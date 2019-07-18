Phreesia IPO: The Buying Opportunity Starts At 2x-3x Revenue

Phreesia, Inc. financed its activities through the sale of convertible preferred stock, junior convertible preferred stock, and warrants. It is worth mentioning that the company expects to convert these securities as the IPO goes live.

With a scalable and growing business model, Phreesia, Inc. (PHR) is a name that growth investors will need to keep in mind. The company reports 25% revenue growth and sells shares at $16, or 4x sales. Phreesia, Inc. is not selling shares at an expensive valuation. However, the buying opportunity commences, in our opinion, at 2x-3x revenue. Notice that the shares were valued in an acquisition at $8.03 per share in 2018.

Source: Prospectus

(Source: Company prospectus)

Business

Founded in 2005, Phreesia, Inc. offers SaaS-based solutions to connect patients with healthcare providers in addition to payment solutions.

The company has accumulated a significant amount of know-how and business relationships in the healthcare industry. Notice that in 2019, Phreesa generated more than 54 million patient visits for 50,000 individual providers across the United States. Besides, in 2019, it reported $1.4 billion in payments. The image below offers further information on the number of users and the company’s clients:

(Source: Company website)

The Phreesia Platform does not only provide a registration solution and appointment scheduling, but the software also offers solutions to help patients select appropriate healthcare services. The software collects and analyzes information from patients, which allows the company’s system to provide different healthcare specialties. See below a list of the various solutions offered:

(Source: Company prospectus)

With Phreesia’s software, healthcare providers can reduce the number of personnel receiving calls and filtering patients. Additionally, healthcare organizations receive valuable information for doctors and specialists, even before having a meeting with patients. Check the image below for details on the matter:

(Source: Company website)

It is quite impressive that after 14 years of operation in the same industry, Phreesia continues to increase its revenue and client base. The fact that its software is very scalable and customizable explains the company’s growth.

Beneficial Revenue Growth

Phreesia benefits from recurring monthly subscriptions and recurring payment processing fees. Additionally, the company has increased the number of products offered to existing clients. As a result, Phreesia reports considerable organic revenue growth. In 2019, it reported annual revenue of $99.88 million, 25% more than that in 2018.

See the images below for more information on the company’s key performance indicators and the top of the P&L:

(Source: Company prospectus)

(Source: Company prospectus)

The company does not report a positive operating margin. However, it is very appealing that losses are diminishing. Phreesia reported a loss of -$14.5 million and -$9.49 million in 2019 and 2018 respectively.

With revenue growth of more than 25%, sales and marketing expenditure increased by 6% amounting to $26 million. The company does not need to invest a lot in marketing to report revenue growth. It is very beneficial. With these figures in mind, if revenue continues to grow, Phreesa could report positive operating income in three to six years.

See the image below for more details on the income statement:

(Source: Company prospectus)

Value investors will also be interested in Phreesia. In 2019, free cash flow increased by more than 50% amounting to -$11.96 million. Moreover, Adjusted EBITDA was positive and equal to $3.54 million. The table below offers further information on the matter:

(Source: Company prospectus)

Balance Sheet

The balance sheet does not look as solid as the P&L. The asset/liability ratio is below 1, and the amount of cash is not significant. As of January 31, 2019, Phreesia reported cash of $1.54 million. With accounts receivable turnover ratio of more than 6x, what is worrying on this name is the total amount of debt. Including interest, the total amount of debt is equal to $44 million. The images below offer further details on the company’s balance sheet:

(Source: Company prospectus)

(Source: Company prospectus)

The total amount of debt and contractual obligations is not small. However, as of today, market participants may not need to worry. Phreesia needs to pay $6 million in less than a year and $15 million in one to three years. With more than $99 million in revenue, the company should not face difficulties in paying these contractual obligations. A list of contractual obligations is given below:

(Source: Company prospectus)

Use Of Proceeds

Phreesia expects to raise $111.2 million from the IPO. The company will use $18.1 million to pay a cash dividend to Senior Convertible Preferred stockholders and $17.7 million to repay a revolving line of credit. Most market participants will not appreciate that Phreesia will use a certain amount of money to pay existing shareholders and pay the debt. With that, the amount to be used for these purposes is not that large. The remaining net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, capex, and opex, among other uses. The lines below offer further information on the matter:

(Source: Company prospectus)

Expected Capitalization And Valuation

Phreesia financed its activities through the sale of convertible preferred stock, junior convertible preferred stock, and warrants. It is worth mentioning that the company expects to convert these securities as the IPO goes live. The equity conversion will benefit common stock owners.

See the image below for more on the expected capitalization of the company:

(Source: Company prospectus)

With $83 million in cash and debt of $19 million expected after the IPO, the net debt will approximate to -$64 million. Phreesia will have 35.185 million shares outstanding. The market capitalization, at $16.00 per share, will approximate to $562.96 million. The enterprise value will be equal to $498.96‬ million.

With revenue of $99.88 million and revenue growth of 25%, forward revenue of $124 million is reasonable. At $16, the company would trade at 4x forward sales.

Most competitors are private companies, so assessing the valuation of Phreesia gets complicated. See the image below for more details on the competitors:

(Source: Owler)

As shown in the image below, we selected a list of SaaS companies reporting revenue growth of 3-37%. Phreesia reports revenue growth of 25%, so the list of SaaS companies shown below can be used to assess the valuation of Phreesia:

(Source: YCharts)

Peers trade at 0.4x-17x. However, there is a large concentration of competitors trading at 3x-7x. Like Phreesia, many competitors report EBITDA margin of below 5%. With this in mind, 4x sales is not a high price for Phreesia. The company could trade at a more significant valuation once the IPO goes live. With that, a buying opportunity will commence at 2x-3x sales. The images below offer further information on the matter:

(Source: YCharts)

(Source: Company prospectus)

Recent Acquisition Offers Valuable Information

In December 2018, Phreesia signed an asset purchase agreement to acquire assets of Vital Score, Inc. The amount paid for the assets was not significant. However, the company used its stock to pay, which is interesting. The transaction offers information on the valuation of the shares in 2018. As shown in the lines below, the shares were valued at $8.03:

(Source: Company prospectus)

Selling Shareholders

The table below provides information on the selling shareholders. Executive officers and directors are expected to reduce their stake from 81.74% to 64.69%. Besides, most funds owning shares are expected to reduce their position in the company, which is not ideal.

(Source: Company prospectus)

Most market participants don’t appreciate buying shares when existing shareholders are selling stakes. With this in mind, observing the reaction of the market on the IPO day is interesting. If the market dislikes the sale of equity, the share price may decline. As a result, Phreesia could trade at low valuations.

Conclusion

Phreesia has a solid and established business model that grows after 14 years of operation and with no worrying contractual obligations. With 25% revenue growth and positive EBITDA margin, the company will be most likely successful in selling shares at 4x sales. With that, conservative individuals will most likely wait to acquire shares at 2x-3x sales. The buying opportunity commences around that valuation.

