The Bonanza Creek merger was probably a good idea, and the terms were reasonable. In the future, another opportunity like that one needs to happen for this company.

(Source: SandRidge Energy First Quarter 2019 Earnings Presentation)

In the meantime, there is plenty of work to be done with the assets already in place. SandRidge Energy needs to show it can be very profitable with the assets already in possession of the company. That implies margin improvement through better cost controls and more aggressive sales prices. There are plenty of managements in the industry that do those things very well.

(Source: SandRidge Energy First Quarter 2019 Earnings Presentation)

The company had some drilled some North Park wells that produced returns as low as 15%. Fortunately, those results appear to be correctable in the future. Past management did not pay much attention to costs and profits after bankruptcy. That attitude appears to have changed for the better.

The market will wait to see the results. Right now, there are a lot of competitors with superior profitability. This acreage may not be oil-rich. But there is plenty of competition that drills this type of acreage to produce decent margins. This management has a ways to go to catch up to the competition.

The company has a decent future due to the balance sheet strength in relation to the cash flow. But until management demonstrates superior profitability on these two main holdings, this stock is likely to remain at an industry discount. An investment in this company's common stock would show faith that management can indeed run this company with superior profitability in the future. That would not be too much of a stretch either. Just remember that some companies are every bit out of favor as this one and already have that superior profitability.

