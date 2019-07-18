148 Years Of Dividend Growth Investing

I know that you've heard it all before. Time in the market, rather than timing the market, accounts for the bulk of investment returns.

Lies!!!! Damnable lies!!!!

Using market data from Professor Robert Shiller's homepage (Online data), I looked at the total returns that an investor would have earned if she bought 1,000 shares of a hypothetical S&P500 index fund in 1871 and held them until June 2019, collecting and shoveling dividends into her bank account all the while. Her initial $4,461 investment in 1871 would be worth $3,872,438 today, representing an average annual return of 4.7% (which does not account for inflation). Ho hum.

But what if that same investor had the benefit of flawless foresight, and was able to exit the market precisely at each of the 7 major bull market tops and then buy back into the market at precisely the lowest point of each of the 7 worst bear market bottoms throughout market history? She would be out of the market roughly 12% of the time, deftly skipping the panic of 1873, the nauseating crash of 1929, the agonizing bear market of 1932, the secular bear market of the early to late 1970s, the silly little crash of 1987, the well-deserved internet bubble burst from 2000 to 2002, and (my favorite) the financial crisis starting in 2007. Assume she would collect dividends only for the time she was invested in the market and deposit those into her bank account. How much would her initial $4,461 investment be worth today?

The answer is $427,097,981, representing an average annual return of 8.06%. By staying out of the market only 12% of the time, our lucky (or brilliant) investor earns an extra $423,225,542 more than the investor who remains fully invested at all times from 1871 to today. That's an extra return of 10,929% - which, you know, seems like a lot.

But wouldn't the lucky market timer earn 12% fewer dividends than the investor who simply stayed the course since she'd be out of the market 12% of the time? Not even close. The investor who remained fully invested in the market at all times earns a total of $896,488 in dividends from 1871 to 2019, whereas the investor who leaves the market for each of the 7 greatest bear markets and then re-enters at the most propitious moments in history earns a total of $61,866,873 in dividends. The reason why she collects vastly more dividends by staying out of the market 12% of the time is because she is able to ratchet up her total share count from the 1,000 shares that she starts out with in 1871 to 122,727 shares by 2019, vastly multiplying her dividend-producing holdings. So, contrary to popular belief, timing the market is clearly worthwhile, as long as you have a time machine, crystal ball, or trustworthy magical genie.

Unless, however, you reinvest dividends.

Reinvest dividends regularly and you might as well throw out that time machine and dump the crystal ball into the recycling bin - they're worse than useless to you. And have security escort that magical market-seeing genie brusquely to the front of the building with a cardboard box of personal belongings, collect his deactivated cardkey and say, "We wish you best of luck with your future endeavors." Reinvest even a portion of dividends and the investment returns utterly swamp the returns that even a literally flawless market timing strategy could have delivered throughout the entire history of the S&P 500.

Imagine our hypothetical investor starts out with 1,000 shares of the S&P 500, reinvests dividends every single month into more shares of the S&P 500 and remains fully invested at all times from 1871 to June 2019. Her initial $4,461 investment in 1871 will grow by an average annual return of 9.13% per year to a mind-blowing $1,836,346,243 today - roughly 429% higher than the perfect market timer. That's an extra $1,409,148,262 profit for doing nothing but sitting on her hands like an idiot and clicking the "Buy" button once a month.

Knowing that, you now realize that you should have fired the genie 148 years ago.

And compared to the dividend collector who remains fully invested at all times and stuffs her dividends into a bank account? Don't even go there. The dividend reinvestor is in the market for precisely the same amount of time, but earns an extra $1,832,373,805 - a mere 47,318% more than the dividend collector. Which, you know, seems like a lot.

A picture tells 1,000 words. Using Shiller's historical market data, I've generated a logarithmic scaled chart comparing the month-end balances for the market timer (blue line), the dividend collector (yellow line) and the dividend reinvestor (red line) from 1871 to 2019.

And just for fun, here is the non-logarithmic scale version of the chart.

Where are you, little yellow line? I can't see you!

How long would a dividend reinvestor need to be in the market to get the same return as an investor who bought in 1871 and collected the dividends in a bank account? 77.46 years instead of 148 years. So clearly, the expression about "time in" the market verses "timing the market" is flat out wrong. What matters is not how long you are in the market but how many dividends you reinvest.

So, over the last 148 years, how much is it really worth, the most perfect market timing theoretically possible throughout history? The answer is 23% of your dividends. If our hypothetical investor only invested 77% of her dividends and spent the rest, she'd have exactly the same return as the very best market timing could have ever produced throughout market history.

But only spending 23% of her dividends doesn't sound like much fun! How many investors can live for 148 years off merely 23% of their dividend income? Okay, fine. Suppose she had all her investments in a long-term trust, the beneficiaries of which include herself and her progeny. She saves 100% of her dividends for the first 40 years, and then for the next 118 years the trust distributes a share of dividends, first to her and then to her descendants. How much dividend income can the trust distribute and still manage to put a whooping on the genie-enabled market timer of perfection? That initial 40-year accumulation phase enables the trustee to distribute 1/3rd of the dividend income and still manage to keep up with the perfect market timer. And that number goes way higher the longer you run the initial accumulation phase. Go ahead and see for yourself. Here is a link to the spreadsheet. You can copy it and run whatever experiments you wish to see how factors such as time and reinvestment rate impact total market returns throughout history.

My only question is, did I overlook anything or make any computational errors? Please feel free to use the comment section to let me know.

And for those of you who like to follow my portfolio, yesterday I noticed that I had an extra $700 sitting around in one of our ROTH IRAs. I bought 4 shares of 3M (MMM), which naturally left me absolutely giddy with wild-eyed cupidity. Thumbs in my suspenders, whistling a jaunty tune as I tap-dance down the avenue. You know that about the only thing I do as an investor is to save money and reinvest dividends into more shares of high-quality, dividend-producing, blue-chip stocks. And if I can score a 3.3% dividend yield on my reinvestment dollars, oh ho ho. Now you can see how, based on the past 148 years, I may actually not be quite as crazy as I look.

The allocations and relative performance against the Vanguard Total Market Index (VT) since the reset date last December is as shown below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an investment advisor and this is not investment advice. I cannot guarantee the accuracy of the data or computations used in the attached spreadsheet. I am long every position listed in the attached chart, and have no other positions in any securities besides those. This article is written for entertainment purposes and none other, and can be relied upon for precisely nothing other than the readers' mere curiosity or desire to waste time.