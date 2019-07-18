Xinyuan: Large Investors Continue Support

The large financial houses have the talent and time to look very carefully at the firm.

Xinyuan (XIN) is a real estate company. Real estate involves a lot of risk. On top of this, XIN has investments in China, the US and the UK. And each of these markets has its own unique political and economic challenges.

The following table provides data from the SEC forms 13F required by the SEC. The SEC requires that this form be filed quarterly by institutional investment managers with at least $100 million in equity assets under management. These institutions have the time and resources research investments to a far greater extent than individual investors. They provide insights into what “smart money” is doing.

In prior postings, I have suggested why TPG has decided to eliminate its position in XIN. In a nutshell, such institutions take positions in hopes of making good returns in a defined number of years. TPG invested in XIN back in 2013. TPG provided XIN with US$108.6 million through the purchase of convertible notes and common shares. My sense is that TPG’s continuing liquidation of XIN’s shares indicates that TPG has decided to “move on.”

How should XIN’s investors view this move? As one of them, I see this major liquidation as an event that will limit XIN’s share price growth until the liquidation has been completed. One might argue that if TPG, with its considerable in-house talent has decided to get out, should not others follow?

I say no. In the table below, take a look at Acadian, a relatively small Boston investor. Malcom Baker is their director of research. What is his background? I quote from its website:

“Malcolm has been a research consultant with the firm since 2006 and plays a key role in formulating Acadian’s investment research agenda. He is the Robert G. Kirby Professor of Finance at Harvard Business School, and he is the author of articles published in the Journal of Finance, the Journal of Financial Economics, Quarterly Journal of Economics and other well-known academic journals. He has been awarded numerous prizes for his research, including the Brattle Prize for best corporate finance paper in the Journal of Finance; he is a program director at the National Bureau of Economic Research; and he has served as an editor of the Journal of Finance and the Review of Financial Studies. Malcolm holds a Ph.D. from Harvard University; a M.Phil. from Cambridge University; and a B.A. from Brown University.”

So Acadian just made a $1.2 million investment in XIN. Chump change you might say. I would differ. It is a large enough investment to suggest considerable research went into this decision.

So sophisticated investors continue to support XIN. By the way, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) also bought into XIN (15,199 shares) in the last quarter.

Like Acadian and Goldman, I believe XIN will turn out to be a good long term investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XIN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.