Covestro: A Growth And Value Stock Combined Into One

At a valuation of EV/EBIT of just 7, the stock does not price in a potential increase in EBIT of as much as 60%.

While EPS has grown by 62% per year over the last four years, this has come to an end this year.

Covestro (OTCPK:CVVTF) has grown its EPS by 62% per year, over the last four years. Yes, you read that correctly, per year. No wonder the stock price tripled in two and a half years. However, since its peak on the 18th of January 2018, Covestro's stock has gone down by more than 56% in price, even though sales increased in volume. At the current price, this very profitable business looks too cheap not to pick up.

Why it is a growth stock

Take a look at the financial numbers of the last 4 years:

2015 2016 2017 2018 Revenue (growth year over year) 12,082 11,904 (-1.5%) 14,138(+18.8%) 14,616(+3.4%) Operating Income (EBIT) (growth year over year) 680 1,331(+95.7%) 2,808(+110.9%) 2,580(-8.1%) EPS (growth year over year) 2,21 3,93 (+78%) 9,93 (+153%) 9,46 (-5%)

A few numbers stand out. First, although revenue decreased in 2016, EBIT almost doubled. Second, even though EBIT doubled in 2016, it doubled once more in 2017! Third, despite a fair increase in revenue, EBIT went down by more than 8% in 2018. Let's dig deeper into the numbers.

Increase in EBIT in 2016

In 2016, the ratio cost of goods sold/revenue dropped to 72.3%, compared to 78.1% in 2015. The drop of 827 million euros in cost of goods sold single-handedly increased EBIT by more than 100%. This drop in costs is attributable to lower material costs. However, the lower material costs also weighed on the price that Covestro could charge its clients, lowering prices by 5.2%. On the other hand, volume was up 5.0%. This way, the higher volume almost balanced out the lower prices Covestro could charge, thus having the lower material costs add fully to the EBIT.

Increase in EBIT in 2017

In 2017, sales volume increased by 4.3%. Prices rebounded heavily, as Covestro saw its revenue boosted by 16.1% thanks to price increases. Cost of goods sold increased by 8.1%, resulting in a cost of goods sold/revenue ratio of just 65.8%. Costs thus increased by 697 million euros, while revenue increased by 2,234 million euros. The net gain of 1,537 million euros is very close to the increase of 1,477 million euros in EBIT.

Decrease in EBIT in 2018

In 2018, volume grew once again. Although slower than before, at 2.3%. Furthermore, Covestro was able to increase its prices by 4.5%. However, there were currency headwinds which had a negative impact of 3%. Once again, material prices evolved in the same direction as selling prices. This downward pressure on EBIT, in combination with the negative exchange rate evolvements, resulted in a lower EBIT, even though revenue grew 3.4%.

Remark to Cost of goods sold

The two main drivers behind cost of goods sold are energy prices and raw materials. The price of raw materials is subject to long-term contracts and is closely linked to the price Covestro is able to charge its customers. On the other hand, an increase in energy prices is more difficult to pass on to customers. In 2018, water levels in the Rhine were low, reducing the freight ships were able to transport, thus increasing energy costs for Covestro.

Growth in 2019

While EBIT decreased from €907M in the first quarter of 2018 to just €264M, volume growth is positive. This should stem investors positive, as it is a sign that even in difficult market environments like the past half-year, Covestro is able to attract more customers. Of course, the drop of 18.3% in sales prices cannot be ignored, as it wiped out most of Covestro's profits. However, it looks like the worst has passed and the best is yet to come. Plastic prices have now recovered from their dip in the first quarter of 2019, meaning that investors are likely to see double-digit growth in profits once again.

source: Plasteurope

Since the drop of 11%, plastic prices have already recovered by 5%. Note that the three months with the lowest prices: January, February and March, were all three during Q1 2019. It is by such low plastics prices, that Covestro saw its earnings slashed, to which the stock price anticipated. Right now, each percentage point increase in the sales price would drive up EBIT by 12%. An increase of 5% in the sales price, would thus drive up EBIT next quarter by 60%. Of course, the 'Plastixx ST' price does not correlate 100% with the price that Covestro charges its customers, but it does give an indication.

Why it is a value stock

However, the stock price has not anticipated the earnings following the increase in plastic prices. Management expects the Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) to be between 8 and 13%. Given that the current capital employed is €10,560M, management expects EBIT after taxes to be between €844M and €1372M. This target is very feasible and I expect, certainly now that plastics prices have recovered, management to attain an EBIT before tax of at least €1,200M.

The current enterprise value of Covestro is around €8.6B. An EBIT of €1.2B thus means that EV/EBIT ratio, my favorite ratio, amounts to just over 7. This is unbelievably cheap.

Last, the company pays out a nice €2.40 per share or a yield of 5.6%. So, while waiting for the stock to return to its growth path and (immense) profitability, you are rewarded generously.

Conclusion

While the earnings per share have been growing by more than 62% yearly, this growth has stopped abruptly. A combination of higher energy prices and lower plastics prices have made most profits evaporate. The stock price followed suit and dropped more than 56% since its peak.

Now, plastics prices have come up. Although not as high as most of 2018, the 5% increase in the plastics price could drive up EBIT in the second quarter by as much as 60%.

You can buy into this growth at Enterprise Value/EBIT ratio of just above 7, which makes this growth stock valued as a cheap value stock. One that I have added to my portfolio!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVVTF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.