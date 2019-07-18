Real Change At AngioDynamics, Or Just Another Reshuffling Of A Lackluster Deck?

AngioDynamics has some okay upside under my base-case assumptions, attractive upside in a best-case scenario, and not all that much downside risk, but lackluster long-term performance has been the rule.

Getting underway with U.S. clinical studies of NanoKnife is an important step, but there's a lot of work left to do before this product could become a real contributor.

AngioDynamics (ANGO) has been a crappy stock over the long term, with a 10-year annualized return of only a bit more than 5% and a 15-year annualized return that is even worse. Over that same period, Medtronic (MDT) would have earned you about 12%/year, Becton, Dickinson (BDX) 15%, and Teleflex (TFX) close to 23%. And lest you think this is a case of Wall Street losing the thread, annualized revenue growth at AngioDynamics has been just 6% over the past decade – well below what the Street typically wants from smaller med-tech names.

Is AngioDynamics changing for the better? Management disposed of its lower-margin, low-to-no-growth NAMIC fluid management business at a solid price and wants to reinvest in areas with better growth potential like oncology and thrombus management, and U.S. clinical trials of NanoKnife are getting underway. All of that is fine, and NanoKnife could still represent some meaningful upside, but it’s tough for me to get excited about a med-tech business with core growth in the mid-single-digits.

A Mixed, But More Or Less Encouraging, End To The Year

AngioDynamics managed a roughly 4% revenue beat for the fiscal fourth quarter, with underlying organic growth of about 5% and growth across the business. Gross margins were weaker than expected, but adjusted EBITDA was more or less on track, as were adjusted earnings. More encouraging was the slight raise to FY 2020 guidance for both revenue and margins.

The company’s largest business, Vascular Interventions, grew at a core rate of 7%, despite a 12% decline in the venous insufficiency business. Fluid management saw 13% growth in its last quarter as part of AngioDynamics, while AngioVac delivered a good 21% year-over-year result. Access grew about 5%, with mid-teens growth from midlines and dialysis products and 4% growth in ports offset by a 3% decline in PICCs. Oncology was up over 26%, helped significantly by acquisitions, with NanoKnife down 12% in the quarter.

Gross margins were weaker than I’d expected in the quarter, and down very slightly on a year-over-year basis. Core profitability was better, though, with 13% growth in adjusted EBITDA.

Looking at the next year, management offered a revenue range for FY 2020 with a midpoint about 2% above the prior sell-side average and a slightly higher-than-expected gross margin.

The More Things Change…

The growth in AngioVac, dialysis, and oncology largely outside of NanoKnife was all nice to see, though the company seems to still be losing share to Medtronic and Teleflex in venous insufficiency and Becton and Teleflex in PICCs. There’s nothing new there, but it does keep one of the key bearish issues on AngioDynamics simmering – a not-so-competitive collection of core low-growth assets.

One significant change since my last update was the mid-April announcement that the company reached an agreement with Medline to sell its NAMIC fluid management business for $168M. In getting around 2x revenue for the business, I think AngioDynamics salvaged what it could from a business with minimal growth potential and below-average gross margin. AngioDynamics was never able to leverage the increased scale from the original Navilyst deal, and the BioFlo coating product (which AngioDynamics is keeping) has yet to live up to expectations.

Selling NAMIC has brought AngioDynamics to a net cash position, and it may not be the only sale the company does. I frankly think that the venous insufficiency and PICC/midline/port businesses could be for sale at the right prices. The key “but” here is just how much AngioDynamics can afford to shrink – businesses like AngioVac, dialysis, and NanoKnife aren’t big enough to carry the load on their own, and the venous insufficiency and PICC/midline businesses do still generate cash flow for the business.

AngioDynamics management has positioned the NAMIC sale as part of the company’s strategy to improve its core growth rate and margins, which is what management (a different team at the time) also said when it acquired Navilyst back in 2012. Generating real core growth and improving margins have proven very difficult for the company, particularly as products like BioFlo and Celerity that were once elevated as important growth drivers have disappointed. In the meantime, core operations like venous insufficiency and vascular access just don’t offer that much growth potential, particularly against very large rivals like Becton, Dickinson, Medtronic, and Teleflex.

NanoKnife remains one of the best opportunities to change that narrative, but this story has been simmering for the better part of a decade. The company’s DIRECT study in Stage III pancreatic cancer is now underway, and the company also has FDA approval for a safety study of NanoKnife in prostate cancer. Although reimbursement and utilization in the U.S. are miserable, solid clinical data in cancer could change that; some studies have suggested that NanoKnife can add over 12 months of survival to the standard of care in pancreatic cancer, and it has a recommendation from the U.K.’s NICE (hardly a pushover where reimbursement is concerned).

Pancreatic cancer, liver cancer, and prostate cancer could all be $1 billion-plus opportunities, but “opportunity” is the keyword; AngioDynamics needs to produce the data and then surmount the challenges that go with bringing new therapies into more common use.

The Outlook

I continue to value NanoKnife as I would if it were a biotech product – in other words, I apply a hefty discount to its potential revenue generation capacity to account for the lack of convincing clinical data. All told, AngioDynamics remains a tough sell on a purely DCF-driven basis, as mid-single-digit core revenue growth and high single-digit FCF growth (mid-teens FCF margins) aren’t quite enough to drive a compelling fair value.

A growth-driven EV/revenue approach is more forgiving; a best-case scenario could see AngioDynamics in the high $20s, but I think the low-to-mid $20s is a more reasonable target for the near term.

The Bottom Line

If you regard AngioDynamics as a prolonged, stretched-out turnaround story, I can still see/understand some appeal here. Growth opportunities in vascular access, peripheral intervention, and oncology seem to be outpacing erosion in areas like venous insufficiency and PICCs/midlines, and that has to continue for these shares to work. I don’t see that much downside here, though, so this may be a risk worth taking, particularly for investors who really believe in the NanoKnife opportunity.

