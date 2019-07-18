Remy Cointreau SA: Almost As Pricey As Its Cognac

If there is a justification for Remy Cointreau's current valuation, it merely has to be the result of faster growth and lower relative debt levels.

I therefore do not believe that the fact of being a luxury company alone justifies a premium valuation.

However, Remy Cointreau's brand portfolio - with cognac accounting for the major share of sales and profits - is positioned higher, making it in effect a producer of luxury goods.

Spirits producer Remy Cointreau SA (OTCPK:REMYF, OTCPK:REMYY) has reached quite lofty heights in terms of valuation. The company now trades at around 40 times earnings. This valuation is considerably higher than that of other spirit makers such as Diageo plc (DEO) or Pernod Ricard SA (OTCPK:PDRDF, OTCPK:PDRDY).

The family-controlled (the Hériard-Dubreuil family controls owns 53 percent and several board seats, including chairman Marc Hériard-Dubreuil) company's products, however, are on average positioned higher than those of its larger competitors. This might explain the valuation premium. Even more so taking into account that spirits can be consumed only once, while, for example, a luxury bag or car may be used for years. There is only one problem: unlike Hermes International (OTCPK:HESAF, OTCPK:HESAY) or Ferrari NV (RACE), Remy Cointreau does not have a measurable financial advantage over producers with less luxurious offerings.

Brand Portfolio

The company's brand portfolio comprises almost exclusively of (upper) premium and luxury products. Besides the eponymous Remy Martin cognac (clearly the group's flagship) Cointreau liquor, it also owns Bruichladdich whiskey, The Botanist gin and Mount Gay rum, among others. Remy Cointreau's highest-priced product, however, is Louis XIII cognac, which retails for four- to five-figure prices per bottle. Louis XIII is a product of Remy Martin but marketed as its own sub-brand.

A bottle of Louis XIII; Source: E. Remy Martin & Co.

All in all, the portfolio brands are on average positioned higher than those of competitors such as Diageo or Pernod Ricard.

Cognac accounts for about 75 percent of the company's sales and more than 85 percent of its profits. It could therefore be argued that the valuation should be based on that division's numbers, first and foremost. Personally, however, I believe that a company should always be valued as a whole if there is no indication of portfolio changes being at least considered by the management. The importance of cognac for Remy Cointreau furthermore means that its foremost competitor is LVMH SE's (OTCPK:LVMHF, OTCPK:LVMUY) Hennessy brand (in which Diageo owns a 34 percent minority stake via Moet Hennessy SAS).

Financials

At sales of slightly above €1.2 billion and net profits of €157.1 million for the year ended March 31st, 2019, Remy Cointreau is one of the smaller players among the large spirits producers. In and of itself, it is not unusual that a luxury company is smaller than non-luxury producers within the same product group.

What is striking, however, is that Remy Cointreau reports an operating margin of 21.7 percent, which is below both Diageo's 30.3 percent (for the year ended June 30th, 2018) and Pernod Ricard's 26.2 percent (for the year ended June 30th, 2018). Jack Daniel's producer Brown-Forman Corp. (BF.A, BF.B) is even further ahead of Remy Cointreau with a 34.4 percent operating margin, despite its much less luxurious sales mix. This is not too trivial, as the main reason why luxury companies justify a higher valuation is usually their higher profitability.

Even if one only takes into account the margins of the cognac division (27.7 percent), Remy Cointreau would be closer to its larger competitors, yet still not that much ahead of Pernod Ricard and behind Diageo in terms of profitability.

Remy Cointreau is, however, growing at a faster pace. The company reported sales growth of 7.9 percent (7.8 percent organic). The cognac division grew 12.9 percent (11.9 percent organic). The operating profit grew by 11.3 percent (15.3 percent for the cognac division).

On the other hand, Diageo reported organic sales growth of 5 percent, while operating profit grew 3.7 percent for FY2018. Pernod Ricard reported lower - albeit insignificantly - net sales for 2018, while being able to nonetheless increase profits by about 13 percent.

Another number that speaks in favor of the cognac maker is that Remy Cointreau's debt level is comparably low at a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 1.08, compared with Diageo's 2.2 and Pernod Ricard's 2.6.

Dividend

Remy Cointreau plans to distribute an ordinary dividend of €1.65 per share for the 2018/19 fiscal year. Additionally, an exceptional dividend of €1 per share will be proposed to the general meeting (and given the voting rights situation, it is quite sure that it will be accepted). This means that the company does not significantly differentiate itself in terms of dividend yield.

Conclusion

Remy Cointreau SA is without doubt a producer of luxury goods. Its margins, however, do not reflect this when compared to producers of similar but less luxurious products. Therefore, I doubt that being a luxury company commands higher valuations in and of itself. If there is a justification for a valuation premium, it comes from the faster growth in combination with one of the lowest relative debt levels in the industry instead.

And still, all in all, I cannot see much upside potential left at the current valuation. I do not expect the stock to experience a major crash anytime soon, but I could very well imagine some degree of correction.

As I am not that much of a cognac drinker, I cannot really give advise as to whether or not to buy the company's products. However, based on reported financial data, I will at least suggest caution with regard to the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RACE, LVMHF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: All research contained in this article was done with utmost care. However, I cannot guarantee accuracy. Every reader is advised to conduct his or her own due diligence and research.