Aurora Cannabis: Broken In Several Ways

With a couple of recent disasters in the Canadian cannabis sector, Aurora Cannabis (ACB) will likely return to the recent lows. The sentiment shift in the cannabis sector will impact all stocks and a subtle signal of a new business model is problematic. The investment thesis continues to tilt negative until a lot of the hype is stripped from the cannabis sector and the desire to add new production ends.

Broken Chart

The Canadian cannabis sector has been hit hard by a couple of disastrous events by major cannabis players. Canopy Growth (CGC) fired founding CEO Bruce Linton and CannTrust (CTST) failed a Health Canada audit.

These negative events in the sector have finally flipped the sentiment in a sector that only saw growth as bullish and now realizes that operational risk exists. With this additional risk hitting the sector, Aurora Cannabis faces dipping back to the lows in the $4s similar to a couple of moves in 2018.

Don't forget that Aurora Cannabis started trading on the NYSE on October 23, 2018. The stock traded at $9.99 the day prior to the announcement of the application for listing on the major U.S. stock exchange. The stock hit the all-time high of $12.52 on October 16 prior to the release of the official approval.

In both cases, Aurora Cannabis rallied prior to the official news release. The stock ended down at $7.01 the day of the official NYSE listing on October 23. The stock has now broken this support level that repeated multiple times in June.

Benzinga makes a clear case that the cannabis sector is under pressure. Aurora Cannabis broke recent support right above $7, but the whole sector is under pressure.

The issue here is that any investor buying after the uplisting onto the NYSE is now in the red. Aurora Cannabis is now going to have major overhang that prevents any rally.

Broken Business Models

The acknowledgement of the Canopy Growth CFO that the company won't be EBITDA positive by 2021 highlights the troubling business models in the sector. The company had already shifted away from the goal of generating C$1 billion in cannabis sales over the next year.

The one saving grace for Aurora Cannabis is if the company actually hits their EBITDA positive target for the June quarter while Canopy Growth was nearly C$100 million in the red for the March quarter. With CFO Mike Lee forecasting another quarter with gross margins in the 16% range, the gap between Aurora Cannabis and Canopy Growth will be massive.

The problem with the business model is that Aurora Cannabis built the business on indoor growing facilities that weren't yet profitable and the industry is quickly switching to cheaper outdoor facilities. The big push by CannTrust (CTST) was towards a couple of outdoor cultivation land parcels that could generate up to 200,000 kg of dried cannabis by 2020.

Now CannTrust might have problems obtaining Health Canada license approvals due to failing an audit on indoor grow rooms, but the reason the company was shifting outdoors is the lower costs. CannTrust forecast the perpetual harvest greenhouses having a cost of $0.75 per gram with the outdoor growing areas cutting costs by 80% to a near non-existent $0.15 per gram.

Remember that Aurora Cannabis has never discussed outdoor grow facilities in their push to dominate the market. The company has held that indoor greenhouse facilities were needed to produce premium cannabis, but the problem is the the market still prefers the low cost, illegal version.

The 207 acre Aurora Valley operation in British Columbia announced as part of the two outdoor cultivation licenses isn't even listed in the July presentation on their website. The company already has a forecast of reaching production capacity in about a year of 625,000 kg.

The company has long promoted the plan to get production costs below $1 per gram, but this level doesn't appear anywhere close to low enough. An indoor facility in Canada can't match the costs of outdoor growing that is apparently very effective even in the Canadian climate.

The odd part of the announcement of the outdoor grow facilities is that Aurora Cannabis didn't point out a target for dried cannabis output. The Aurora Valley facility could easily produce 200,000 kg annually. The whole business model is changed by shift to outdoor grow areas.

For the upcoming FQ4 report and with any forecasts for FY20, investors will keenly focus on the average net selling price per gram of C$6.40 and the cash costs per gram of C$1.40. The clear signal is negative trends in pricing pushing Aurora Cannabis to explore lower cost methods.

Even with 60% gross margins in FQ3, Aurora Cannabis still generated a C$36.6 million adjusted EBITDA loss. Investors should be prepared for an adjusted business model with a failure to meet EBITDA targets due to a lack of the expected sales growth.

Source: Aurora Cannabis FQ3'19 MD&A

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Aurora Cannabis is now a broken stock and a step away from a broken business model. The stock remains expensive with a market cap of ~$7.7 billion and the likelihood growing of the company missing positive EBITDA targets. The stock appears poised to retest 2018 lows in the $4s.

