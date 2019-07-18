Netflix De-Fanged: Growth Story At Risk

Judging by net add deceleration that started to form in April, it looks like demand for the company's streaming service has become much more price-sensitive.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has had its flops in the past. For example, the June 2018 quarter saw the Los Gatos-based company miss the mark by adding 1.1 million fewer subscribers to its platform than was forecasted. But never, as far back as I can recall, has Netflix fallen short on net adds by as much as it did in 2Q19.

Granted, revenues of $4.92 billion were nowhere near disastrous, landing in line with expectations and a healthy 33% above year-ago levels. EPS of $0.60 looked even stronger, four cents better than consensus. But when it comes to a high-growth subscription-based business like Netflix, probably nothing matters more to investors than the size of the user base.

Although the management team could not point the finger at one particular reason to explain the sizable guidance miss in global paid net adds, it strikes me as curious that it happened amid the largest price increase in the company's history, introduced in May 2019. The graph below (see red line) depicts the clear deceleration in user growth in May and June that started to form timidly in April, in what seems to have been high sensitivity to price leading to lower retention.

The reaction to the price hike this time contrasts with Netflix's most recent move to increase subscription cost in late 2017. Back then, 4Q17 results were impressive beyond expectations, suggesting pricing power and inelastic demand for the media company's streaming service. Between then and now, competing platforms like Amazon's (AMZN) Prime Video and AT&T's (T) HBO Now evolved, while big household names, including Disney (DIS) and Apple (AAPL), gear up to enter a space that has become increasingly more crowded.

Obviously, the financial impact of what could become slower growth in the subscriber base should not be felt immediately but over time instead. For this reason, revenues in the second quarter still looked robust, especially with increased prices pushing ARPU higher by 9% on an FX-adjusted basis. Impacting the bottom line the most, op margin of 14.3% landed above guidance and 250 bps better YOY. But here, favorable expense timing played a role, the effects of which could be reversed in the second half of the year.

Stock could lose momentum

When the trading session opens on Thursday, NFLX is likely to be the worst-performing of the FANG plus Apple and Microsoft (MSFT) stocks YTD and for the trailing 12 months by a long stretch, putting an end to an incredible share price run that took place until mid-2018. I believe loss of momentum on this pricey stock to be justified, considering that the main factor driving shares higher until recently - user base growth - has fallen off sharply and unexpectedly even to the management team.

Bulls will likely argue that 2Q19 results were a blip on the radar and that, once first quarter actual figures through third quarter guidance are taken into account, average quarterly subscriber net adds of 6.4 million still look pretty healthy. And to be fair, bulls could be right.

My concern is that investor sentiment may not turn positive again until Netflix confirms its upbeat expectations for higher net adds in the third quarter, which should not happen for another three months until the next earnings release. Between now and then, Netflix's so-important growth narrative will likely suffer, especially as competitive pressures mount in the second half of the year with the introduction of Disney Plus and Apple TV+ in the fourth quarter.

The bottom line is that NFLX, faced with increased competition and what appears to be more price-sensitive demand, could be facing slower growth ahead. This is usually not a good sign for a stock that trades at rich next-year earnings multiples of more than 50x.

