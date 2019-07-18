Let's Check On The Bull Case

Fortunately, there were two other key pillars of the bull case. Let's check up on them as stocks loiter near record highs.

Stocks spent the first half of this week largely adrift, as investors look for direction from earnings and the incoming data, with the latter ostensibly providing clues as to what to expect from the Fed following a July cut that's all but penciled in.

One of the most notable tidbits from the latest installment of BofA's rates and FX sentiment survey (out late last week) is the following chart, which suggests rampant confusion as to how much easing is ultimately in the cards:

(BofA)

Note that 12% of respondents see more than 150bp worth of rate cuts by 2021. Essentially, that means a non-trivial number of those surveyed see the Fed cutting rates to zero (or close to it).

Implicit are doubts about central banks' capacity to combat a downturn and drag inflation kicking and screaming up to target on a sustainable basis. Those doubts were reflected rather poignantly in another finding from the survey, which showed 18% of respondents choosing "Nothing" when asked "What is most likely to succeed in lifting EUR 5y5y breakeven inflation rates?" In other words, nearly a fifth of respondents believe Europe is destined for, at best, more disinflation and, at worst, outright deflation.

Meanwhile, the July installment of BofA's extremely popular Global Fund Manager survey showed an 11pt increase in concerns about "monetary policy impotence":

(BofA)

These results reflect growing worries that central banks simply haven't normalized enough to free up ample ammo to combat a severe downturn. Of course, policymakers disagree. The ECB and the BoJ have been keen to make it clear that even with rates in negative territory and balance sheets bloated, more stimulus is always possible. Indeed, most market participants now expect some form of a new easing package from the ECB in September.

The problem with all of this should be immediately obvious for anybody wondering whether to stick around for more after the ~20% run-up in equities this year (and that's to say nothing of the rally in investment grade and high yield credit). Most of the surge has been predicated on the idea that more monetary accommodation will be some semblance of successful in helping the global economy avert a downturn. If that assumption turns out to be misguided, well then, we might all look back on the following chart and shake our heads in hindsight:

(Heisenberg)

Once stocks recovered last year's swoon and hit new highs, one of the main pillars of the bull thesis was the idea that the "flow-less" nature of the rally and a lack of participation by key investor cohorts left considerable room for re-leveraging and re-risking should volatility remain suppressed. In short, whenever anybody asked what the case for more gains could possibly be once risk assets had aggressively priced in Fed cuts and concurrent easing from the FOMC's global counterparts, the answer, from the perspective of US equities anyway, was usually couched in terms of buybacks and a recovery in positioning (more colloquially, a "force in").

One of the main advocates for further gains predicated on the idea that near-record-low positioning would recover was JPMorgan's (NYSE:JPM) Marko Kolanovic who, early in 2019, said the S&P would hit 3,000 likely by late spring. At the time (i.e., in January and February, coming off December's harrowing rout), Marko's call seemed pretty optimistic. As it turns out, his prediction played out almost precisely. The S&P did, in fact, hit 3,000 around "late spring."

With questions swirling about central bank impotence, you might be wondering whether the bull case predicated on re-leveraging and the rebuilding of exposure by various discretionary and systematic investor categories is still viable. Put differently, you might be wondering how much exposure has already been rebuilt amid the rally.

The answer, according to Kolanovic's latest note, out Tuesday, is that while positioning has indeed "recovered meaningfully," that doesn't necessarily bode ill for markets. Barring an external volatility shock, Marko says exposure is likely to be rebuilt further. He cites the history of aggregated systematic equity exposure, including the following examples:

In 2018, positioning increased from ~0 in April to ~100th percentile in September, and was only interrupted by the October selloff on the back of Powell’s rate hike comments. On the other hand, in 2016, positioning increased from ~0 in February to ~100th percentile at the end of the year, and stayed near max long for the next 14 months. Positioning was reset more than a year later by the February 2018 volatility shock.

You can read more from Marko's latest here, but for our purposes, the point is simply that unless there's a significant (and sustained, in the case of the vol.-targeting crowd) spike in volatility, systematic equity exposure will probably continue to be rebuilt from current levels.

So, what about buybacks, that other reliable pillar of support for stocks in the post-crisis environment? There's good news on that front, namely that the bonanza isn't likely over. Remember, the corporate bid is (by far) the largest source of US equity demand and that isn't going to change. Here's a quick bit of fresh color on this from Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB):

From a demand-supply perspective, buybacks have been the most important driver of S&P 500 price increases during this cycle. They have been running at over $200bn a quarter (gross) over the last year. While announcements remain noisy, they do not suggest a slowing yet. The level of corporate earnings is the primary driver of buybacks. Earnings have been flat this year and are on track to be down slightly in Q2. But absent a large decline, companies are likely to maintain the pace of buybacks, as they did in the previous earnings slowdowns in 2011-2012 and 2015-2016.

It's probably worth noting that Deutsche Bank's estimates of systematic funds' equity exposure suggest further re-risking from vol.-control funds, CTAs and risk parity is likely to be limited from here. It looks like that assessment is based on using the moving beta function in Bloomberg to estimate risk parity funds' exposure to global equities and doing the same thing for CTAs and the S&P. Their estimate of vol. control exposure is just a standard "escalator up, elevator down" composite. I'm not going to weigh in on who's "right," but if Kolanovic says the systematic universe's exposure level has room to run before it reaches extremes, that's probably pretty reliable (do note further re-risking by that crowd is contingent on momentum and suppressed volatility and Marko does note that the systematic universe's exposure is "above average" if not yet stretched to the max).

The bottom line is that if you were looking to stay bullish on equities amid concerns about monetary policy being exhausted (or, "out of ammo" in the vernacular of those who spend their days mired in this debate), you can still make the case that positioning has more room to improve and buybacks will remain supportive.

That said, at the macro level the usual concerns continue to weigh on frayed nerves. The expansion is elderly and while expansions don't die of old age, they do arguably perish from the symptoms of old age. In the same Global Fund Manager survey mentioned above, 73% of respondents said the business cycle is a risk to financial stability, the highest read in eight years. As BofA notes, that reflects "global manufacturing PMIs at 7-year lows and expectations for global EPS to decline 1%."

(BofA)

And with that, I'll leave you with a great quote from former trader-turned Bloomberg columnist Richard Breslow (from his Wednesday missive):

[The Fed] can, obviously, cut rates back to near zero. Renewed QE is certainly a potential, but unpopular, choice. Aggressively managing the balance sheet and straying away from traditional investments is something that they would probably like to consider. But once they’re seen as even more egregiously picking winners and losers, the political fallout will be extreme. It will provide a whole new dimension of political pressure on their decisions. Even using the balance sheet to fund much-needed infrastructure projects will provide no cover. One thing they can hint at, but isn’t at all an option for the Fed, is negative rates. The populace simply won’t tolerate it. Aside from the very real issue of whether it’s a trap from which there is no escape, the political fallout would be extreme.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.