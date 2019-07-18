Oil Markets: Expect More Volatility Ahead

As the clouds of weak global economic growth started to shroud oil markets, the U.S. - Iran rivalry prevented oil prices from falling further. I opined in one of my articles that we will likely see $40 oil very soon, but after a few days, two tankers were attacked in the Gulf of Oman, leading to an exchange of heated rhetoric between the arch rivals. $40 oil was put on hold. Then, the much-hyped and anticipated meeting between Trump and Xi took place on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Osaka, leading to hopes for an end to the trade war. Prices rallied from $54 to $60, in fact temporarily going beyond it. Oil entered overbought territory, and hence, as many expected, prices fell down to $56, where it received a strong support.

So, what caused oil prices to rally again? There are many reasons for it. Let’s start with the trade talks. The meeting that took place at G20 in Osaka, Japan, was only able to extract so much optimism because it had been framed against a scenario that was utterly gloomy. Trump had threatened to go ahead with the remaining $325 billion tariffs, which would have then covered the total trade between the U.S. and China. As the meeting was set against this backdrop, the announcement itself was enough to overshadow the expectation of any substantial outcome leading to a long-term solution.

At G20, both parties decided once again to resume trade talks injecting optimism and putting further tariffs on hold. However, upon careful observation, it is clear that not much has changed between the countries since the last meeting. The lack of a deadline manifests an absence of any concrete plans for the talks. The U.S. wants China to make some “sweeping policy changes” and to increase purchases of agricultural products in order to narrow down the trade deficit. There are serious doubts regarding any commitments from the Chinese side to actually increase its purchase of U.S. agricultural products, as Xi wants this to be part of a “broader agreement”. Regarding Huawei’s saga, only “lower-tech” semiconductors have been allowed to be sold to the Chinese telecom giant. Finally, attempts at face-saving would force both of the presidents to attribute a deal, if there is any, on their own terms. None can portray themselves as giving in.

Coming back to Iran, the recent bullish development for oil markets was when the British Royal Marines took hold of an alleged Iranian supertanker full of crude oil. The Government of Gibraltar has recently confirmed the news. This prompted a strong response from Tehran, as it termed the seizure as a “threatening act”. Chances of escalation were on the rise as a British tanker laden with 1 million barrels of oil had taken shelter in Saudi Arabia after fears that Iran might retaliate and seize it. But for now, the matter seems to have settled down.

Warning - Volatility Ahead!

Given the above discussion, one can safely conclude that we might have a $3-4 ride on the upside. But we will hit a wall around $63. Tepid demand, rising U.S. oil production and concerns regarding global economic growth will resurface.

So, one can take a chance (a little risky one) and buy to hold for another $2 or so, as the stock price has stalled at $57 as I write, and if it manages to break the $58.690 level, we might see WTI touching $60 again. But those thinking that it will go all the way to $70 or beyond and taking a long position after $63 should have some very strong nerves and a fat pocket to bear the loss. Regardless to say, selling from that height, i.e., $63, can give traders a good $5-7 ride downwards.

All of this is if there is no escalation with Iran and tensions remain as is and/or reduce further. Traders should be very cautious and extremely vigilant while taking positions, as we will see more volatility in the days to come. However, the recent thaw in the relationship between Iran and the U.S. seems to call for more bearishness in the markets.

There is another important announcement by the end of July which will determine the course of prices: the FOMC’s decision on interest rates. We will discuss this in the next article.

Disclosure: I am/we are short BNO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.