The Value Trap Known As Gran Tierra Energy

Those of us who followed Petroamerica to its acquisition by Gran Tierra (GTE) know that Gran Tierra got a great deal acquiring Petroamerica. The problem is that since the acquisition and the others in the history of Gran Tierra, the value of Gran Tierra shares has remained "undervalued." Now, the company headlined a list of temporary problems (another "perfect storm") that have caused the stock to become even more undervalued.

Small companies often do not have the diversification needed to produce smooth results. Plus this Columbian operator has encountered some complicated geology to make matters more challenging. Still, Gran Tierra has a history of growth and the entrance into Ecuador promises more diversification and growth. Eventually, this company should attain the size necessary that some of these routine problems will not result in headline challenges. At that point, the stock should be revalued by the market.

In the meantime, the current challenges probably provide good entry point for both traders and long-term investors. This company generally manages its finances conservatively because management is well aware of the challenges in the current environment. For those who do not mind periodic problems that cause some stock price volatility, this company offers a relatively strong balance sheet and a growth track record that is aided by some decent acquisitions.

Both Columbia and Ecuador are seen by many as relatively stable governments that want their oil resources developed. Therefore, they will aid companies that help them earn some foreign exchange. South America is far from the perfect place to do business. But there are much worse areas of the world than these two countries. The overall business climate in both countries is relatively friendly with some decent industry infrastructure to aid industry development.

Headlines

Two pumps need to be replaced on two of the more material wells. In addition, two more Accordionero wells were offline to facilitate completion efforts. A total of 4,500 BOED were affected.

Farmers set up a blockade that affected production at Suroriente and PUT-7. This took another 4,500 BOED offline.

The total effect was to drop production to 29,000 BOED. Note that this will also affect the company's debt ratios and other important lending guidelines. Both of these issues are part of the cost of doing business. Those pumps only last a certain amount of time and have to be periodically replaced. Such an announcement is not all that unusual.

Similarly, one of the periodic issues the company needs to deal with is a farmer's blockade in Columbia. It has happened before and undoubtedly will happen again in the future. Sooner or later the farmers and the Columbia government will come to an agreement. At such time, production from the affected areas will resume.

Companies with a growth history eventually diversify enough and become large enough that issues such as these are not nearly as material. Hopefully they become totally immaterial to investors as earnings begin to smooth. Other developments pick up the slack caused by issues such as these.

Stock Price Action

Normally all of this does not happen at the same time. When it does, the stock price "takes a hit" to provide investors with a good entry point.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website July 17, 2019

Despite growth and consistently better financial results, the periodic headlines (which really are not substantial) are clearly taking a toll on the company's common stock. Originally, management forecast debt to be a little higher than annual EBITDA. That would mean that this company has an enterprise value of less than 3 times projected EBITDA. That is dirt cheap for a growing company. Even this company with its periodic industry and Columbian challenges does not deserve this low ratio.

Obviously, management will have to change its guidance if the farmers' blockade lasts a while. That blockade is similar to a strike. It has absolutely nothing to do with the company business. Instead, it is a dispute between the farmers and the government. Nonetheless, it does take a toll on the company's profitability. Still, by year-end, the quarterly results should approach the original management guidance. That is most likely what concerns creditors.

Finances

Management offered $300 million new notes at 7.750%. Management then tendered for the convertible notes outstanding. There is a lockup provision with some institutional shareholders that should "guarantee" a minimum acceptance. The effect of these two transactions will increase interest expense while decreasing the dilution effect of the convertible notes. The company also has a balance on the bank line that will undoubtedly be paid down until the funds are needed.

Source: Gran Tierra June 2019, Investor Update

Despite the latest challenges, the company is poised to have another growth year. If the pace shown on the second slide is maintained, it will not take long for this company to attain a size where enough diversification should smooth over these periodic challenges.

The cash flow statement in the 10-Q reports a large decrease in funds flow from operating activities. This was caused by an unfavorable change in some asset accounts that caused a significant use of cash. That did not happen in the previous year. It is definitely not a cause for concern. As shown above, operations generated a decent amount of cash in the first quarter. There are enough production additions to ensure cash flow growth for the year as long as oil prices do not sustain a significant decline from current levels.

This company receives Brent pricing and has some of the better margins in the industry. Even if it has to borrow some money to maintain its growth strategy, the balance sheet and other key ratios should still remain within conventional lending guidelines.

Some Key Prospects

This company has a good history of finding conventional oil prospects on its leases. The challenge has always been the complex geology.

Source: Gran Tierra June 2019, Investor Update

All of the above can be resolved. The problem is that you cannot tackle the challenges until you know what they are. This company is in the early exploration stages. So as fast as management tackles one problem, more arrive to resolve. This is normal in the early stages of field development. It can be very frustrating to shareholders.

Source: Gran Tierra Operation Update June 19, 2019

Management has some solutions to the operational challenges as shown on the first slide. The second slide states that management will get some permissions from the government until the issues with the farmers are resolved. Management will move forward to resolve key issues and do what it can to progress on issues it cannot control. That is probably the most you can ask of any management.

In the meantime, the blocks in Ecuador promise future diversification to lessen the effect of an occasional farmers' blockade. There are also other regions in Columbia where the company has leases that are not affected by periodic farmer disputes with the government.

The Future

This company is finding decent-sized oil deposits. There remains the possibility that this company could find an "elephant" when drilling a future exploration well. At the current price, there is very little downside risk left to the stock. About everything that could go wrong at one time has gone wrong. Sometimes the oil business is like that.

Further rapid growth appears to be a decent possibility. The current stock price offers a good entry point for a variety of strategies. This is not a typical low priced stock. There are a decent balance sheet and a sound operating history plus a New York Stock Exchange listing. A recovery from the current spate of bad news would probably result in an immediate doubling of the stock price.

The rapid future growth provides still more good news for shareholders. This company at some point could be acquired by a still larger company with deeper resources. In the meantime, the growth prospects offer years of decent returns even given oil price fluctuations. The relatively conservative key ratios enable this company to wait out most industry downturns.

I analyze oil and gas companies like Gran Tierra Energy and related companies in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies - the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.